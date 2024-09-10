Posted in: TV | Tagged: Madison Lintz, newlitg

Madison Lintz in The Daily LITG, 10th of September 2024

Madison Lintz talking Bosch Legacy topped traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround.

Madison Lintz talking Bosch Legacy topped traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories the day before – as well as over the past six years.

Madison Lintz talking Bosch Legacy topped the ten most popular stories yesterday

And a few other comic book stories you might enjoy.

LITG one year ago, London Calling

LITG two years ago, Dale Keown Puts On Subscribers In His Sleep

LITG three years ago, Not-So-Immortal Hulk

LITG four years ago, Supernatural, Mandalorian, Pokemon

LITG five years ago, Match was the biggest thing of all.

When we all remembered there was a comic book character called Match.

LITG six years ago, Wolverine had hot claws.

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Administrator of the Eisner Awards, and publisher as Exhibit A Press, Jackie Estrada.

Nancy A Collins , horror writer and comics writer on Swamp Thing series, Jason Vs. Leatherface, Predator: Hell Come A Walkin and Dhampire: Stillborn.

, horror writer and comics writer on Swamp Thing series, Jason Vs. Leatherface, Predator: Hell Come A Walkin and Dhampire: Stillborn. Co-creator of The Punisher, Firestorm and killer of Gwen Stacy, Gerry Conway.

Chris Tresson, writer for Something Wicked and Future Quake.

writer for Something Wicked and Future Quake. Charlie Kirchoff, Doctor Who and Judge Dredd comics colourist.

Doctor Who and Judge Dredd comics colourist. Writer for FTL and All The Rage, Steven G Saunders.

Travis McIntire , Editor-in-Chief at Source Point Press.

, Editor-in-Chief at Source Point Press. Writer for All The Rage, Ian Ungstad.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

