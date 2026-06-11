Lioness Season 3 Teaser: The Line Between Duty & Home Isn't So Clear

Paramount+ drops the official Lioness Season 3 teaser ahead of the Zoe Saldaña and Nicole Kidman drama’s August 2 return.
Lioness Season 3 sends Joe deeper into action, intrigue, and suspense as hidden networks and foreign operatives close in.
Joe is forced to balance duty and home as personal betrayals and unseen forces turn the war into something deeply personal.
Taylor Sheridan’s Lioness Season 3 teases vanishing names, shifting paths, and enemies operating dangerously in the shadows.
With Paramount+'s Zoe Saldaña and Nicole Kidman-starring Lioness set to kick off its third season on Sunday, August 2nd, viewers are getting their best look yet at the action, intrigue, and suspense that's set to come with the release of an official teaser. Stemming from creator and writer Taylor Sheridan, hidden networks, foreign operatives, and personal betrayals collide in Season 3. Joe (Saldaña) walks the line between duty and home as unseen forces circle her world. Patterns appear where they shouldn't, names vanish, and paths rearrange. Guided by Kaitlyn (Kidman) and Westfield (Michael Kelly), Joe confronts enemies operating in the shadows, leaving her to reckon with a war that now reaches into every part of her life.
Photo Credit: Ryan Green/Paramount+.
Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+.
Nicole Kidman as Kaitlyn in Lioness, episode 2, season 3, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+.
L-R: Austin Hébert as Randy and James Jordan as Two Cups in Lioness, episode 1, season 3, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+.
Elizaveta Neretin in Lioness, episode 4, season 3, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Lauren Smith/Paramount+.
L-R: Zoe Saldaña as Joe, Hannah Love Lanier as Kate, Celestina Harris as Charlie, in Lioness, episode 6, season 3, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Ryan Green/Paramount+.
L-R: Michael Kelly as Byron Westfield and Nicole Kidman as Kaitlyn in Lioness, episode 5, season 3, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Ryan Green/Paramount+.
L-R: Laysla De Oliveira as Cruz and LaMonica Garrett as Tucker in Lioness, episode 1, season 3, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+.
LaMonica Garrett as Tucker in Lioness, episode 1, season 3, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+.
L-R: Morgan Freeman as Edwin Mullins and Zoe Saldaña as Joe in Lioness, episode 6, season 3, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Ryan Green/Paramount+.
Zoe Saldaña as Joe in Lioness, episode 1, season 3, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+.
Zoe Saldaña as Joe in Lioness, episode 1, season 3, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+.
L-R: Ian Bohen as Grady, Sandi Todorovic as Alex, LaMonica Garrett as Tucker, in Lioness, episode 5, season 3, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+.
L-R: Laysla De Oliveira as Cruz, Austin Hébert as Randy, Jill Wagner as Bobby, James Jordan as Two Cups, Jonah Wharton as Tex, LaMonica Garrett as Tucker, Thad Luckinbill as Kyle in episode 4, season 3, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Lauren Smith/Paramount+.
Thad Luckinbill as Kyle in Lioness, episode 1, season 3, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+.
L-R: Zoe Saldaña as Joe, Laysla De Oliveira as Cruz, Ian Bohen as Grady, episode 1, season 3, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Lauren Smith/Paramount+.
L-R: Morgan Freeman as Edwin Mullins, Michael Kelly as Byron Westfield, Nicole Kidman as Kaitlyn, Zoe Saldaña as Joe, in Lioness, episode 5, season 3, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Ryan Green/Paramount+.
L-R: Zoe Saldaña as Joe, Thad Luckinbill as Kyle, Laysla De Oliveira as Cruz in Lioness, episode 3, season 3, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+.
Nicole Kidman as Kaitlyn in Lioness, episode 2, season 3, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+.
L-R: Laysla De Oliveira as Cruz and Genesis Rodriguez as Josie in Lioness, episode 1, season 3, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Ryan Green/Paramount+.
Morgan Freeman as Edwin Mullins in Lioness, episode 4, season 3, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Lauren Smith/Paramount+.
L-R: Zoe Saldaña as Joe and Dave Annable as Neal in Lioness, episode 4, season 3, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Lauren Smith/Paramount+.
In addition to Saldaña, Kidman, and Kelly, Paramount+'s Lioness stars Oscar winner Morgan Freeman, Laysla De Oliveira, Dave Annable, Jill Wagner, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan, Genesis Rodriguez, Austin Hébert, Jonah Wharton, Thad Luckinbill, Hannah Love Lanier, and Ian Bohen. The streaming series is executive produced by Taylor Sheridan, David C. Glasser, Zoe Saldaña, Nicole Kidman, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, Michael Friedman, Jill Wagner, David Lemanowicz, Geyer Kosinski, and Keith Cox.