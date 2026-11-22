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Madden Star Nicolas Cage: I'm No Frank Caliendo; Caliendo Responds

Nicolas Cage offers the Maddenesque response "I'm not Frank Caliendo" to criticisms of the Prime Video Madden biopic; the comedian responds.

Article Summary Nicolas Cage says his Madden performance is not an impression, stressing an emotional evocation over mimicry.

Addressing Madden criticism, Cage tells The Hollywood Reporter he is no Frank Caliendo and never aimed to copy him.

Frank Caliendo reacts with humor after Prime Video’s Madden clip reignites debate over Cage’s take on John Madden.

Caliendo also reveals he was asked to play Howard Cosell in the David O. Russell Madden film but passed on it.

Ever since it was announced that Nicolas Cage was going to tackle football coach and broadcaster John Madden, there were natural doubts and skepticism about the David O. Russell biopic, largely because the Oscar winner sounds nothing like the Raiders legend, which was confirmed upon its Prime Video release, but the actor made an argument to The Hollywood Reporter about his intent. Naturally, this also caught the attention of the most famous Madden impressionist, Frank Caliendo, who most famously portrayed him during his run on Fox's Mad TV. Cage referenced the comedian while explaining his motivation behind the role.

Madden Star Nicolas Cage Admits He's Not Intending to Impersonate Coach, but Evoking Him. Caliendo Responds in Kind

Upon accepting the role, Cage explains, "It would be something where I might learn a few things, taking on this character who is really nothing like me. That's what acting's about. I'm not an impressionist; I'm not Frank Caliendo. I lean more towards being a surrealist, meaning I like to get a concept of a personality and then dig deep and see what I can locate emotionally with my imagination and my psyche and filter it through the cadence and the appearance, within reason, of John Madden. I'm trying to give you an evocation, more or less, or an interpretation."

Caliendo, who submitted his own voiceover on the Prime Video clip released to promote the film that had Madden introduce a transparent screen to write a play, wrote, "This is the most relevant I have ever been… and it's for NOT doing something." The actor revealed to Rich Eisen that he was approached to play another legendary broadcaster, Howard Cosell, in the Russell film, but he turned down the offer.

This is the most relevant I have ever been… and it's for NOT doing something. https://t.co/hHL3rDxZop — Frank Caliendo (@FrankCaliendo) November 20, 2026

The film follows the life of Madden as he becomes one of the winningest coaches in NFL history, leading the Oakland Raiders to a Super Bowl title, embracing the broadcast booth with his unique mannerisms and perspective, and working with Electronic Arts to build their video game sports empire on his brand of NFL games, stressing authenticity. Madden, which also stars Christian Bale, Kathryn Hahn, John Mulaney, Sienna Miller, and Shane Gillis, is available on Prime Video.

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