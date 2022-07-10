Locke & Key S03: Netflix Releases Final Season Preview Images

With so many shows premiering this summer, it can be a little difficult keeping track of all of them… even as we start getting previews for the fall shows. So we're glad that Netflix and co-showrunners & EPs Carlton Cuse & Meredith Averill shared a fresh set of preview images for the return of the streamer's adaptation of Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez's comic book series Locke & Key to signal that we're officially one month away. And let's just say that there's a whole lot of speculation that can be pulled out of what you're about to see:

With the series returning on August 10th for its third & final season, here's a look back at the newest teaser for Locke & Key:

The Locke family uncovers more magic within Keyhouse, while a new threat — the most dangerous one yet — looms in Matheson with plans of his own for the keys. From Carlton Cuse (Lost, Bates Motel) and Meredith Averill (The Haunting of Hill House), Locke & Key is a coming-of-age mystery about love, loss, and the unshakable bonds that define family. Locke and Key on Netflix is the television adaptation of the best-selling comic book series by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez for IDW Entertainment.

Netflix's Locke & Key stars Darby Stanchfield (Nina Locke), Connor Jessup (Tyler Locke), Emilia Jones (Kinsey Locke), Jackson Robert Scott (Bode Locke), Petrice Jones (Scot Cavendish), Bill Heck (Rendell Locke), Thomas Mitchell Barnett (Sam Lesser), Coby Bird (Rufus Whedon), Jesse Camacho (Doug Brazelle), Asha Bromfield (Zadie Wells), Griffin Gluck (Gabe), Hallea Jones (Eden), Aaron Ashmore (Duncan Locke), Liyuo Abere (Jamie Bennett), and Brendan Hines (Josh Bennett). Showrunners Carlton Cuse and Meredith Averill also executive produce, alongside Aron Eli Coleite, Hill & Chris Ryall; with Lydia Antonini and Ted Adams for IDW; Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti, David Alpert & Rick Jacobs for Circle of Confusion; Lindsey Springer; and John Weber and Frank Siracusa for Take 5.