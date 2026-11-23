Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: Line of Fire

Line of Fire S01E09: "Blind Eye" Preview: A Hollingsworth Thanksgiving

Expect some big reveals around the Thanksgiving dinner table during tonight's new episode of NBC's Line of Fire, S01E09: "Blind Eye."

Article Summary NBC’s Line of Fire S01E09 “Blind Eye” sets the Hollingsworth family loose at Thanksgiving, and that sounds like chaos.

Mike and Jane host the big holiday gathering, with Jack’s backstory looming as the kind of reveal that could go nuclear.

Line of Fire’s official synopsis teases an explosive Hollingsworth dinner and a feuding-neighbors homicide for Clare and Raul.

Josh Safran’s Line of Fire stars Peter Krause, Hope Davis, and Charlie Barnett, with NBC preview footage now online.

If there were ever an episode of NBC and Showrunner Josh Safran's Peter Krause and Hope Davis-starring Line of Fire that's custom-made to be a righteously dramatic one, it would be tonight's Thanksgiving-set episode. In S01E09: "Blind Eye," Mike (Krause) and Jane (Davis) host a big Thanksgiving get-together for the family. Having that many Hollingsworths under one roof, with so much drama in play, feels like a recipe for disaster. And if the truth about Jack's (Charlie Barnett) backstory gets revealed, expect things to go nuclear. With that in mind, here's our updated preview for tonight's chapter:

NBC's Line of Fire S01E09: "Blind Eye" Preview

Line of Fire S01E09: "Blind Eye" – Jane hosts an explosive Thanksgiving for the Hollingsworths. Clare and Raul investigate a homicide between feuding neighbors. Written by Stephanie Hicks.

A family of law enforcement agents bridges personal differences and crosses professional boundaries as they tackle cases for the FBI, U.S. Marshals, Secret Service, and Department of Justice. After a seemingly cut-and-dry case turns into a deadly conspiracy, they must use the expertise from a lifetime of protecting civilians and politicians to protect one another and bring the killer to justice … even if it means betraying their sworn code.

NBC's Line of Fire stars Peter Krause, Hope Davis, Kat Cunning, Tommy O'Brien, Taylor Bloom, and Charlie Barnett. Josh Safran is a writer and an executive producer, with Jenna Bush Hager, Ben Spector, and pilot director Rebecca Thomas also executive producing.

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