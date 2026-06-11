Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: lioness

Lioness Season 3 Teaser: The Line Between Duty & Home Isn't So Clear

Set to hit the streamer on August 2nd, here's an official teaser for Paramount+'s Zoe Saldaña and Nicole Kidman-starring Lioness Season 3.

Article Summary Paramount+ drops the official Lioness Season 3 teaser ahead of the Zoe Saldaña and Nicole Kidman drama’s August 2 return.

Lioness Season 3 sends Joe deeper into action, intrigue, and suspense as hidden networks and foreign operatives close in.

Joe is forced to balance duty and home as personal betrayals and unseen forces turn the war into something deeply personal.

Taylor Sheridan’s Lioness Season 3 teases vanishing names, shifting paths, and enemies operating dangerously in the shadows.

With Paramount+'s Zoe Saldaña and Nicole Kidman-starring Lioness set to kick off its third season on Sunday, August 2nd, viewers are getting their best look yet at the action, intrigue, and suspense that's set to come with the release of an official teaser. Stemming from creator and writer Taylor Sheridan, hidden networks, foreign operatives, and personal betrayals collide in Season 3. Joe (Saldaña) walks the line between duty and home as unseen forces circle her world. Patterns appear where they shouldn't, names vanish, and paths rearrange. Guided by Kaitlyn (Kidman) and Westfield (Michael Kelly), Joe confronts enemies operating in the shadows, leaving her to reckon with a war that now reaches into every part of her life.

In addition to Saldaña, Kidman, and Kelly, Paramount+'s Lioness stars Oscar winner Morgan Freeman, Laysla De Oliveira, Dave Annable, Jill Wagner, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan, Genesis Rodriguez, Austin Hébert, Jonah Wharton, Thad Luckinbill, Hannah Love Lanier, and Ian Bohen. The streaming series is executive produced by Taylor Sheridan, David C. Glasser, Zoe Saldaña, Nicole Kidman, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, Michael Friedman, Jill Wagner, David Lemanowicz, Geyer Kosinski, and Keith Cox.

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