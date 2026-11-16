Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: Line of Fire

Line of Fire S01E08: "Besieged" Preview: The Mystery Hits Home Again

Here's a look at tonight's episode of NBC and Showrunner Josh Safran's Peter Krause and Hope Davis-starring Line of Fire, S01E08: "Besieged."

Article Summary Line of Fire S01E08 "Besieged" sends Jane and Russ into a life-or-death trap after a felon tips them off.

NBC's Line of Fire teases a mystery hitting close to home as tonight's episode raises the personal stakes fast.

Mike and Micah clash in "Besieged" as a scandal involving the First Daughter adds new pressure to the case.

Get the official Line of Fire Episode 8 overview, trailer, and key details ahead of tonight's "Besieged."

We're back with our weekly pregame preview for NBC and Showrunner Josh Safran's Peter Krause and Hope Davis-starring Line of Fire, and it looks like the action might just be hitting very close to home in S01E08: "Besieged." We don't want to give too much away, but we do have an official overview, image gallery, trailer, and more for tonight's chapter – and that's all waiting for you below:

NBC's Line of Fire S01E08: "Besieged" Preview

Line of Fire S01E08: "Besieged" – Jane and Russ, following a felon's tip about stashed evidence, wind up in a life-or-death situation. Mike and Micah clash over a scandal involving the First Daughter. Written by Stephanie Hicks.

A family of law enforcement agents bridges personal differences and crosses professional boundaries as they tackle cases for the FBI, U.S. Marshals, Secret Service, and Department of Justice. After a seemingly cut-and-dry case turns into a deadly conspiracy, they must use the expertise from a lifetime of protecting civilians and politicians to protect one another and bring the killer to justice … even if it means betraying their sworn code.

NBC's Line of Fire stars Peter Krause, Hope Davis, Kat Cunning, Tommy O'Brien, Taylor Bloom, and Charlie Barnett. Josh Safran is a writer and an executive producer, with Jenna Bush Hager, Ben Spector, and pilot director Rebecca Thomas also executive producing.

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