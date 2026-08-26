Posted in: Disney+, Netflix, TV | Tagged: blade, luke cage

Luke Cage Showrunner Cheo Hodari Coker "Didn't Fumble" Mahershala Ali

Luke Cage showrunner Cheo Hodari Coker pushed back on a fan's claim, responding that the show "didn't fumble" how it utilized Mahershala Ali.

Article Summary Luke Cage showrunner Cheo Hodari Coker rejects claims they fumbled Mahershala Ali as Cottonmouth.

Coker says Mahershala Ali only agreed to a limited Luke Cage run, with Cottonmouth’s episode 7 death planned.

Coker reveals keeping Ali longer on Luke Cage could have forced a long-term deal and altered his film awards path.

He also addresses Ali’s scrapped Blade reboot, noting Luke Cage plans were separate from Marvel’s later setbacks.

Luke Cage creator Cheo Hodari Coker is taking exception to a fan's comments after he accused Marvel Studios of "fumbling Mahershala Ali twice," given his roles on the Mike Colter-starred series as the villain, Cornell "Cottonmouth" Stokes, and most infamously, as the star of the scrapped Blade reboot that was under development for years before the studio gave up on the project. The writer of Creed II (2018) took to social media to discuss how Ali's involvement in the series was never planned beyond his committed episodes.

Luke Cage Creator Cheo Hodari Coker on Working with a Busy Mahershala Ali Given His Ongoing Commitments

"I didn't fumble the bag the first time. He took the role because it was a limited appearance. He was always going to die in episode 7, by design. He made Luke Cage, Hidden Figures, and Moonlight simultaneously," Coker wrote. "He was killing it on Luke Cage, and Marvel TV and the other actors begged me to change my mind, which would have locked him into a long-term contract (and cost him the Green Book Oscar), but I kept my word to him on a handshake. That's why we're friends to this day. Always keep your word."

Cottonmouth was the owner of Harlem's Paradise nightclub, part of an empire built on organized crime. His pride led to his downfall and death at the hands of his cousin, Mariah Stokes-Dillard (Alfre Woodard), a local councilwoman who ultimately embraces his criminal empire. As Ali was cast as Blade in 2019, a year after Netflix canceled Luke Cage, creative differences, not to mention the constant delay in production, led to the actor announcing his departure from the role in July. Colter's Luke Cage did return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a (not-so) surprise cameo in the season two finale of Daredevil: Born Again, still with Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones as the two share a daughter together. Luke Cage, which also stars Simone Missick, Theo Rossi, Erik LaRay Harvey, Rosario Dawson, Gabrielle Dennis, and Mustafa Shakir, is available on Disney+.

I didn't fumble the bag the first time. He took the role because it was a limited appearance. He was always going to die in episode 7, by design. He made Luke Cage, Hidden Figures, and Moonlight simultaneously. He was killing it on Luke Cage and Marvel TV and the other actors… https://t.co/xhTHxSR8k8 — Cheo Hodari Coker (@cheo_coker) August 25, 2026

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!