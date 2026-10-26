Line of Fire S01E06: "Cabin Pressure" Preview: Hijacking Crisis & More

Line of Fire S01E06: "Cabin Pressure" sets Mike on a risky mission to flush out an assassination suspect.
Jane faces a life-or-death crisis in Line of Fire as she races to save passengers on a hijacked plane.
NBC gives Line of Fire a major boost, expanding the breakout first season with an 18-episode full-season order.
"Cabin Pressure" also brings back Sam Waterston and Tyler Posey as the FBI drama's threats deepen tonight.
Welcome back to our weekly look at what's ahead with NBC and Showrunner Josh Safran's Peter Krause and Hope Davis-starring Line of Fire, and we're kicking off our preview for S01E06: "Cabin Pressure" with some good news you might have missed. The hit drama series has gotten a vote of confidence from the network, with NBC boosting its episode count to an 18-episode full-season order. And that brings us to tonight's episode, with Mike (Krause) rolling out a plan to smoke out an assassination suspect. Meanwhile, Jane (Davis) deals with a deadly plane hijacking. And in the shadows as all of this plays out? Jack (Charlie Barnett). With guest stars Sam Waterston (former President Thomas Barnes) and Tyler Posey (NSA Agent Brandon Hayes) making their returns tonight, here's a look at what's on tap:
NBC's Line of Fire S01E06: "Cabin Pressure" Preview
Line of Fire S01E06: "Cabin Pressure" – Mike hatches a plan to smoke out an assassination suspect; Jane races against the clock to save a hijacked plane. Directed by Darren Grant and written by Logan Slakter.
"Cabin Pressure" Episode 106 — Pictured: Sam Waterston as Former President Thomas Barnes — (Photo by: Ralph Bavaro/NBC)
"Cabin Pressure" Episode 106 — Pictured: Sam Waterston as Former President Thomas Barnes — (Photo by: Ralph Bavaro/NBC)
"Cabin Pressure" Episode 106 — Pictured: (l-r) Keith Nobbs as Daryl, Tommy O'Brien as Mike Jr. "Micah" Hollingsworth, Peter Krause as Mike Hollingsworth — (Photo by: Ralph Bavaro/NBC)
"Cabin Pressure" Episode 106 — Pictured: (l-r) Tommy O'Brien as Mike Jr. "Micah" Hollingsworth, Peter Krause as Mike Hollingsworth — (Photo by: Ralph Bavaro/NBC)
"Cabin Pressure" Episode 106 — Pictured: Sam Waterston as Former President Thomas Barnes — (Photo by: Ralph Bavaro/NBC)
"Cabin Pressure" Episode 106 — Pictured: (l-r) Tommy O'Brien as Mike Jr. "Micah" Hollingsworth, Peter Krause as Mike Hollingsworth — (Photo by: Ralph Bavaro/NBC)
"Cabin Pressure" Episode 106 — Pictured: (l-r) Taylor Bloom as Russ Hollingsworth, Tyler Posey as Brandon Hayes — (Photo by: Matt Infante/NBC)
"Cabin Pressure" Episode 106 — Pictured: (l-r) Tommy O'Brien as Mike Jr. "Micah" Hollingsworth, Peter Krause as Mike Hollingsworth, Keith Nobbs as Daryl — (Photo by: Matt Infante/NBC)
"Cabin Pressure" Episode 106 — Pictured: (l-r) Tyler Posey as Brandon Hayes, Taylor Bloom as Russ Hollingsworth — (Photo by: Matt Infante/NBC)
"Cabin Pressure" Episode 106 — Pictured: Tyler Posey as Brandon Hayes — (Photo by: Matt Infante/NBC)
"Cabin Pressure" Episode 106 — Pictured: Taylor Bloom as Russ Hollingsworth — (Photo by: Matt Infante/NBC)
"Cabin Pressure" Episode 106 — Pictured: (l-r) Tommy O'Brien as Mike Jr. "Micah" Hollingsworth, Peter Krause as Mike Hollingsworth — (Photo by: Matt Infante/NBC)
"Cabin Pressure" Episode 106 — Pictured: (l-r) Tommy O'Brien as Mike Jr. "Micah" Hollingsworth, Peter Krause as Mike Hollingsworth — (Photo by: Matt Infante/NBC)
"Cabin Pressure" Episode 106 — Pictured: Antoinette Crowe-Legacy as Nia Wallace — (Photo by: Matt Infante/NBC)
"Cabin Pressure" Episode 106 — Pictured: Antoinette Crowe-Legacy as Nia Wallace — (Photo by: Matt Infante/NBC)
"Cabin Pressure" Episode 106 — Pictured: Tommy O'Brien as Mike Jr. "Micah" Hollingsworth — (Photo by: Spencer Pazer/NBC)
"Cabin Pressure" Episode 106 — Pictured: (l-r) Peter Krause as Mike Hollingsworth, Kat Cunning as Clare Hollingsworth, Taylor Bloom as Russ Hollingsworth, Tommy O'Brien as Mike Jr. "Micah" Hollingsworth — (Photo by: Spencer Pazer/NBC)
"Cabin Pressure" Episode 106 — Pictured: Tommy O'Brien as Mike Jr. "Micah" Hollingsworth — (Photo by: Spencer Pazer/NBC)
"Cabin Pressure" Episode 106 — Pictured: (l-r) Peter Krause as Mike Hollingsworth, Kat Cunning as Clare Hollingsworth, Taylor Bloom as Russ Hollingsworth, Tommy O'Brien as Mike Jr. "Micah" Hollingsworth — (Photo by: Spencer Pazer/NBC)
"Cabin Pressure" Episode 106 — Pictured: (l-r) Kat Cunning as Clare Hollingsworth, Taylor Bloom as Russ Hollingsworth — (Photo by: Spencer Pazer/NBC)
"Cabin Pressure" Episode 106 — Pictured: (l-r) Kat Cunning as Clare Hollingsworth, Taylor Bloom as Russ Hollingsworth — (Photo by: Spencer Pazer/NBC)
"Cabin Pressure" Episode 106 — Pictured: (l-r) Taylor Bloom as Russ Hollingsworth, Tyler Posey as Brandon Hayes — (Photo by: Spencer Pazer/NBC)
"Cabin Pressure" Episode 106 — Pictured: Kat Cunning as Clare Hollingsworth, — (Photo by: Spencer Pazer/NBC)
"Cabin Pressure" Episode 106 — Pictured: Kat Cunning as Clare Hollingsworth — (Photo by: Spencer Pazer/NBC)
"Cabin Pressure" Episode 106 — Pictured: (l-r) Kat Cunning as Clare Hollingsworth, Taylor Bloom as Russ Hollingsworth, Tyler Posey as Brandon Hayes — (Photo by: Spencer Pazer/NBC)
"Cabin Pressure" Episode 106 — Pictured: (l-r) Kat Cunning as Clare Hollingsworth, Taylor Bloom as Russ Hollingsworth, Tyler Posey as Brandon Hayes — (Photo by: Spencer Pazer/NBC)
"Cabin Pressure" Episode 106 — Pictured: Taylor Bloom as Russ Hollingsworth — (Photo by: Spencer Pazer/NBC)
"Cabin Pressure" Episode 106 — Pictured: (l-r) Taylor Bloom as Russ Hollingsworth, Tyler Posey as Brandon Hayes — (Photo by: Spencer Pazer/NBC)
"Cabin Pressure" Episode 106 — Pictured: (l-r) Taylor Bloom as Russ Hollingsworth, Tyler Posey as Brandon Hayes — (Photo by: Spencer Pazer/NBC)
A family of law enforcement agents bridges personal differences and crosses professional boundaries as they tackle cases for the FBI, U.S. Marshals, Secret Service, and Department of Justice. After a seemingly cut-and-dry case turns into a deadly conspiracy, they must use the expertise from a lifetime of protecting civilians and politicians to protect one another and bring the killer to justice … even if it means betraying their sworn code.
NBC's Line of Fire stars Peter Krause, Hope Davis, Kat Cunning, Tommy O'Brien, Taylor Bloom, and Charlie Barnett. Josh Safran is a writer and an executive producer, with Jenna Bush Hager, Ben Spector, and pilot director Rebecca Thomas also executive producing.