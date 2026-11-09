Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: Line of Fire

Line of Fire S01E07: "Guest List" Sees Mike Testing a Theory: Preview

Here's our updated preview for NBC and Showrunner Josh Safran's Peter Krause and Hope Davis-starring Line of Fire S01E07: "Guest List."

Article Summary Line of Fire S01E07 "Guest List" sends Mike to the Zenith Ball, where he tests a risky theory on the attack.

Clare and Nia team up in Line of Fire Episode 7, racing to shut down a dangerous terrorist group.

NBC's Line of Fire preview spotlights "Guest List" as a high-stakes chapter with major pressure on Mike.

Written by Saba Saghafi and Tiffany So, Line of Fire S01E07 sets up a tense night of secrets and danger.

Mike (Peter Krause) picks a very big moment to test a theory he has about the assassination attempt, while Clare (Kat Cunning) and Nia (Antoinette Crowe-Legacy) work to shut down a terrorist group. In other words, welcome to this week's episode of NBC and Showrunner Josh Safran's Krause and Hope Davis-starring Line of Fire, and we have a preview for S01E07: "Guest List."

NBC's Line of Fire S01E07: "Guest List" Preview

Line of Fire S01E07: "Guest List" – At the Zenith Ball, Mike tries to prove his theory about the assassination attempt. Clare and Nia work together to stop a terrorist group. Written Saba Saghafi and Tiffany So.

A family of law enforcement agents bridges personal differences and crosses professional boundaries as they tackle cases for the FBI, U.S. Marshals, Secret Service, and Department of Justice. After a seemingly cut-and-dry case turns into a deadly conspiracy, they must use the expertise from a lifetime of protecting civilians and politicians to protect one another and bring the killer to justice … even if it means betraying their sworn code.

NBC's Line of Fire stars Peter Krause, Hope Davis, Kat Cunning, Tommy O'Brien, Taylor Bloom, and Charlie Barnett. Josh Safran is a writer and an executive producer, with Jenna Bush Hager, Ben Spector, and pilot director Rebecca Thomas also executive producing.

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