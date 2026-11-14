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Magic: The Gathering, Absolute Batman & Rockford: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Sheriff Country, Crystal Lake, Magic: The Gathering: Planeswalker, Yellowjackets, Absolute Batman, and more!

Article Summary Magic: The Gathering: Planeswalker leads today’s BCTV Daily Dispatch with a 2027 sneak peek and major TV buzz.

Crystal Lake, Yellowjackets, and The Rings of Power headline a packed roundup of horror, drama, and fantasy news.

Absolute Batman joins The Rockford Files, Sheriff Country, and Fire Country in a fast-moving mix of TV updates.

WWE, AEW, NXT, and Mystery Science Theater 3000 add wrestling takes, previews, and fan-favorite streaming highlights.

We're back, people! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: CM Punk, Boston Blue, Fire Country, Sheriff Country, Crystal Lake, Magic: The Gathering: Planeswalker, The Rockford Files, Mystery Science Theater 3000, Yellowjackets, LOTR: The Rings of Power, Absolute Batman, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, November 14th, 2026:

CM Punk Taking Over NXT Would Bring Former Rebel's Growth Full Circle

Boston Blue Preview: There's A Lot Happening in S02E06: "Bloodlines"

Fire Country S05E06: "Church and State" Preview: Deadly Power Play

Sheriff Country S02E06: "Close to the Chest" Preview: It's Personal

WWE SmackDown Preview: Cena Returns and Tiffy Time Begins

The Spot: Hulu, A24 Set Release For Claire Danes/Ewan McGregor Drama

Crystal Lake Showrunner Already Thinking Season 2, Offers Update

Magic: The Gathering: Planeswalker Set for 2027; Sneak Peek Released

Sunset P.I. Set for Feb. 2027; NBC Previews New Jake Johnson Series

The Rockford Files TV Promo Preview: New Era, Same Jim Rockford

Mystery Science Theater 3000 Carves Up & Serves Turkey Day 2026 Lineup

Yellowjackets Final Season Sneak Peek: Getting Their Stories Straight

The Rings of Power: Bower & Vickers: Who's More Evil? Sauron or Vecna?

Did AEW Endanger Talent by Booking Them on Dangerous Cruise Ship?

Absolute Batman: Why We're Thinking This DC Studios Project Is Safe

DC Studios, Marshals & Avatar: Seven Havens: BCTV Daily Dispatch

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it! If you've already signed up but you're reading this anyway, then thank you. We're still trying to figure out what to do with this end space – let us know…

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