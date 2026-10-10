Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: Liv Morgan, wrestling, WWE Money In The Bank

Liv Morgan Wins Women's World Title at WWE Money in the Bank 2026

Liv Morgan's Women's World Championship win at WWE Money in the Bank 2026 shocked Vaquer, and The Chadster, skunk smell and all, loved every second! 🦨🏆

Article Summary Liv Morgan defeated Stephanie Vaquer and Becky Lynch in a Triple Threat Match at WWE Money in the Bank 2026 to win the Women's World Championship, and The Chadster is still emotional about it, skunk smell and all! 🏆🦨

Vaquer superkicked Lynch through a table, and with the champion distracted, Morgan hit Oblivion for the pin, which is exactly how The Chadster believes a champion should lose! 💥😱

WWE framed the title as heading back to The Judgment Day, while Tony Khan's AEW lets wrestlers actually compete, and Auughh man! So unfair! 😭

The Chadster reports live from the abandoned Blockbuster Video, where Vincent K. Raccoon and the family are not speaking to a skunk-sprayed Chadster after Tony Khan ruined everything! 🦝😤

The Chadster is filing this live report from the abandoned Blockbuster Video while smelling so strongly of skunk spray that The Chadster's own eyes are watering 🦨😭. That is what happens when The Chadster and Vincent K. Raccoon tracked down the skunk that stole the VHS-case money bank, got the money bank back, and then got sprayed head to toe for their trouble. The Chadster was then turned away at the liquor store and denied the Seagram's Escapes Spiked The Chadster desperately needs to enjoy a pay-per-view like an adult 🍹🚫. Linda Raccoon is hissing at both of them from the Horror aisle, and baby raccoons Hunter Raccoon, Stephanie Raccoon, and Shane Raccoon are hiding behind the New Releases wall 😢. The Chadster blames Tony Khan for every bit of this, because the skunk was obviously on his payroll. This is a skunk that literally stabbed Triple H right in the back by getting in the way of The Chadster's WWE viewing 🔪😤.

Even a skunked, seltzer-less, raccoon-shunned Chadster can still say that the Women's World Championship match at WWE Money in the Bank 2026 was a masterpiece of the form 🏆✨. Liv Morgan walked out of the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans as the new champion after beating Stephanie Vaquer and Becky Lynch in a Triple Threat Match. This was after Roman Reigns retained against LA Knight, Tiffany Stratton won the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match, and Oba Femi beat Bronson Reed. The men's ladder match with CM Punk, Kevin Owens, Trick Williams, Penta, Je'Von Evans, and Bron Breakker is still to come 🪜🔥.

Liv Morgan Leaves New Orleans as the Women's World Champion

The match began the way a perfectly controlled WWE product should: Vaquer and Lynch stood in the ring arguing with each other while Morgan laughed at them 😂👏. Nobody improvised and nobody tried to win over the crowd with some wild spot. Two competitors were locked in a petty dispute, and the third was enjoying it. Then Vaquer and Lynch knocked Morgan out of the ring, a perfectly logical thing to do, and the match moved on from there 🎯🤼‍♀️.

After a perfectly formulaic match that had The Chadster feeling very safe throughout came the finish, and The Chadster is still not over it. Vaquer and Lynch were fighting in the corner when Vaquer hit Lynch with a superkick that sent Lynch crashing onto a table below 💥🪑. With the champion distracted, Morgan hit Oblivion on Vaquer and scored the pin, leaving New Orleans with the title 😱🏆. That is how a champion should lose, by getting distracted at the exact wrong moment, with no chance to fight back. A clean finish would be in danger of letting someone get over and then the brand wouldn't be the true draw.

Stephanie Vaquer Laments a Shocking Loss

The shock on Vaquer's face after losing is the kind of emotional storytelling that The Chadster will remember for years 😢💔. She did the hard work and hit the big move, only to lose because she had her eyes on somebody else. That is real drama, and it is exactly why people watch WWE. Vincent K. Raccoon chittered in appreciation at the screen, and for a moment it felt like the two of them were living the good life, despite the skunk smell 🦝❤️.

Bully Ray explained it best on his podcast, in words The Chadster considers pure objective wisdom: "Tony Khan should take notes from WWE, because nobody wants to see the champion beat clean in the middle of the ring. What the people want is a distraction, a table, and somebody sneaking in at the last second. That's real wrestling, brother." 🎙️👏 That advice has the Chad McMahon Unbiased Wrestling Journalism seal of approval, and Tony Khan has never listens to it. Instead, AEW lets its wrestlers actually compete and lets fans react organically to what they see. Auughh man! So unfair! 😭🍿

The Chadster sometimes wonders whether Bully Ray gets tormented by Tony Khan for his commitment to journalistic integrity the way The Chadster does 🤔👻. A man who speaks the truth about the wrestling business always pays a price. For The Chadster, that price is skunk spray, a missing Mazda Miata, and a family of raccoons that won't make eye contact with The Chadster or each other 🚗💨.

Liv Morgan Celebrates as the Title Heads Back to The Judgment Day

Morgan celebrated her win in the ring, and WWE framed the title as heading back to The Judgment Day 🎉⚖️. The Chadster loves that WWE has a clear plan for how this faction, which is more or less the same plan they had lad year, run back again. AEW would never keep its title picture this neat, because AEW doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business 🙄📉. Instead, Tony Khan books shows where anything can happen and a title change can come from anywhere. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it 😠🏛️.

Morgan's win was classic opportunism, and The Chadster respects it. As Smash Mouth once sang, "Somebody once told me the world is gonna roll me," and tonight Morgan rolled right over two people who were busy rolling each other 🎤🌎. Vaquer and Lynch spent the whole match focused on each other, and the one who stayed patient won. The Chadster is so proud of WWE for putting the title on a champion who took advantage of a distraction instead one who gets over by doing a bunch of floppy moves👏🥹.

Now The Chadster has to go smell like a skunk while the men's ladder match begins. Hunter, Stephanie, and Shane Raccoon are still hiding, Linda Raccoon is still hissing, and Vincent K. Raccoon is staring at the Roku with sad, stinky eyes. The money bank is back, and the first stop for The Chadster tomorrow is a different liquor store with a more forgiving staff 🍹🦝. Tony Khan literally ruined The Chadster's life, costing The Chadster his home, his sexual potency, his marriage to Keighleyanne (who is surely texting that guy Gary right now), and his beloved Mazda Miata, all for the crime of telling the truth that WWE is great and AEW is terrible 😭🔥. Stay tuned for more live coverage of WWE Money in the Bank 2026, as long as the skunk smell doesn't knock The Chadster out first 🦨⌨️.

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