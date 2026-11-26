Posted in: Events, NBC, Peacock, Pop Culture, TV, TV | Tagged: macy's thanksgiving day parade, opinion

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade: Why Mamdani Was Right & You're Wrong

NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani made the right call by postponing the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. If you just set aside the hate, it made sense.

Article Summary NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani postponed the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade over dangerous storm forecasts, and that was the right call.

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade safety had to come first, with city leaders, emergency officials, and weather experts backing the delay.

Comparing the 2026 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade to older weather-plagued years ignores how massive the event has become.

Complaints about the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade delay ring hollow when they come wrapped in politics, hypocrisy, and bad-faith outrage.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani made the official call on Thursday to postpone the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade – the first time in the parade's history – due to weather reports of an especially nasty storm system set to hit the Northeast. As someone who grew up watching the parade and who now covers it professionally as part of the greater TV landscape, I'm not happy about it. Not at all. But that has jack-little-shit to do with Mayor Mamdani's decision – because he made the right call. No, the reason why I woke up Thanksgiving morning and chose violence has to do with all of the bullshit whining and complaining that I'm seeing from folks on social media who pretend like they give a shit about what goes on in New York City or about "maintaining traditions." Since Bleeding Cool has been gracious enough to give me a mic, I'm going to use it to call out some of the steaming piles of nonsense floating around out there:

"It's All Part of Mayor Zohran Mamdani's Socialist/Muslim Agenda": No, but the parade being postponed has definitely given a lot of you an excuse to dump on Mayor Mamdani because, when it comes right down to it, you're never going to be okay with his skin color and religious choice. And I'm just not sure how much weight should be given to the opinions of racists and non-Muslim religious fundamentalists. Whatever the dude does, you're going to shit on it anyway – so you pretty much cancel out your opinion having any real relevance outside of shady whackjob conspiracy chatrooms.

"Who Is Mayor Zohran Mamdani to Make That Decision?!?" Well, he's the Mayor of New York City. That's his job. His first priority is NYC, not making sure you have an excuse not to have basic conversations with your families on Thanksgiving morning. That said, Mayor Mamdani's making the call after hearing from his advisors, the parade's producers, the heads of the NYPD and FDNY, and a whole lot of other folks – including weather experts who've had a pretty good track record this year, so far. So, if you hear a police officer, firefighter, or other city worker complaining, just remind them that their leadership signed off on it. It's always better to err on the side of caution than have results like these:

"Past Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parades Had Bad Weather…": Trotting out bad weather footage from parades from the 70s, 80s, and 90s is some of the silliest and most disingenuous bullshit that I've seen rumbling out there. Why? Because I can't comprehend how someone could compare the size and scope of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in 2026 to 1993 with a straight face.

RAYE, Natasha Bedingfield, Baha Men, Blues Traveler, DEVO, Jimmy Fallon & The Roots, Feid, EJAE, Mckenna Grace, Indigo Girls, Icona Pop, JoJo, Wyclef Jean, Queen Latifah, Il Volo, Natalie Merchant, Jamie Miller, Ryan Peter Murphy, Leslie Odom Jr., Keke Palmer, Anthony Ramos, RIIZE, Smash Mouth, Megan Moroney, and Teddy Swims were just some of the performers on tap this year.

The casts and performers from The Book of Mormon, Chicago, Disney's Aladdin, Hamilton, The Lost Boys, Rent, Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show, Schmigadoon!, and Wicked were set to perform a medley. And that's not counting the extra balloons and floats in play to honor the parade's 100th run, or the number of marching bands and other group performances on tap. And who can forget the Radio City Rockettes and Santa!

Imagine trying to keep all of that safe and secure over a long parade route, while basically the entire world's media is focused on you and how the milestone 100th celebration goes. The days of eight floats, six balloons, and a handful of marching bands are over. The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is about as big as you can get to the Super Bowl without actually being the Super Bowl.

Stop Pretending You Give a Shit About New York City? If you're okay with how Trump has been shitting on American customs and traditions, you need to sit this one out because your hypocrisy is showing. And if you're someone who spends most of your time labeling NYC as some kind of left-wing hellhole of socialism and moral decay, you don't get to cry your fake tears over anything going on in a city that you only give a rat's ass about when you can use it to prop up whatever agenda you're peddling.

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