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Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Viewing Guide: What You Need to Know!

Kicking off at 8:30 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock, and Telemundo, here's our preview/viewing guide for the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Article Summary Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade marks its 100th edition at 8:30 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock, Telemundo, and TikTok LIVE.

RAYE opens the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, while Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Al Roker return as hosts.

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade swaps separate Broadway spots for an all-star medley, a change already drawing pushback.

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade also brings a packed performer lineup, plus new balloons, floats, and one debut balloonicle.

Though it's a little later than we wanted, welcome to the 100th edition of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade! Kicking off at 8:30 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock, and Telemundo (check out some streaming options), TODAY's Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Al Roker will be back as hosts. In addition, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is coming to TikTok LIVE, hosted by JaNa Craig and kicking off at the same time as the parade.

Here's a rundown of what you need to know, from who's on tap to open the parade and a look at the special (and controversial) change to how Broadway shows are showcased, to a look at the lineup of performers and much more. In addition, we have preview videos and image galleries spotlighting a number of the new balloons and floats on tap for Thanksgiving morning:

Who's Opening the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade? 15-time Grammy Award-nominated singer-songwriter RAYE will deliver an opening number for the milestone 100th edition of Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, joined by her sisters Amma and Absolutely. RAYE is currently nominated for 11 Grammy Awards, the most of any artist for 2027.

What's The Deal with the "All-Star Broadway Thanksgiving Day Celebration"? Instead of having individual Broadway shows spotlighted throughout the parade, the "All-Star Broadway Thanksgiving Day Celebration" brings together nine shows for one combined performance – a move that's received pushback from those who believe it limits Broadway's parade screen time. The Broadway celebration will feature casts and performers from The Book of Mormon, Chicago, Disney's Aladdin, Hamilton, The Lost Boys, Rent, Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show, Schmigadoon!, and Wicked. Introduced by Julianne Hough (Damn Yankees), the 10-minute medley is arranged by Tony, Emmy, Grammy, and Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Tom Kitt (Next to Normal) and Sarah O'Gleby (2026 Tony Awards, Shucked).

Who's Performing During the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade? Currently, the lineup includes Natasha Bedingfield, Baha Men, Blues Traveler, DEVO, Jimmy Fallon & The Roots, Feid, EJAE, Mckenna Grace, Indigo Girls, Icona Pop, JoJo, Wyclef Jean, Queen Latifah, Il Volo, Natalie Merchant, Jamie Miller, Ryan Peter Murphy, Leslie Odom Jr., Keke Palmer, Anthony Ramos, RIIZE, Smash Mouth, Megan Moroney, Teddy Swims, and others; with special appearances by Jack McBrayer, Janet McTeer, John Stamos, Melissa Joan Hart, Megan Hilty, Holly Robinson Peete, and Rodney Peete – and let's not forget the Radio City Rockettes!

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Balloonfest & Parade Studio Highlights

Macy's Balloonfest highlighted seven of the new featured character balloons, including five new giant balloons:

Bluey by BBC

Buckaroo Bob the Minion by Illumination

Hello Kitty Big Apple by Sanrio, INC.

Joe Cool and Woodstock by Peanuts Worldwide

Sorcerer's Apprentice Mickey by Disney.

The lineup also included two new mid-sized balloons with Billie Brightpaw by Macy's and Underdog by Universal Pictures' DreamWorks Animation.

Macy's Parade Studio includes seven new floating wonders and one ballonicle set to debut:

Dashing All the Way by DoorDash

Fuzzyeti's Fur Wheel Drive balloonicle by Levi's

Hogwarts Holiday by HBO

Macy's Parade All Stars by Macy's

Mr. Peanut Power Plant by Planters

Purina Salute to Service Dogs by Purina Dog Chow

Road Trip to Parade! by GEICO

Tony Sarg's Amazing Marionettes by Macy's

Today's broadcast is produced by Universal Television in conjunction with Done + Dusted Inc. Katy Mullan and Liz Kelly serve as executive producers, with RJ Durrell, Nick Flores, and Patrick Menton serving as co-executive producers.

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