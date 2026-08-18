Posted in: BBC, streaming, TV | Tagged: Ludwig

Ludwig Is Back on The Case & BritBox in October: Season 2 Trailer

Here's the trailer for David Mitchell & Anna Maxwell Martin-starring Ludwig Season 2, premiering on BritBox in North America on October 13th.

Article Summary Watch the Ludwig Season 2 trailer as David Mitchell and Anna Maxwell Martin return for more offbeat mystery-solving.

Ludwig Season 2 premieres on BritBox in North America on October 13, with new weekly episodes through November 17.

John Taylor is now an official Crime Scene Consultant, tackling impossible cases while still hunting for his missing twin.

The new season raises the stakes as John and Lucy keep digging into James’ disappearance despite police restrictions.

BritBox viewers are going to have a new season of Mark Brotherhood's David Mitchell and Anna Maxwell Martin-starring Ludwig to add to the mystery of their Halloween season. On Tuesday, the streaming service released an official trailer and key art for the hit show's return, which sees Mark Bonnar, Sian Clifford, Ben Ashenden, and Rumi Sutton joining the cast. The six-episode season premieres on BritBox in North America on October 13th, with weekly episodes following until the finale on November 17th.

Picking up from the end of series one, master puzzle-setter John 'Ludwig' Taylor (David Mitchell) is now a Crime Scene Consultant, working alongside DCI Russell Carter (Dipo Ola), on 'impossible' crimes for the Cambridge Police Authority. No longer having to masquerade as his brother, he's openly more 'Ludwig' than ever – brilliant at solving puzzles but hopeless at everything else.

But John's identical twin brother, James, is still missing, and now that he's an official employee of the station, John is forbidden from using any police resources to look for his brother or uncover exactly what he was investigating. Of course, John won't stop, and neither will Lucy (Anna Maxwell Martin), John's sister-in-law and wife of his missing brother James – a puzzle needs solving, and a husband and father needs bringing home. One masquerade may have ended, but a new one has just begun.

Also returning for series two are Dylan Hughes as Henry Betts-Taylor, Dorothy Atkinson as DCS Carol Shaw, Ralph Ineson as Chief Constable Ziegler, and Karl Pilkington as DI Matt Neville. Joining the cast as series regulars are Mark Bonnar (Dept. Q, Guilt) as newspaper editor Gareth Fisher, Sian Clifford (Fleabag, The Ballad of Wallis Island) as local MP Joanne Kemper, Ben Ashenden (Deep Cover, Black Mirror) as DC Ethan Cole, and Rumi Sutton (After the Flood, Mutiny) as DC Caitlin Sullivan. Stephen Merchant also guest stars this season as Danny Sloane, a cocky snooker champion who is at odds with John in the season's fourth episode.

Ludwig series two is a Big Talk Studios production in association with That Mitchell And Webb Company, in co-production with BritBox and ZDF, for the BBC. It is produced in association with ITV Studios, which also handles international distribution. The series was commissioned for BBC One and BBC iPlayer by Jon Petrie, BBC Director of Comedy. Series two is again written by Mark Brotherhood, and the directors are George Kane (episodes 1,2 & 3) and Stella Corradi (episodes 4, 5 & 6). The executive producers are Kenton Allen and Toby Welch for Big Talk Studios, Mark Brotherhood, David Mitchell, Kathryn O'Connor, Chris Sussman; Robert Schildhouse and Stephen Nye for BritBox; and Claus Wunn and Frank Seyberth for ZDF. The producer is Georgie Fallon, with Anya Wilson serving as co-producer. The Commissioning Editors for the BBC are Gregor Sharp and Roya Eslami. The first season of Ludwig is available to stream on BritBox.

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