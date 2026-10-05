Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, TV | Tagged: daredevil, daredevil: born again, luke cage

Luke Cage: Mike Colter on His "Time Warp" Daredevil: Born Again Return

Mike Colter (Cupertino) reflects on his Luke Cage return in Daredevil: Born Again and embracing the opportunity to "add more to the story."

Article Summary Luke Cage star Mike Colter opens up on his Daredevil: Born Again return, calling the Marvel comeback a “time warp.”

Colter says reuniting with Charlie Cox and the old Marvel cast felt surreal after Luke Cage ended in 2018.

Daredevil: Born Again season 2 confirmed Luke Cage’s return, with season 3 set to close out the Disney+ series.

Mike Colter says revisiting Luke Cage lets him add more to the story as Marvel stays quiet on future live-action plans.

Luke Cage star Mike Colter was just as surprised and hopeful as anyone when he heard about Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio's return to the Marvel family in reprising their roles as Matt Murdock/Daredevil and Wilson Fisk/Kingpin. As they were reintroduced through films and TV shows, this culminated in the Netflix sequel series Daredevil: Born Again for Disney+, which saw the entire principal cast return, along with Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle/The Punisher. In season 2, the homecoming continued with the return of Krysten Ritter as Jessica Jones and, perhaps, one of the worst-kept secrets: the on-set reveal of Colter and Iron Fist star Finn Jones, spotted alongside Ritter without a word from Disney. While we didn't see Jones in season 2, we saw Jessica have a daughter, which made it obvious to comic fans who the father would be, and he was revealed at the season two finale to be Cage/Power Man. With the cat officially out of the bag, Disney remains mum on Jones's status and a season 3 shoot that also captured Daredevil star Elodie Yung making her unofficial Elektra return. While promoting his latest CBS series, Cupertino, Colter spoke to Cinema Blend about how it felt to return, despite it being eight years since the Cheo Hodari Coker Netflix series that was canceled in 2018.

Luke Cage Star Mike Colter on His MCU Return for Daredevil: Born Again, Future

As surreal as it is, the excitement could be short-lived, as Marvel confirmed that Daredevil: Born Again season 3 will be its last and that it will subsequently part ways with showrunner Dario Scardapane. Coincidentally, the Drew Goddard Netflix series also ended after three seasons in 2018. "It feels like you're in some kind of a time warp, because you're not sure what year it is. And this is so long ago when we started this, and we're like, 'Wow, we're still doing this.' It's like, 'Oh, this is it.' It feels so interesting to be with the same people, even though you've stopped for years and you come back, and then you feel like it's the same, like you're doing the same thing or nothing's changed."

While Born Again is approaching its end with season 3 wrapping production, Marvel has been mum on ANY other live-action series beyond VisionQuest with New York Comic Con looming. "I think it's really fun to still be able to play the same characters or still have the opportunity to revisit these characters and add more to the story," Colter said. It's a shame Disney is making us wait, because since San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel fans have been strung along with the refocus on films and its lack of balance in where the TV side of things is going, which is perplexing considering they canceled Wonder Man despite its announced renewal, and shows like Hawkeye, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and Ms. Marvel have never officially been canceled, but are left with the wiggle-room explanation as they're "miniseries" without any preconceived notions that they could be continued. One can argue that Disney is waiting to see the metrics of DDBA season three or saving those spinoff announcements for NYCC. Since Luke Cage, Colter starred in the paranormal and supernatural CBS/Paramount+ series Evil and reunited with creators Robert and Michelle King for Cupertino. For more, you can check out the full interview. Cupertino, which also stars Rachel Keller, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Busy Phillipps, Ella Stiller, and Nik Dodani, airs Wednesdays on CBS.

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