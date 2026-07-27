Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: a million little things

Lioness: Saldaña & Kidman-Starring Series Gets Final Season 3 Trailer

Returning August 2nd, here's the final trailer for Taylor Sheridan and Paramount+'s Zoe Saldaña and Nicole Kidman-starring Lioness Season 3.

Article Summary Paramount+ has released the final Lioness Season 3 trailer ahead of the Taylor Sheridan spy thriller’s August 2 return.

Lioness Season 3 follows Joe as hidden networks, foreign operatives, and betrayals close in on every part of her life.

Zoe Saldaña’s Joe faces a growing war between duty and home, with unseen forces reshaping names, paths, and loyalties.

Nicole Kidman’s Kaitlyn and Michael Kelly’s Westfield guide Joe deeper into the shadows as Lioness Season 3 escalates.

In the third season of creator and writer Taylor Sheridan and Paramount+'s Zoe Saldaña and Nicole Kidman-starring Lioness, hidden networks, foreign operatives, and personal betrayals collide, as Joe (Saldaña) walks the line between duty and home as unseen forces circle her world. Patterns appear where they shouldn't, names vanish, and paths rearrange. Guided by Kaitlyn (Kidman) and Westfield (Michael Kelly), Joe confronts enemies operating in the shadows, leaving her to reckon with a war that now reaches into every part of her life. With less than a week to go until the hit series returns on August 2nd, fans are getting another deep dive into what Season 3 has to offer with the release of a final official trailer.

With the series returning for Season 3 on August 2nd, you can check out the original official trailer, updated official image gallery, and initial teaser for Paramount+'s Lioness below:

In addition to Saldaña, Kidman, and Kelly, Paramount+'s Lioness stars Oscar winner Morgan Freeman, Laysla De Oliveira, Dave Annable, Jill Wagner, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan, Genesis Rodriguez, Austin Hébert, Jonah Wharton, Thad Luckinbill, Hannah Love Lanier, and Ian Bohen.

The streaming series is executive produced by Taylor Sheridan, David C. Glasser, Zoe Saldaña, Nicole Kidman, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, Michael Friedman, Jill Wagner, David Lemanowicz, Geyer Kosinski, and Keith Cox.

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