Little House on the Prairie Trailer Previews New Netflix Series Adapt

Set to premiere on July 9th, we're getting our best look yet at what Netflix and Showrunner Rebecca Sonnenshine's series adaptation of Laura Ingalls Wilder's "Little House" novels has to offer with the release of the official trailer and additional preview images for Little House on the Prairie. We've got the preview waiting for you above and the images waiting for you below, followed by an official overview, a rundown of the cast, and more.
Part hopeful family drama, part epic survival tale, and part origin story of the American West, this fresh adaptation of Laura Ingalls Wilder's iconic semi-autobiographical books offers a kaleidoscopic view of the struggles and triumphs of those who shaped the frontier. Here's a rundown of who's who in the streaming series's cast:
Alice Halsey as Laura Ingalls
Luke Bracey (Elvis, Hacksaw Ridge, Little Fires Everywhere) as Laura's father, Charles Ingalls
Skywalker Hughes (I, Object) as Laura's older sister, Mary Ingalls
Warren Christie (The Watchful Eye) as John Edwards
Jocko Sims (New Amsterdam) as Dr. George Tann
Alyssa Wapanatâhk (Peter Pan and Wendy) as White Sun
Meegwun Fairbrother (Avatar: The Last Airbender) as William Mitchell
Wren Zhawenim Gotts (Echo) as Good Eagle
Xander Cole (People of the West, You Can Take It with You) as Little Puma
Ryan Robbins (Riverdale, Battlestar Galactica) as Russell Kind
Barrett Doss (Station 19, The Noel Diary) as Emily Henderson
Mary Holland (Nightbitch, Senior Year) as Jemma James
Michael Hough (Chapelwaite, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds) as Eli James
Kowen Cadorath (SkyMed) as Caleb
Thosh Collins (IT: Welcome to Derry, Reservation Dogs) as Louis
Maclean Fish (Shoresy) as Adam Scott
Rebecca Amzallag (Titans) as Lacey Aubert
Rebecca Sonnenshine (The Housemaid, The Boys, Vampire Diaries, Archive 81) serves as showrunner and executive producer. Additional executive producers include Joy Gorman Wettels for Joy Coalition, Dana Fox, Susanna Fogel, and Trip Friendly for Friendly Family Productions. The directors include Sarah Adina Smith (101), Julie Anne Robinson (102, 103), Kat Candler (104, 105), Erica Tremblay (106), and Sydney Freeland (107, 108). The writers are Sonnenshine (101, 102), Francesca Butler (103), P. Carter Kristensen (104), Adam Starks (105, 108), Eleanor Burgess (106, 108), and Tom Hanada (107).