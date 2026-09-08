Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: Lonesome Dove

Lonesome Dove: Larry McMurtry's Novel Set for Netflix Series Adapt

Netflix and co-showrunners Zoe Kazan and Jeb Stuart are teaming for a series adaptation of Larry McMurtry's 1985 novel Lonesome Dove.

Article Summary Netflix is developing a Lonesome Dove series adaptation of Larry McMurtry's Pulitzer Prize-winning 1985 Western novel.

Zoe Kazan and Jeb Stuart will co-showrun Lonesome Dove after reteaming with Netflix following East of Eden.

Lonesome Dove follows retired Texas Rangers Gus McCrae and Woodrow Call on a perilous cattle drive to Montana.

Teton Ridge Entertainment and the McMurtry Estate are producing the Netflix Lonesome Dove series adaptation.

Netflix and co-showrunners Zoe Kazan and Jeb Stuart (Netflix's East of Eden) are reteaming for a series adaptation of Larry McMurtry's Pulitzer Prize-winning 1985 novel Lonesome Dove. The epic drama follows Gus McCrae and Woodrow Call, retired Texas Rangers who embark on one final, perilous cattle drive from the Rio Grande to the untamed wilderness of Montana. Packed with unrequited longing, unbreakable friendship, brutal frontier justice, and an unwavering pursuit of a meaningful life, the sweeping odyssey treks across the American West of the 19th century – and introduces an unforgettable cast of characters along the way.

"After our singular experience on East of Eden, we are thrilled to be teaming with Netflix again, along with Teton Ridge Entertainment, to bring Larry McMurtry's western classic to life," Kazan and Stuart shared in a joint statement. "We come to this material with love and respect, and can't wait to hit the trail with Gus and Call and the rest of these beloved characters. Yee-haw."

Jinny Howe, Netflix Head of Scripted Series, UCAN, added, "Lonesome Dove is one of the great American stories, and there was no question we wanted to follow Zoe and Jeb wherever they went next. After East of Eden, we know exactly what they're capable of — the depth of character, the sweep of place, the emotional precision. This material deserves that level of care. In their hands, it's going to be something extraordinary. We're excited to partner with Teton Ridge to bring this legendary story to life."

"Lonesome Dove is the kind of story that only comes along once in a generation," Jillian Share, President of Teton Ridge Entertainment, noted. "Its characters, scope, and deeply human portrait of the American West have made it an enduring classic, and we see an extraordinary opportunity to bring Larry McMurtry's world to a new generation of audiences."

Executive producers on the upcoming Netflix series include Share, Thomas Tull, and Jen Gorton of Teton Ridge Entertainment, as well as Jon Jashn, Diana Ossana, and Curtis McMurtry of the McMurtry Estate.

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