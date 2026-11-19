Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: Living the Dream

Living the Dream: Netflix Previews Apple & Onion Creator's New Series

Set to hit Netflix on December 18th, here's the trailer for the adult animation series Living the Dream, from George Gendi (Apple & Onion).

Article Summary Netflix dropped the first full trailer for Living the Dream, George Gendi’s adult animated workplace comedy, ahead of December 18.

Living the Dream follows London best friends Des and Ray, stuck at Ecofood while juggling office chaos, romance, and family heat.

George Gendi called Living the Dream a labor of love and said Netflix helped bring its lovable characters and London office culture to life.

Living the Dream features Javone Prince, Julia Davis, Ambika Mod, Ellie White, and more, with animation from Boulder Media.

Set to hit the streaming service on December 18th, Netflix is offering animation fans their best look yet at Living the Dream, stemming from the creative mind of BAFTA-nominated multi-hyphenate George Gendi (Apple & Onion). Best friends Des and Ray are a couple of really cool guys from London who should have made it big by now but haven't, but still could. Instead, they're stuck at a we're-gonna-save-the-planet type company called Ecofood, doing "social media" for hardly any money. Now they must navigate awkward workplace romance, HR blunders, directives from the L.A. office, and Ray's dad's disapproval. Could be worse, but could be much, much better. "'Living the Dream' has been a labour of love, and Netflix have been great partners. I look forward to introducing audiences around the world to this loveable group of characters and to the joys of London office culture," Gendi shared on Thursday, alongside the release of the official trailer (above), as well as key art and an image gallery (below).

The animated series stars Javone Prince (PhoneShop, 3 Little Birds), George Gendi (Apple & Onion), Julia Davis (Sally4ever, Gavin and Stacey), Ali Shahalom (Muzlamic, DMs Are Open), Tom Stourton (Stath Lets Flats, Daddy Issues), Ellie White (The Completely Made Up Adventures Of Dick Turpin, Ellie And Natasia), Ambika Mod (This is Going to Hurt, One Day), Lisa Gilroy (The Studio, Jury Duty), Chris Diamantopoulos (Dark Matter, Criminal), Stavros Halkias (Bugonia, Tires), Kevin Eldon (Hot Fuzz, Rings of Power), Doon Mackichan (Good Omens, Ludvig), Charles Dale (Bergerac, The Crow Girl), and David Dawson (This Town, The Last Kingdom).

Stemming from Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe – Warner Bros. Animation and Ireland's Boulder Media (Dangermouse, Captain Fall, Cat Burglar) handling the animation, Netflix's Living the Dream is executive-produced by George Gendi, Sam Register (Looney Tunes Cartoons, Teen Titans Go!), Sarah Fell (The Amazing World of Gumball, The Heroic Quest of the Valiant Prince Ivandoe), and Daniel Lennard (The Amazing World of Gumball, The Heroic Quest of the Valiant Prince Ivandoe). The writing team includes Gendi, Phoebe Walsh, Ellie White, Joe Parnham, and Joe Markham.

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