Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: Line of Fire

Line of Fire S01E06: "Cabin Pressure" Preview: Hijacking Crisis & More

Mike looks to flush out an assassination suspect, while Jane works to save a hijacked plane in NBC's Line of Fire S01E06: "Cabin Pressure."

Article Summary Line of Fire S01E06: "Cabin Pressure" sets Mike on a risky mission to flush out an assassination suspect.

Jane faces a life-or-death crisis in Line of Fire as she races to save passengers on a hijacked plane.

NBC gives Line of Fire a major boost, expanding the breakout first season with an 18-episode full-season order.

"Cabin Pressure" also brings back Sam Waterston and Tyler Posey as the FBI drama's threats deepen tonight.

Welcome back to our weekly look at what's ahead with NBC and Showrunner Josh Safran's Peter Krause and Hope Davis-starring Line of Fire, and we're kicking off our preview for S01E06: "Cabin Pressure" with some good news you might have missed. The hit drama series has gotten a vote of confidence from the network, with NBC boosting its episode count to an 18-episode full-season order. And that brings us to tonight's episode, with Mike (Krause) rolling out a plan to smoke out an assassination suspect. Meanwhile, Jane (Davis) deals with a deadly plane hijacking. And in the shadows as all of this plays out? Jack (Charlie Barnett). With guest stars Sam Waterston (former President Thomas Barnes) and Tyler Posey (NSA Agent Brandon Hayes) making their returns tonight, here's a look at what's on tap:

NBC's Line of Fire S01E06: "Cabin Pressure" Preview

Line of Fire S01E06: "Cabin Pressure" – Mike hatches a plan to smoke out an assassination suspect; Jane races against the clock to save a hijacked plane. Directed by Darren Grant and written by Logan Slakter.

A family of law enforcement agents bridges personal differences and crosses professional boundaries as they tackle cases for the FBI, U.S. Marshals, Secret Service, and Department of Justice. After a seemingly cut-and-dry case turns into a deadly conspiracy, they must use the expertise from a lifetime of protecting civilians and politicians to protect one another and bring the killer to justice … even if it means betraying their sworn code.

NBC's Line of Fire stars Peter Krause, Hope Davis, Kat Cunning, Tommy O'Brien, Taylor Bloom, and Charlie Barnett. Josh Safran is a writer and an executive producer, with Jenna Bush Hager, Ben Spector, and pilot director Rebecca Thomas also executive producing.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!