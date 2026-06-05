Lioness Season 3: Saldaña & Kidman-Starring Series Return August 2nd

Paramount+ has set Lioness Season 3 to premiere on Sunday, August 2, bringing Taylor Sheridan’s spy thriller back.
Lioness Season 3 follows Joe as hidden networks, foreign operatives, and betrayals push the mission into her home life.
Zoe Saldaña returns as Joe, with Nicole Kidman’s Kaitlyn helping navigate a shadow war closing in from every side.
As patterns emerge and names vanish, Lioness Season 3 raises the stakes with enemies operating deep in the shadows.
Close to eight months after the news hit that the streaming series would be back for another mission, Paramount+ has released a gallery of first-look images from Zoe Saldaña and Nicole Kidman-starring Lioness. In addition, it was announced that the female-led espionage thriller would kick off Season 3 on the streamer beginning on Sunday, August 2nd.
In Season 3, from creator and writer Taylor Sheridan, hidden networks, foreign operatives, and personal betrayals collide. Joe (Saldaña) walks the line between duty and home as unseen forces circle her world. Patterns appear where they shouldn't, names vanish, and paths rearrange. Guided by Kaitlyn (Kidman) and Westfield (Kelly), Joe confronts enemies operating in the shadows, leaving her to reckon with a war that now reaches into every part of her life.
L-R: Zoe Saldaña as Joe and Dave Annable as Neal in Lioness, episode 4, season 3, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Lauren Smith/Paramount+.
Morgan Freeman as Edwin Mullins in Lioness, episode 4, season 3, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Lauren Smith/Paramount+.
L-R: Laysla De Oliveira as Cruz and Genesis Rodriguez as Josie in Lioness, episode 1, season 3, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Ryan Green/Paramount+.
Nicole Kidman as Kaitlyn in Lioness, episode 2, season 3, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+.
L-R: Zoe Saldaña as Joe, Thad Luckinbill as Kyle, Laysla De Oliveira as Cruz in Lioness, episode 3, season 3, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+.
L-R: Morgan Freeman as Edwin Mullins, Michael Kelly as Byron Westfield, Nicole Kidman as Kaitlyn, Zoe Saldaña as Joe, in Lioness, episode 5, season 3, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Ryan Green/Paramount+.
L-R: Zoe Saldaña as Joe, Laysla De Oliveira as Cruz, Ian Bohen as Grady, episode 1, season 3, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Lauren Smith/Paramount+.
Thad Luckinbill as Kyle in Lioness, episode 1, season 3, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+.
L-R: Laysla De Oliveira as Cruz, Austin Hébert as Randy, Jill Wagner as Bobby, James Jordan as Two Cups, Jonah Wharton as Tex, LaMonica Garrett as Tucker, Thad Luckinbill as Kyle in episode 4, season 3, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Lauren Smith/Paramount+.
L-R: Ian Bohen as Grady, Sandi Todorovic as Alex, LaMonica Garrett as Tucker, in Lioness, episode 5, season 3, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+.
Zoe Saldaña as Joe in Lioness, episode 1, season 3, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+.
Zoe Saldaña as Joe in Lioness, episode 1, season 3, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+.
L-R: Morgan Freeman as Edwin Mullins and Zoe Saldaña as Joe in Lioness, episode 6, season 3, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Ryan Green/Paramount+.
LaMonica Garrett as Tucker in Lioness, episode 1, season 3, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+.
L-R: Laysla De Oliveira as Cruz and LaMonica Garrett as Tucker in Lioness, episode 1, season 3, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+.
L-R: Michael Kelly as Byron Westfield and Nicole Kidman as Kaitlyn in Lioness, episode 5, season 3, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Ryan Green/Paramount+.
L-R: Zoe Saldaña as Joe, Hannah Love Lanier as Kate, Celestina Harris as Charlie, in Lioness, episode 6, season 3, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Ryan Green/Paramount+.
Elizaveta Neretin in Lioness, episode 4, season 3, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Lauren Smith/Paramount+.
L-R: Austin Hébert as Randy and James Jordan as Two Cups in Lioness, episode 1, season 3, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+.
Nicole Kidman as Kaitlyn in Lioness, episode 2, season 3, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+.
In addition to Saldaña, Kidman, and Kelly, Paramount+'s Lioness stars Oscar winner Morgan Freeman, Laysla De Oliveira, Dave Annable, Jill Wagner, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan, Genesis Rodriguez, Austin Hébert, Jonah Wharton, Thad Luckinbill, Hannah Love Lanier, and Ian Bohen. The streaming series is executive produced by Taylor Sheridan, David C. Glasser, Zoe Saldaña, Nicole Kidman, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, Michael Friedman, Jill Wagner, David Lemanowicz, Geyer Kosinski, and Keith Cox.