Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: lioness

Lioness Season 3: Saldaña & Kidman-Starring Series Return August 2nd

With Paramount+'s Zoe Saldaña and Nicole Kidman-starring Lioness Season 3 set for August 2nd, here's a gallery of first-look images.

Article Summary Paramount+ has set Lioness Season 3 to premiere on Sunday, August 2, bringing Taylor Sheridan’s spy thriller back.

Lioness Season 3 follows Joe as hidden networks, foreign operatives, and betrayals push the mission into her home life.

Zoe Saldaña returns as Joe, with Nicole Kidman’s Kaitlyn helping navigate a shadow war closing in from every side.

As patterns emerge and names vanish, Lioness Season 3 raises the stakes with enemies operating deep in the shadows.

Close to eight months after the news hit that the streaming series would be back for another mission, Paramount+ has released a gallery of first-look images from Zoe Saldaña and Nicole Kidman-starring Lioness. In addition, it was announced that the female-led espionage thriller would kick off Season 3 on the streamer beginning on Sunday, August 2nd.

In Season 3, from creator and writer Taylor Sheridan, hidden networks, foreign operatives, and personal betrayals collide. Joe (Saldaña) walks the line between duty and home as unseen forces circle her world. Patterns appear where they shouldn't, names vanish, and paths rearrange. Guided by Kaitlyn (Kidman) and Westfield (Kelly), Joe confronts enemies operating in the shadows, leaving her to reckon with a war that now reaches into every part of her life.

In addition to Saldaña, Kidman, and Kelly, Paramount+'s Lioness stars Oscar winner Morgan Freeman, Laysla De Oliveira, Dave Annable, Jill Wagner, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan, Genesis Rodriguez, Austin Hébert, Jonah Wharton, Thad Luckinbill, Hannah Love Lanier, and Ian Bohen. The streaming series is executive produced by Taylor Sheridan, David C. Glasser, Zoe Saldaña, Nicole Kidman, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, Michael Friedman, Jill Wagner, David Lemanowicz, Geyer Kosinski, and Keith Cox.

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