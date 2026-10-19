Line of Fire S01E05 Preview: Sam Waterston & Tyler Posey Guest Star

Line of Fire S01E05, "Cul-de-sac," teases major twists as the NBC drama keeps swerving away from procedural clichés.
Sam Waterston guest stars as former President Thomas Barnes, with Tyler Posey appearing as Brandon Hayes.
The official Line of Fire preview reveals Clare undercover with a new partner and a Task Force mole hunt underway.
Russ and Micah uncover fresh evidence in the Barnes assassination attempt, with a trailer and episode details included.
Aside from the fact that we're really impressed with how NBC and Showrunner Josh Safran's Peter Krause and Hope Davis-starring Line of Fire has avoided falling into procedural clichés by dropping a number of untelegraphed game-changers over the course of only four episodes, there are two other reasons to check out tonight's episode. S01E05: "Cul-de-sac" includes guest stars Sam Waterston (Law & Order) as Former President Thomas Barnes and Tyler Posey (Teen Wolf) as Brandon Hayes – and we have an official overview, trailer, image gallery, and more waiting for you below:
"Cul-de-Sac" Episode 105 — Pictured: (l-r) Peter Krause as Mike Hollingsworth, Tommy O'Brien as Mike Jr. "Micah" Hollingsworth, Sam Waterston as Former President Thomas Barnes — (Photo by: Ralph Bavaro/NBC)
"Cul-de-Sac " Episode 105 — Pictured: Tyler Posey as Brandon Hayes — (Photo by: NBC)
NBC's Line of Fire S01E05: "Cul-de-sac" Preview
Line of Fire S01E05: "Cul-de-sac" – Clare goes undercover with a new partner; Jane and Nia search for a mole in the Task Force; Russ and Micah unearth new evidence in the Barnes assassination attempt. Directed by Roxann Dawson and written by Sascha Rothchild.
"Cul-de-Sac" Episode 105 — Pictured: Hope Davis as Jane Hollingsworth — (Photo by: Ralph Bavaro/NBC)
"Cul-de-Sac" Episode 105 — Pictured: Hope Davis as Jane Hollingsworth — (Photo by: Ralph Bavaro/NBC)
"Cul-de-Sac" Episode 105 — Pictured: (l-r) Peter Krause as Mike Hollingsworth, Tommy O'Brien as Mike Jr. "Micah" Hollingsworth, Sam Waterston as Former President Thomas Barnes — (Photo by: Ralph Bavaro/NBC)
"Cul-de-Sac" Episode 105 — Pictured: (l-r) Peter Krause as Mike Hollingsworth, Sam Waterston as Former President Thomas Barnes — (Photo by: Ralph Bavaro/NBC)
"Cul-de-Sac" Episode 105 — Pictured: Peter Krause as Mike Hollingsworth — (Photo by: Ralph Bavaro/NBC)
"Cul-de-Sac" Episode 105 — Pictured: Peter Krause as Mike Hollingsworth — (Photo by: Ralph Bavaro/NBC)
"Cul-de-Sac" Episode 105 — Pictured: (l-r) Sam Waterston as Former President Thomas Barnes, Peter Krause as Mike Hollingsworth — (Photo by: Ralph Bavaro/NBC)
"Cul-de-Sac" Episode 105 — Pictured: (l-r) Sam Waterston as Former President Thomas Barnes, Peter Krause as Mike Hollingsworth — (Photo by: Ralph Bavaro/NBC)
"Cul-de-Sac" Episode 105 — Pictured: Tommy O'Brien as Mike Jr. "Micah" Hollingsworth — (Photo by: Ralph Bavaro/NBC)
"Cul-de-Sac" Episode 105 — Pictured: (l-r) Taylor Bloom as Russ Hollingsworth, Tommy O'Brien as Mike Jr. "Micah" Hollingsworth — (Photo by: Ralph Bavaro/NBC)
"Cul-de-Sac" Episode 105 — Pictured: (l-r) Kat Cunning as Clare Hollingsworth, Tommy O'Brien as Mike. Jr. "Micah" Hollingsworth, Taylor Bloom as Russ Hollingsworth — (Photo by: Spencer Pazer/NBC)
"Cul-de-Sac" Episode 105 — Pictured: (l-r) Kat Cunning as Clare Hollingsworth, Tommy O'Brien as Mike. Jr. "Micah" Hollingsworth, Taylor Bloom as Russ Hollingsworth — (Photo by: Spencer Pazer/NBC)
"Cul-de-Sac" Episode 105 — Pictured: (l-r) Peter Krause as Mike Hollingsworth, Sam Waterston as Former President Thomas Barnes — (Photo by: Ralph Bavaro/NBC)
"Cul-de-Sac" Episode 105 — Pictured: Sam Waterston as Former President Thomas Barnes — (Photo by: Ralph Bavaro/NBC)
"Cul-de-Sac" Episode 105 — Pictured: (l-r) Tommy O'Brien as Mike. Jr. "Micah" Hollingsworth, Taylor Bloom as Russ Hollingsworth — (Photo by: Spencer Pazer/NBC)
"Cul-de-Sac" Episode 105 — Pictured: (l-r) Tommy O'Brien as Mike. Jr. "Micah" Hollingsworth, Taylor Bloom as Russ Hollingsworth — (Photo by: Spencer Pazer/NBC)
"Cul-de-Sac" Episode 105 — Pictured: (l-r) Sam Waterston as Barnes, Peter Krause as Mike Hollingsworth — (Photo by: Spencer Pazer/NBC)
"Cul-de-Sac" Episode 105 — Pictured: Hope Davis as Jane Hollingsworth — (Photo by: Spencer Pazer/NBC)
"Cul-de-Sac" Episode 105 — Pictured: Sam Waterston as Barnes — (Photo by: Spencer Pazer/NBC)
"Cul-de-Sac" Episode 105 — Pictured: Sam Waterston as Barnes– (Photo by: Spencer Pazer/NBC)
"Cul-de-Sac" Episode 105 — Pictured: (l-r) Sam Waterston as Barnes, Peter Krause as Mike Hollingsworth — (Photo by: Spencer Pazer/NBC)
"Cul-de-Sac" Episode 105 — Pictured: (l-r) Peter Krause as Mike Hollingsworth, Sam Waterston as Barnes — (Photo by: Spencer Pazer/NBC)
"Cul-de-Sac" Episode 105 — Pictured: (l-r) Sam Waterston as Barnes, Peter Krause as Mike Hollingsworth — (Photo by: Spencer Pazer/NBC)
"Cul-de-Sac" Episode 105 — Pictured: (l-r) Robert Lenzi as Marshal Stevens, Kat Cunning as Clare Hollingsworth — (Photo by: Spencer Pazer/NBC)
"Cul-de-Sac" Episode 105 — Pictured: Robert Lenzi as Marshal Stevens — (Photo by: Ralph Bavaro/NBC)
"Cul-de-Sac" Episode 105 — Pictured: (l-r) Laith Khalifeh as Raul Amara, Robert Lenzi as Marshal Stevens, Kat Cunning as Clare Hollingsworth — (Photo by: Spencer Pazer/NBC)
"Cul-de-Sac " Episode 105 — Pictured: Tyler Posey as Brandon Hayes — (Photo by: NBC)
"Cul-de-Sac " Episode 105 — Pictured: (l-r) Tommy O'Brien as Mike. Jr. "Micah" Hollingsworth, Taylor Bloom as Russ Hollingsworth — (Photo by: NBC)
"Cul-de-Sac " Episode 105 — Pictured: Tyler Posey as Brandon Hayes — (Photo by: NBC)
"Cul-de-Sac " Episode 105 — Pictured: Tyler Posey as Brandon Hayes — (Photo by: NBC)
A family of law enforcement agents bridges personal differences and crosses professional boundaries as they tackle cases for the FBI, U.S. Marshals, Secret Service, and Department of Justice. After a seemingly cut-and-dry case turns into a deadly conspiracy, they must use the expertise from a lifetime of protecting civilians and politicians to protect one another and bring the killer to justice … even if it means betraying their sworn code.
NBC's Line of Fire stars Peter Krause, Hope Davis, Kat Cunning, Tommy O'Brien, Taylor Bloom, and Charlie Barnett. Josh Safran is a writer and an executive producer, with Jenna Bush Hager, Ben Spector, and pilot director Rebecca Thomas also executive producing.