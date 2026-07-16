Posted in: ABC, NBC, TV, TV | Tagged: ABC, nbc, opinion, trump

Mail-In Voter Trump Hits ABC, NBC For Treating Him Like Obama, Biden

Mail-in voter Donald Trump called for ABC and NBC to have their licenses revoked for treating him like Presidents Obama and Biden.

In case you hadn't heard (and we're hoping all of you were smart enough to find something – anything – else better to do), Trump hit the small screen on Thursday night to peddle the same steaming pile of election conspiracy theories that he's been dumping for years. But let's put aside the fact that the "corruption" he's alleging would've happened while he was in office, that Trump was making nice-nice with China's Xi Jinping only a month or so ago, or that Trump's GOPMAGA is the only reason why folks are questioning the election process, because they've been lying about it 24/7. Instead, we're going to focus on what Trump had to say about ABC and NBC making the decision not to air his propaganda infomerical.

As he sleepily-eyed sees it, the two networks "want to continue this fraud for whatever reason. They want to keep it going. They want to protect the radical left. They can't have a great country, and that's true. You can't have a great country without free and fair elections. Fraud like this should mean a revocation of their licenses. They use our public multi-billion-dollar in value airwaves for absolutely no money. They pay nothing. All we want is honesty in our elections and honesty in reporting." After rambling about being a part of a conspiracy that would require three layers of Reynolds Wrap to truly appreciate, Trump sent the signal out to his FCC stooge, Brendan Carr, that their licenses should be revoked. All because Trump didn't like being treated the way the networks treated Presidents Barack Obama and Joseph Biden.

This isn't the first time the networks have passed on a POTUS speech when they felt it was more political than in the greater good of the American people. In September 2022, ABC ran a game show, and CBS aired a Young Sheldon repeat instead of President Biden's speech regarding threats to our democracy. And then there was 2014, when the networks stuck to their regularly scheduled programming rather than airing President Obama's immigration speech. Considering what Trump had to offer heading into his speech, it's no surprise that some of the news networks and divisions would pass. After seeing the mess that the frequent mail-in voter left in his wake as the teleprompter crawled to a stop, it looks like they made the right call.

Trump calls to shut down and remove ABC and NBC from the air because they aren't broadcasting his lie-filled speech pic.twitter.com/nmPOUzO3xA — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) July 17, 2026

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