Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: Magic: The Gathering, Planeswalker

Magic: The Gathering: Planeswalker Set for 2027; Sneak Peek Released

Set for 2027, Netflix, Hasbro Entertainment, and Wizards of the Coast released a preview for the Magic: The Gathering: Planeswalker.

Article Summary Netflix, Hasbro Entertainment, and Wizards of the Coast confirmed Magic: The Gathering: Planeswalker for 2027.

The animated Magic: The Gathering series comes from co-showrunners Terry Matalas and Cindy Appel, with Digic animating.

Planeswalker centers on Chandra, a hunted pyromancer facing dark forces, fragile alliances, and a looming war.

Netflix also released a Magic: The Gathering: Planeswalker sneak peek with new footage and behind-the-scenes looks.

We've got some good news for fans of Magic: The Gathering who've been wondering what's been going on over at Netflix regarding any animated adaptations heading their way. On Friday, the streaming service, Hasbro Entertainment, and Wizards of the Coast announced that the Magic: The Gathering series Planeswalker would hit Netflix in 2027. With co-showrunners Terry Matalas and Cindy Appel, and animation from Digic, the upcoming streaming series is a fresh adaptation of the popular card game that's enchanted players for more than 30 years. Along with an official first-look image from the Magic: The Gathering series Planeswalker, we also have a look at the official overview. But we're saving the best for last, because Netflix also released a special sneak peek that not only previews the animated series but also offers a behind-the-scenes look at how it's all coming together.

Netflix's Magic: The Gathering series Planeswalker chronicles the fierce clash between formidable mages known as Planeswalkers. At the center of this struggle for power and survival burns Chandra, a volatile pyromancer hunted for her gifts and haunted by her past. Confronted by an insidious force, Chandra and some of the most legendary Planeswalkers must harness their extraordinary abilities, navigate treacherous alliances, and battle their own inner demons to prevent a cataclysmic war that threatens to consume their very existence. As the line between victory and annihilation grows thinner, a single spark determines the fate of thousands of worlds.

Based on Wizards of the Coast's Magic: The Gathering, Netflix's upcoming animated series is executive-produced by Terry Matalas, Cindy Appel, and Patrick Osborne. Gabriel Marano will serve as executive producer, and Lauren Chavez-Myers will co-executive produce for Hasbro Entertainment. The supervising director is Patrick Osborne, with Daisy West as producer and Digic serving as the animation studio.

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