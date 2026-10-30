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Madden: Frank Caliendo Offers Take on Nicolas Cage-Starring Film Clip

Actor/comedian Frank Caliendo offers a take on Prime Video's latest clip from the Nicolas Cage-starring Madden, introducing his telescreener.

If there were a definitive impressionist for football legend John Madden, it would be Frank Caliendo, who arguably became his most popular caricature, going beyond his time on Fox's Mad TV in its heyday during his run from 2001 to 2007. The Football Hall of Famer and Super Bowl XI winner for the Oakland Raiders died in 2021, not only amassing one of the most impressive head coaching records of all time with a 103-32-7 record, winning 75 percent of his games, but also building a prolific broadcasting career across all the major broadcasting networks, mostly partnered with the late Pat Summerall and, late in his career, Al Michaels. Prime Video released a clip from the David O. Russell biopic Madden that shows Nicolas Cage as the titular character demonstrating his innovation by using a marker and a clear screen to discuss a play during a game alongside Summerall (Joel Murray). Reactions have largely been mixed, with the actor submitting his take on the character without the embellishments his fans are used to on Mad TV and segments on NFL preview shows.

Madden: Frank Caliendo Offers His Take on Nicolas Cage Scene

In the original scene, Summerall says, "It's a heck of a first half. The Packers really did dominate." Madden adds, "That's absolutely right, Pat. It reminds me of a play Vince Lombardi spent eight hours teaching me in class…eight hours. I'm going to demonstrate it for you. This is my new telescreener…" as the control room is trying to make sense of what Madden is doing. He draws a diagram of the play with visuals.

In Caliendo's take in a voiceover, it goes straight to him drawing the shapes with Madden saying, "You got your offensive guys over here. You got your defensive guys up here, and all these guys are running around in circles with that guy, and that guy. They're all in the same place with all this going on that doesn't really make any sense." Madden, which also stars Christian Bale, Kathryn Hahn, John Mulaney, Sienna Miller, Shane Gillis, and Miles Burns, premieres on November 11th in select theaters and on Prime Video on November 18th.

And football commentary was never the same. #MaddenMovie. November 18. pic.twitter.com/ywUVTnYtkf — Prime Movies (@primemovies) October 27, 2026

TONS of you asked for it. So here you go. The Caliendo Cut. #madden pic.twitter.com/bUqowkFxC8 — Frank Caliendo (@FrankCaliendo) October 28, 2026

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