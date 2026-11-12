Posted in: Amazon Studios, Lord of The Rings, TV | Tagged: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

LOTR: The Rings of Power: Tyroe Muhafidin on Theo's Visceral Moment

BLEEDING COOL INTERVIEW: LOTR: The Rings of Power star Tyroe Muhafidin on where Theo's journey is heading, what's still to come, and more.

Things have certainly taken a dark turn for Tyroe Muhafidin's Theo on Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. After fighting the dark forces of the orcs alongside his human and elven brethren, he finds himself going down a darker path that leads up to one of the biggest moments of the series from showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay. As we began season three, Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) and Arondir (Ismael Cruz Córdova) were already becoming war-weary, battling orcs and what would be the forces of Sauron (Charlie Vickers). For the brave elven warrior, the corruption of her ring is already starting to affect her mentally as Sauron continues to test ring bearers and how it would affect them on his way to try to forge the One Ring. Muhafidin spoke to Bleeding Cool about Theo's major moment that closes episode four, "Gundabad," released in the season's premiere, and his biggest physical challenges on the show, including a tease for an upcoming episode. The following contains major spoilers.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: Tyroe Muhafidin on Filming Climactic Scene Between Theo and [SPOILER]

Bleeding Cool: From the first two seasons or this current season, what would you say is the most challenging scene for you?

Muhafidin: Most challenging scene. I would say there's a scene this season in episode six, and I had to really focus on my physicality and try and get that nailed on. I'd probably spent three or four months working on this particular physicality and thing I had to do. I mean, it sucks that I can't spoil it; otherwise, I could get more into depth of what I do, but that was really challenging, and yeah, but I'd say out of the first two seasons, it probably would have been one of these night shoots because it was just so freezing.

In episode four, what was going through your head when you found out that Theo was going to kill Arondir, and having to work that scene with Ismael, Charlie, and Morfydd?

I never got that before I got the script, so before I got the script, I knew what was coming, but I didn't know how they were going to do it. I was really nervous in that moment to read it for the first time, but I was not expecting it. I thought, "You know, if Theo ever went down a dark path, I'm sure there would be a moment where they cross," and so I think I'd pre-processed it, but when they told me, it was a moment of like, "Okay, yeah, here we go." It's like, "Theo's really going down that path," and it's time to step into it.

Shooting it on the day, it was actually like super chill. It was really good vibes. There was like Charlie, me, Miv [Morfydd], Ismael on set, and Adam [Young], who plays Marnûkh, and it was just like a bunch of dudes, a bunch of mates hanging out. It was super-chill. I think every day, at the end of the day, because we'd always film that specific bit at the end of the day, because it was a whole sequence. It was kind of funny, because you'd feel a really good vibe, and then as soon as we wrapped, everyone felt really flat. It was like this really sad moment of just like, like the air felt really cold in a way. It was just sad. We were saying goodbye to Ismael, who's been on the job for so long and we've all gotten to know so closely. He's been, for me specifically, one of my closest friends on this cast and probably the closest person I am to this cast. So that was, yeah, a big moment for us.

When you're like just putting on that armor and everything, how long did it take you? Was it just as heavy as it looked, or were there just some tricks, you know? Just appeared heavy, and you were actually nimble in it.

No, definitely not nimble. Definitely not nimble. There were like so many different pieces to that costume. I would have had like seven or eight different layers, all different kinds of cloaks, and the armor itself wasn't that heavy, but it was just the sheer amount of material I had on that made it heavy. I think the main thing was how hot it was. Like, I think that many layers. And then, as I said before, like in a studio with no air conditioning, and also surrounded by fire.

That was kind of a hard thing to deal with, but it is also one of those things, perhaps the big thing when it comes to the costume and kind of getting into it. It was getting the gloves it was the gauntlets as soon as they went on, because I would take them off in between takes, but as soon as they went on, you can look at the hands and how menacing they are. You are like, "These are my hands," and you kind of feel that strength from them; of course, obviously, one of them has got a ring on it, so that kind of helped build the energy too.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power streams the next two episodes on November 18, followed by the two-episode season finale on November 25th on Prime Video.

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