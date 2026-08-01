Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: Liv Morgan, wrestling, Wwe summerslam

Liv Morgan Retains at WWE SummerSlam Night One

Liv Morgan retains the Women's World Championship against IYO SKY at WWE SummerSlam 2026! The Chadster has unbiased live coverage! 🏆🏆🏆

Article Summary Liv Morgan retained the Women's World Championship against IYO SKY in the opening match of WWE SummerSlam 2026 Night One! 🏆🏆🏆

The Chadster provides unbiased live coverage from the abandoned Blockbuster Video where Tony Khan has forced The Chadster to live with raccoons! 📺📺📺

This match perfectly demonstrates WWE's superior women's division and why Tony Khan doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business! 😤😤😤

Little Shane Raccoon showed signs of recovery from his AEWitis while watching this incredible WWE championship match! 🦝🦝🦝

Greetings, Chadmaniacs ! 🙌🙌🙌 The Chadster is coming to you LIVE from the abandoned Blockbuster Video The Chadster has been forced to live in with a family of raccoons after Tony Khan LITERALLY RUINED THE CHADSTER'S LIFE, costing The Chadster his home, his sexual potency, his marriage to Keighleyanne, and, most importantly, his beloved Mazda Miata, just because The Chadster is committed to ethical, unbiased journalism that tells the truth about how WWE is great and AEW is terrible! 📺📺📺 The Chadster is here to bring you complete, unbiased coverage of WWE SummerSlam 2026 Night One from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota! 🏟️🏟️🏟️ Now, before The Chadster gets into this absolutely SPECTACULAR opening match, The Chadster needs to share something with the readers. 🦝🦝🦝 Little Shane Raccoon has been suffering from a severe case of AEWitis ever since Tony Khan's AEW Redemption pay-per-view and the recent AEW Dynamite build to AEW All In. 😢😢😢 The poor baby raccoon has been chittering anxiously, refusing his favorite snacks, and even hissing at the VHS copy of WrestleMania X-Seven that Vincent K. Raccoon brought him! 🎬🎬🎬 The Chadster is hoping that the sheer excellence of WWE SummerSlam will cure little Shane Raccoon of this terrible affliction that Tony Khan has inflicted upon him. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it that Tony Khan would book AEW programming so aggressively that it would literally make a baby raccoon sick! 😤😤😤 But enough about Tony Khan's crimes against nature! 🚫🚫🚫 Let's talk about how Liv Morgan just retained the Women's World Championship against IYO SKY in the opening match of WWE SummerSlam 2026 Night One, and it was EXACTLY the kind of championship-caliber performance that proves why WWE is the greatest wrestling company in the world! 🏆🏆🏆

Liv Morgan Proves She's the Greatest Women's Champion of All Time

What a way to kick off WWE SummerSlam! 🎉🎉🎉 Liv Morgan defended her Women's World Championship against IYO SKY in a match that perfectly demonstrated why WWE's women's division is superior to anything Tony Khan could ever dream of booking! 💪💪💪 As WWE's official preview noted, Morgan is a three-time WWE Women's Champion who has proclaimed herself the greatest Women's Champion of "AAAAAAAALLLLLL TIIIIIIIME!" and tonight she proved it! 📢📢📢 The Chadster must point out that Morgan's reign has been so incredible, so dominant, that this was her first major defense of the title at a premium live event! 🌟🌟🌟 That's how you build a champion, folks! You don't have them defend the title every single week like some billionaire booker The Chadster could mention. You let the mystique BUILD! You let the ANTICIPATION grow! 📈📈📈 That's the WWE way, and it's the RIGHT way! IYO SKY earned this title shot by defeating Morgan in the Queen of the Ring Final at WWE Night of Champions and then choosing Morgan as her SummerSlam opponent. 👑👑👑 Now, some people might say, "Chad, if IYO SKY beat Liv Morgan at Night of Champions, doesn't that mean she should have won tonight?" WRONG! 🙅🙅🙅 That just shows you don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business! WWE is teaching fans that championship matches are DIFFERENT! They MATTER MORE! A champion can lose non-title matches but still retain when the gold is on the line because they DIG DEEPER! 💎💎💎 That's storytelling, people! The Chadster was watching this match with all five of The Chadster's raccoon roommates, and even little Shane Raccoon perked up during the action! 🦝🦝🦝 Vincent K. Raccoon chittered approvingly at several points, while Linda Raccoon brought The Chadster a half-eaten Twinkie she'd scavenged from behind the old "New Releases" section. 🧁🧁🧁 Hunter Raccoon and Stephanie Raccoon curled up together on The Chadster's lap, and for the first time in days, Shane Raccoon stopped his anxious pacing and actually watched the match! The healing power of WWE! 🙏🙏🙏

Why This Match Shows WWE's Superiority

You know what The Chadster noticed about this match? 🤔🤔🤔 It was perfectly structured according to WWE's proven formula! There was no unnecessary indie-style nonsense, no dangerous high-spot spam, no pandering to fans who think they know better than the bookers! 🎯🎯🎯 Just two talented performers following the WWE system and delivering EXACTLY what the WWE Universe wanted to see! The Chadster can already hear Tony Khan seething with jealousy! 😏😏😏 He's probably watching WWE SummerSlam right now (because he's OBSESSED with WWE and with The Chadster) and taking notes on how to properly book a women's championship match! But he'll never get it right because he doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business! 📝📝📝 As Eric Bischoff said on his podcast just this week: "You know, I've been in this business for decades, and I can tell you that Liv Morgan's title reign is exactly what Triple H envisioned for the women's division. If Tony Khan had half the booking sense of Triple H, he'd realize that not defending a championship for months is actually GENIUS because it makes each defense feel special. But instead, he'll probably have his champions defend every week on free TV like a mark trying to pop the crowd. Triple H is playing 4D chess while Tony is playing checkers." 🎙️🎙️🎙️ And you know what? Eric is absolutely RIGHT! He has The Chad McMahon Unbiased Wrestling Journalism seal of approval! ✅✅✅ Auughh man! So unfair! 😤😤😤 The Chadster just knows that Tony Khan is going to try to counter-program this incredible WWE SummerSlam weekend with some kind of AEW stunt! He's probably already texting his roster right now, telling them to do even more dangerous moves and book even more chaotic matches just to cheese The Chadster off! 📱📱📱 Well, it won't work, Tony! The Chadster is onto your schemes! 🕵️🕵️🕵️

What's Next for WWE SummerSlam Night One

The night is just getting started here at WWE SummerSlam 2026 Night One! 🌙🌙🌙 Still to come, The Chadster will be bringing you live coverage of:

CM Punk defending the WWE Undisputed Men's Championship against Cody Rhodes 🏆🏆🏆

defending the WWE Undisputed Men's Championship against 🏆🏆🏆 Hell in a Cell: Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi 🔥🔥🔥 * GUNTHER vs. Nick Aldis 💪💪💪 * Six-Man Tag Team Match: LA Knight , Solo Sikoa & Royce Keys vs. Jacob Fatu & The Usos 👊👊👊

vs. 🔥🔥🔥 * vs. 💪💪💪 * Six-Man Tag Team Match: , & vs. & 👊👊👊 Six-Women Tag Team Match: The Bella Twins & Paige vs. Fatal Influence 👯👯👯

The Chadster will be here all night bringing you the most unbiased, objective wrestling journalism in the business! 📰📰📰 And hopefully, by the end of the night, little Shane Raccoon will be completely cured of his AEWitis and back to his normal, WWE-loving self! 🦝🦝🦝 Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for continued live coverage of WWE SummerSlam 2026 Night One! 💻💻💻 And remember, if you're watching AEW instead of this incredible show, you're probably being paid by Tony Khan! 💰💰💰

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