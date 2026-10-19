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Line of Fire S01E05 Preview: Sam Waterston & Tyler Posey Guest Star

Sam Waterston (Law & Order) and Tyler Posey (Teen Wolf) guest star in tonight's episode of NBC's Line of Fire, S01E05: "Cul-de-sac."

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Article Summary

  • Line of Fire S01E05, "Cul-de-sac," teases major twists as the NBC drama keeps swerving away from procedural clichés.
  • Sam Waterston guest stars as former President Thomas Barnes, with Tyler Posey appearing as Brandon Hayes.
  • The official Line of Fire preview reveals Clare undercover with a new partner and a Task Force mole hunt underway.
  • Russ and Micah uncover fresh evidence in the Barnes assassination attempt, with a trailer and episode details included.

Aside from the fact that we're really impressed with how NBC and Showrunner Josh Safran's Peter Krause and Hope Davis-starring Line of Fire has avoided falling into procedural clichés by dropping a number of untelegraphed game-changers over the course of only four episodes, there are two other reasons to check out tonight's episode. S01E05: "Cul-de-sac" includes guest stars Sam Waterston (Law & Order) as Former President Thomas Barnes and Tyler Posey (Teen Wolf) as Brandon Hayes – and we have an official overview, trailer, image gallery, and more waiting for you below:

NBC's Line of Fire S01E05: "Cul-de-sac" Preview

Line of Fire S01E05: "Cul-de-sac" – Clare goes undercover with a new partner; Jane and Nia search for a mole in the Task Force; Russ and Micah unearth new evidence in the Barnes assassination attempt. Directed by Roxann Dawson and written by Sascha Rothchild.

A family of law enforcement agents bridges personal differences and crosses professional boundaries as they tackle cases for the FBI, U.S. Marshals, Secret Service, and Department of Justice. After a seemingly cut-and-dry case turns into a deadly conspiracy, they must use the expertise from a lifetime of protecting civilians and politicians to protect one another and bring the killer to justice … even if it means betraying their sworn code.

NBC's Line of Fire stars Peter Krause, Hope Davis, Kat Cunning, Tommy O'Brien, Taylor Bloom, and Charlie Barnett. Josh Safran is a writer and an executive producer, with Jenna Bush Hager, Ben Spector, and pilot director Rebecca Thomas also executive producing.

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Ray FlookAbout Ray Flook

Serving as Television Editor since 2018, Ray began five years earlier as a contributing writer/photographer before being brought onto the core BC team in 2017.
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