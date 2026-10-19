Posted in: NBC, TV | Tagged: Line of Fire

Line of Fire S01E05 Preview: Sam Waterston & Tyler Posey Guest Star

Sam Waterston (Law & Order) and Tyler Posey (Teen Wolf) guest star in tonight's episode of NBC's Line of Fire, S01E05: "Cul-de-sac."

Article Summary Line of Fire S01E05, "Cul-de-sac," teases major twists as the NBC drama keeps swerving away from procedural clichés.

Sam Waterston guest stars as former President Thomas Barnes, with Tyler Posey appearing as Brandon Hayes.

The official Line of Fire preview reveals Clare undercover with a new partner and a Task Force mole hunt underway.

Russ and Micah uncover fresh evidence in the Barnes assassination attempt, with a trailer and episode details included.

Aside from the fact that we're really impressed with how NBC and Showrunner Josh Safran's Peter Krause and Hope Davis-starring Line of Fire has avoided falling into procedural clichés by dropping a number of untelegraphed game-changers over the course of only four episodes, there are two other reasons to check out tonight's episode. S01E05: "Cul-de-sac" includes guest stars Sam Waterston (Law & Order) as Former President Thomas Barnes and Tyler Posey (Teen Wolf) as Brandon Hayes – and we have an official overview, trailer, image gallery, and more waiting for you below:

NBC's Line of Fire S01E05: "Cul-de-sac" Preview

Line of Fire S01E05: "Cul-de-sac" – Clare goes undercover with a new partner; Jane and Nia search for a mole in the Task Force; Russ and Micah unearth new evidence in the Barnes assassination attempt. Directed by Roxann Dawson and written by Sascha Rothchild.

A family of law enforcement agents bridges personal differences and crosses professional boundaries as they tackle cases for the FBI, U.S. Marshals, Secret Service, and Department of Justice. After a seemingly cut-and-dry case turns into a deadly conspiracy, they must use the expertise from a lifetime of protecting civilians and politicians to protect one another and bring the killer to justice … even if it means betraying their sworn code.

NBC's Line of Fire stars Peter Krause, Hope Davis, Kat Cunning, Tommy O'Brien, Taylor Bloom, and Charlie Barnett. Josh Safran is a writer and an executive producer, with Jenna Bush Hager, Ben Spector, and pilot director Rebecca Thomas also executive producing.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!