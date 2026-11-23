NBC’s Line of Fire S01E09 “Blind Eye” sets the Hollingsworth family loose at Thanksgiving, and that sounds like chaos.
Mike and Jane host the big holiday gathering, with Jack’s backstory looming as the kind of reveal that could go nuclear.
Line of Fire’s official synopsis teases an explosive Hollingsworth dinner and a feuding-neighbors homicide for Clare and Raul.
Josh Safran’s Line of Fire stars Peter Krause, Hope Davis, and Charlie Barnett, with NBC preview footage now online.
If there were ever an episode of NBC and Showrunner Josh Safran's Peter Krause and Hope Davis-starring Line ofFire that's custom-made to be a righteously dramatic one, it would be tonight's Thanksgiving-set episode. In S01E09: "Blind Eye," Mike (Krause) and Jane (Davis) host a big Thanksgiving get-together for the family. Having that many Hollingsworths under one roof, with so much drama in play, feels like a recipe for disaster. And if the truth about Jack's (Charlie Barnett) backstory gets revealed, expect things to go nuclear. With that in mind, here's our updated preview for tonight's chapter:
NBC's Line of Fire S01E09: "Blind Eye" Preview
Line of Fire S01E09: "Blind Eye" – Jane hosts an explosive Thanksgiving for the Hollingsworths. Clare and Raul investigate a homicide between feuding neighbors. Written by Stephanie Hicks.
"Blind Eye" Episode 109 — Pictured: (l-r) Kat Cunning as Clare Hollingsworth, Laith Khalifeh as Raul Amara — (Photo by: Ralph Bavaro/NBC)
"Blind Eye" Episode 109 — Pictured: (l-r) Kat Cunning as Clare Hollingsworth, Evan Hoyt Thompson as Bruce Fitzgibbon, Elizabeth Stanley as Ann Fitzgibbon — (Photo by: Ralph Bavaro/NBC)
"Blind Eye" Episode 109 — Pictured: (l-r) Kat Cunning as Clare Hollingsworth, Laith Khalifeh as Raul Amara — (Photo by: Ralph Bavaro/NBC)
"Blind Eye" Episode 109 — Pictured: Kat Cunning as Clare Hollingsworth — (Photo by: Ralph Bavaro/NBC)
"Blind Eye" Episode 109 — Pictured: (l-r) Elizabeth Stanley as Ann Fitzgibbon, Kat Cunning as Clare Hollingsworth, Laith Khalifeh as Raul Amara — (Photo by: Ralph Bavaro/NBC)
"Blind Eye" Episode 109 — Pictured: (l-r) Kat Cunning as Clare Hollingsworth, Laith Khalifeh as Raul Amara — (Photo by: Ralph Bavaro/NBC)
"Blind Eye" Episode 109 — Pictured: Laith Khalifeh as Raul Amara — (Photo by: Ralph Bavaro/NBC)
"Blind Eye" Episode 109 — Pictured: (l-r) Laith Khalifeh as Raul Amara, Kat Cunning as Clare Hollingsworth — (Photo by: Ralph Bavaro/NBC)
"Blind Eye" Episode 109 — Pictured: (l-r) Laith Khalifeh as Raul Amara, Kat Cunning as Clare Hollingsworth — (Photo by: Ralph Bavaro/NBC)
"Blind Eye" Episode 109 — Pictured: (l-r) Eva Jette as Cassidy Fitzgibbon, Elizabeth Stanley as Ann Fitzgibbon — (Photo by: Ralph Bavaro/NBC)
"Blind Eye" Episode 109 — Pictured: (l-r) Mckenna Ralston as Natasha, Taylor Bloom as Russ Hollingsworth, Hope Davis as Jane Hollingsworth, Campbell Scott as Terry Cross, Tommy O'Brien as Mike Jr. "Micah" Hollingsworth, Zoë Winters as Emily — (Photo by: Ralph Bavaro/NBC)
"Blind Eye" Episode 109 — Pictured: (l-r) Mckenna Ralston as Natasha, Taylor Bloom as Russ Hollingsworth, Kat Cunning as Clare Hollingsworth, Hope Davis as Jane Hollingsworth, Campbell Scott as Terry Cross, Tommy O'Brien as Mike Jr. "Micah" Hollingsworth, Zoë Winters as Emily — (Photo by: Ralph Bavaro/NBC)
"Blind Eye" Episode 109 — Pictured: Hope Davis as Jane Hollingsworth — (Photo by: Ralph Bavaro/NBC)
"Blind Eye" Episode 109 — Pictured: Kat Cunning as Clare Hollingsworth — (Photo by: Ralph Bavaro/NBC)
"Blind Eye" Episode 109 — Pictured: Kat Cunning as Clare Hollingsworth — (Photo by: Ralph Bavaro/NBC)
"Blind Eye" Episode 109 — Pictured: (l-r) Hope Davis as Jane Hollingsworth, Campbell Scott as Terry — (Photo by: Ralph Bavaro/NBC)
"Blind Eye" Episode 109 — Pictured: Hope Davis as Jane Hollingsworth — (Photo by: Ralph Bavaro/NBC)
"Blind Eye" Episode 109 — Pictured: Tommy O'Brien as Mike Jr. "Micah" Hollingsworth — (Photo by: Ralph Bavaro/NBC)
"Blind Eye" Episode 109 — Pictured: Peter Krause as Mike Hollingsworth — (Photo by: Ralph Bavaro/NBC)
"Blind Eye" Episode 109 — Pictured: Peter Krause as Mike Hollingsworth — (Photo by: Ralph Bavaro/NBC)
"Blind Eye" Episode 109 — Pictured: Zoë Winters as Emily Shaw — (Photo by: Ralph Bavaro/NBC)
"Blind Eye" Episode 109 — Pictured: Taylor Bloom as Russ Hollingsworth — (Photo by: Ralph Bavaro/NBC)
"Blind Eye" Episode 109 — Pictured: (l-r) Hope Davis as Jane Hollingsworth, Antoinette Crowe-Legacy as Nia Wallace — (Photo by: Spencer Pazer/NBC)
"Blind Eye" Episode 109 — Pictured: (l-r) Hope Davis as Jane Hollingsworth, Antoinette Crowe-Legacy as Nia Wallace — (Photo by: Spencer Pazer/NBC)
"Blind Eye" Episode 109 — Pictured: Campbell Scott as Terry Cross — (Photo by: Spencer Pazer/NBC)
"Blind Eye" Episode 109 — Pictured: (l-r) Campbell Scott as Terry Cross, Hope Davis as Jane Hollingsworth — (Photo by: Spencer Pazer/NBC)
"Blind Eye" Episode 109 — Pictured: Hope Davis as Jane Hollingsworth — (Photo by: Spencer Pazer/NBC)
"Blind Eye" Episode 109 — Pictured: (l-r) Peter Krause as Mike Hollingsworth, Hope Davis as Jane Hollingsworth — (Photo by: Spencer Pazer/NBC)
"Blind Eye" Episode 109 — Pictured: Hope Davis as Jane Hollingsworth — (Photo by: Spencer Pazer/NBC)
"Blind Eye" Episode 109 — Pictured: (l-r) Hope Davis as Jane Hollingsworth, Peter Krause as Mike Hollingsworth — (Photo by: Spencer Pazer/NBC)
A family of law enforcement agents bridges personal differences and crosses professional boundaries as they tackle cases for the FBI, U.S. Marshals, Secret Service, and Department of Justice. After a seemingly cut-and-dry case turns into a deadly conspiracy, they must use the expertise from a lifetime of protecting civilians and politicians to protect one another and bring the killer to justice … even if it means betraying their sworn code.
NBC's Line of Fire stars Peter Krause, Hope Davis, Kat Cunning, Tommy O'Brien, Taylor Bloom, and Charlie Barnett. Josh Safran is a writer and an executive producer, with Jenna Bush Hager, Ben Spector, and pilot director Rebecca Thomas also executive producing.