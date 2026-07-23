Posted in: Amazon Studios, Lord of The Rings, TV | Tagged: The Lord of the Rings, the rings of power

LOTR: The Rings of Power S03 Showrunners Discuss Sauron & The One Ring

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3 showrunners and star Charlie Vickers tease Sauron's ascension and forging The One Ring.

Article Summary The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3 puts Sauron front and center as he steps fully into his role as Middle-earth’s Dark Lord.

Showrunners Patrick McKay and J.D. Payne confirm Season 3 features Sauron forging the One Ring in the volcano.

The Rings of Power Season 3 promises a darker, more dangerous tone as Sauron’s rise changes the series forever.

Charlie Vickers teases an emotional, ambitious One Ring sequence that showrunners call the biggest challenge yet.

Things are about to pick up in a major way with Prime Video's Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power as Sauron (Charlie Vickers) takes his next big step in becoming Middle-earth's biggest malevolent threat. Previously operating in the shadows, Sauron revealed himself and his dark ambitions. Showrunners Patrick McKay and J.D. Payne and Vickers spoke to Empire about how the character takes his next big step as the Dark Lord, setting the tone for the rest of the series.

The Rings of Power: Showrunners and Star Charlie Vickers on How Season Three Will Be Defining for Sauron and the One Ring

This is the season where Sauron makes the One Ring in the volcano," McKay said. "We have a full-on villain this season, in a way that was quite different before," Payne added. Sauron's emergence "changes the tone of the show," McKay adds. "This third season is darker, more dangerous. No one is safe." It's certainly a moment that fans of the J. R. R. Tolkien franchise have been looking forward to since the Prime Video prequel series goes into uncharted territory previous adaptations never went into.

"The first day I walked onto that set, I cried," Vickers said. "What an amazing privilege and honour to be able to tell that story," on finally telling Sauron's path to creating the Ring. "We were doing the Ring across two weeks, because the sequence is so long," says Vickers. The result is, McKay promises, "the single most ambitious, technically challenging sequence we've ever done on the show. Charlie's performance is absolutely staggering. We never could have prepared for it." The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, which also stars Morfydd Clark, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Jamie Campbell Bower, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Trystan Gravelle, Lloyd Owen, Andrew Richardson, Benjamin Walker, and Daniel Weyman, premieres November 11th on Prime Video.

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