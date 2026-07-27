Lioness: Saldaña & Kidman-Starring Series Gets Final Season 3 Trailer

Paramount+ has released the final Lioness Season 3 trailer ahead of the Taylor Sheridan spy thriller’s August 2 return.
Lioness Season 3 follows Joe as hidden networks, foreign operatives, and betrayals close in on every part of her life.
Zoe Saldaña’s Joe faces a growing war between duty and home, with unseen forces reshaping names, paths, and loyalties.
Nicole Kidman’s Kaitlyn and Michael Kelly’s Westfield guide Joe deeper into the shadows as Lioness Season 3 escalates.
In the third season of creator and writer Taylor Sheridan and Paramount+'s Zoe Saldaña and Nicole Kidman-starring Lioness, hidden networks, foreign operatives, and personal betrayals collide, as Joe (Saldaña) walks the line between duty and home as unseen forces circle her world. Patterns appear where they shouldn't, names vanish, and paths rearrange. Guided by Kaitlyn (Kidman) and Westfield (Michael Kelly), Joe confronts enemies operating in the shadows, leaving her to reckon with a war that now reaches into every part of her life. With less than a week to go until the hit series returns on August 2nd, fans are getting another deep dive into what Season 3 has to offer with the release of a final official trailer.
With the series returning for Season 3 on August 2nd, you can check out the original official trailer, updated official image gallery, and initial teaser for Paramount+'s Lioness below:
Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+.
Photo Credit: Lauren "Lo" Smith/Paramount+
Photo Credit: Ryan Green/Paramount+
Photo Credit: Ryan Green/Paramount+
Photo Credit: Lauren "Lo" Smith/Paramount+
Photo Credit: Ryan Green/Paramount+
Photo Credit: Lauren "Lo" Smith/Paramount+
Photo Credit: Lauren "Lo" Smith/Paramount+
Photo Credit: Ryan Green/Paramount+
Photo Credit: Lauren "Lo" Smith/Paramount+
Photo Credit: Lauren "Lo" Smith/Paramount+
Photo Credit: Lauren "Lo" Smith/Paramount+
Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+
Photo Credit: Ryan Green/Paramount+
Photo Credit: Ryan Green/Paramount+
Photo Credit: Lauren "Lo" Smith/Paramount+
Photo Credit: Ryan Green/Paramount+
Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+.
Photo Credit: Lauren "Lo" Smith/Paramount+
Photo Credit: Lauren "Lo" Smith/Paramount+
Photo Credit: Ryan Green/Paramount+
Photo Credit: Lauren "Lo" Smith/Paramount+
Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+.
Photo Credit: Lauren "Lo" Smith/Paramount+
Photo Credit: Ryan Green/Paramount+
L-R: Zoe Saldaña as Joe and Dave Annable as Neal in Lioness, episode 4, season 3, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Lauren Smith/Paramount+.
Morgan Freeman as Edwin Mullins in Lioness, episode 4, season 3, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Lauren Smith/Paramount+.
L-R: Laysla De Oliveira as Cruz and Genesis Rodriguez as Josie in Lioness, episode 1, season 3, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Ryan Green/Paramount+.
Nicole Kidman as Kaitlyn in Lioness, episode 2, season 3, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+.
L-R: Zoe Saldaña as Joe, Thad Luckinbill as Kyle, Laysla De Oliveira as Cruz in Lioness, episode 3, season 3, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+.
L-R: Morgan Freeman as Edwin Mullins, Michael Kelly as Byron Westfield, Nicole Kidman as Kaitlyn, Zoe Saldaña as Joe, in Lioness, episode 5, season 3, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Ryan Green/Paramount+.
L-R: Zoe Saldaña as Joe, Laysla De Oliveira as Cruz, Ian Bohen as Grady, episode 1, season 3, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Lauren Smith/Paramount+.
Thad Luckinbill as Kyle in Lioness, episode 1, season 3, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+.
L-R: Laysla De Oliveira as Cruz, Austin Hébert as Randy, Jill Wagner as Bobby, James Jordan as Two Cups, Jonah Wharton as Tex, LaMonica Garrett as Tucker, Thad Luckinbill as Kyle in episode 4, season 3, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Lauren Smith/Paramount+.
L-R: Ian Bohen as Grady, Sandi Todorovic as Alex, LaMonica Garrett as Tucker, in Lioness, episode 5, season 3, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+.
Zoe Saldaña as Joe in Lioness, episode 1, season 3, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+.
Zoe Saldaña as Joe in Lioness, episode 1, season 3, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+.
L-R: Morgan Freeman as Edwin Mullins and Zoe Saldaña as Joe in Lioness, episode 6, season 3, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Ryan Green/Paramount+.
LaMonica Garrett as Tucker in Lioness, episode 1, season 3, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+.
L-R: Laysla De Oliveira as Cruz and LaMonica Garrett as Tucker in Lioness, episode 1, season 3, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+.
L-R: Michael Kelly as Byron Westfield and Nicole Kidman as Kaitlyn in Lioness, episode 5, season 3, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Ryan Green/Paramount+.
L-R: Zoe Saldaña as Joe, Hannah Love Lanier as Kate, Celestina Harris as Charlie, in Lioness, episode 6, season 3, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Ryan Green/Paramount+.
Elizaveta Neretin in Lioness, episode 4, season 3, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Lauren Smith/Paramount+.
L-R: Austin Hébert as Randy and James Jordan as Two Cups in Lioness, episode 1, season 3, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+.
Nicole Kidman as Kaitlyn in Lioness, episode 2, season 3, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+.
Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+.
Photo Credit: Ryan Green/Paramount+.
In addition to Saldaña, Kidman, and Kelly, Paramount+'s Lioness stars Oscar winner Morgan Freeman, Laysla De Oliveira, Dave Annable, Jill Wagner, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan, Genesis Rodriguez, Austin Hébert, Jonah Wharton, Thad Luckinbill, Hannah Love Lanier, and Ian Bohen.
The streaming series is executive produced by Taylor Sheridan, David C. Glasser, Zoe Saldaña, Nicole Kidman, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, Michael Friedman, Jill Wagner, David Lemanowicz, Geyer Kosinski, and Keith Cox.