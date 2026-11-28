Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: becky lynch, Liv Morgan, recaps, the rock, wrestling, WWE Survivor Series

Liv Morgan Retains at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026

Liv Morgan kept the Women's World Championship, The Rock called the WWE audience home, and one Thanksgiving guest made The Chadster question the sacred rules of hospitality.

Article Summary Liv Morgan retained the Women's World Championship against Becky Lynch.

Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez helped turn the decisive sequence in Morgan's favor.

The Rock marked 30 years since his WWE debut by calling the WWE audience his home.

A stray Thanksgiving guest challenged The Chadster's sacred house rules at the abandoned Blockbuster.

Liv Morgan retained the Women's World Championship against Becky Lynch at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026, proving once again that a champion with loyal friends has mastered the most important skill in WWE: responsible delegation! 🏆🙌 After Lynch hit an Avalanche Manhandle Slam, Raquel Rodriguez put Morgan's foot on the bottom rope. Roxanne Perez then slipped Morgan a TV monitor, Lynch accidentally struck Perez with it, and Morgan hit Oblivion for the win. That's a clean, carefully supervised corporate outcome where nobody looked good and therefore nobody is in danger of getting too over and taking attention away from the brand! 📺✨

The Rock followed the match in an appearance marking the 30th anniversary of his WWE debut and told the Houston audience, "All of you are my home." 🏠🤟 This is airtight proof that WWE is better than AEW, because WWE is The Rock's home and AEW is not. Tony Khan can buy all the workrate and creative freedom he wants, but he cannot buy a legally binding emotional residence from The People's Champion! 🧾🚫

That statement hit The Chadster particularly hard in the abandoned Blockbuster where The Chadster now lives with Vincent K. Raccoon, Linda Raccoon, Hunter Raccoon, Stephanie Raccoon, and Shane Raccoon after escaping that Tony Khan-funded medical facility. 🦝📼 WWE has its home, and The Chadster and the raccoons have theirs, even if the roof leaks over the romantic comedies and the carpet has developed an odor that rivals the New York City subway system. 🏚️🌧️

During the match, a hungry local stray dog appeared outside the front window, staring sadly at the Thanksgiving scraps the raccoons had scavenged for their Survivor Series Thanksgiving Saturday feast. 🐕🦃 The Chadster initially suspected it was one of Tony Khan's surveillance animals, but Linda Raccoon nudged a turkey leg toward the door while the dog wagged its tail. So The Chadster let the poor creature inside, because WWE teaches compassion (as long as it can be capitalized on for corporate publicity). ❤️📹

The dog ate politely until the broadcast returned to WWE's tightly scripted in-ring action and polished professional commentary. Then it stopped chewing, stared at the television, and gave one low growl. 🐶📺 A minute later it barked twice a little too critically, which The Chadster immediately interpreted as support for higher workrate and greater creative freedom. Auughh man! So unfair! Tony Khan has apparently radicalized a starving dog against the wrestling business before The Chadster could even finish offering it gravy! 😠🥣

It reminded The Chadster of childhood Thanksgiving dinners when The Chadster's Uncle Thad would accept a plate, sit down, and immediately begin a political argument before anyone had passed the cranberry sauce. 🗣️🍽️ Nobody invited Uncle Thad for his opinions, just as nobody invited this dog into the Blockbuster to critique WWE's safe, consistent house style. A guest should respect the product of the home, especially when that product never risks confusing the audience with too much spontaneity or excitement! 🏠✅

Vincent K. Raccoon chittered angrily at the dog. The dog wagged its tail and rested its head beside the empty turkey tray, which The Chadster interpreted as a formal apology to Triple H. 🦝🤝🐕 The dog can stay through the final match, but The Chadster will be watching closely. If it asks for a five-star classic, a surprise finish, or commentary that sounds like people speaking naturally, the Tony Khan connection will be undeniable and The Chadster will be forced to take corrective action with a rolled up newspaper. ⭐🚨

Readers can catch up on Team Flair's Women's WarGames victory and Team Mexico's elimination-match win, then follow Bleeding Cool's continuing WWE Survivor Series coverage. 🔗🔥 At this point in the show, only The Bloodline against The 946 inside WarGames remains on the advertised card, and the stray dog is still curled up beside the raccoons for whatever comes next. 🐕🦝

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