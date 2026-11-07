Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: Arrivals: A New Manifest Mystery, manifest

Manifest Spinoff "Arrivals" Has Pilot Director & More: Jeff Rake

Series creator, showrunner, and EP Jeff Rake had some good news to share regarding how things are going production-wise with Netflix's Arrivals: A New Manifest Mystery.

In a surprise move, "Manifest Day" saw Netflix and series creator, executive producer, and showrunner Jeff Rake announce that a new spinoff series was in production: Arrivals: A New Manifest Mystery, a sci-fi drama set in the show's universe, but with a new cast and storylines. Since that time, Rake has been posting a series of "Showrunner Diaries," offering insights and updates into how things are going. For the fifth edition, Rake broke the news that the pilot/first episode has a director – though that's being kept on lockdown for now. But even beyond that, the even better news is that the entire production crew is coming together, with Rake offering in his video post a rundown of the positions that have either been finalized, are in the process of being finalized, or are out to search.

Here's a look at the latest edition of Rake's "Showrunner Diaries," followed by some previous insights from September:

During a wide-ranging interview with Variety in September, Channing Dungey, Warner Bros. TV Group chairman, offered some additional insights into how the spinoff became a reality, its connections with the original series, and whether there will be any cameos from the original cast.

Dungey on How "Arrivals: A New Manifest Mystery" Became a Reality: "'Manifest' original recipe did very well on Netflix, and there was a desire to continue to explore stories and ideas within that universe. It took a little bit for [creator] Jeff [Rake] and team to nail the right way to approach the concept. Even though it's taken a little bit of time, I think we've now built something else that has a really great long-running engine at its core.

Dungey: "Arrivals: A New Manifest Mystery" Will Be Accessible to New & Returning Viewers: "It was very important to Netflix that people who never watched the original could dive in and appreciate it on its own. But if you were a hardcore fan of the original, there's enough connective tissue and mythology and Easter eggs that reward you for having been a part of this universe for such a long time. That's part of why it was a little tricky to figure out exactly how we wanted to build it."

Dungey: "Arrivals: A New Manifest Mystery" Leaves Open Possibility for OG Cast Cameos: "Possibly. There's definitely room for some of that if we choose to. But at this point, there aren't any big plans to do that."

In Arrivals: A New Manifest Mystery, a mysterious plane crash-lands in Denver, with the passengers emerging with no memory of who they are, where they came from, or why they're here. A young social worker and a novice Homeland Security agent team up with the new arrivals in an attempt to stop a humanity-ending catastrophe, discovering along the way that they are all part of the very puzzle they're trying to solve. Stemming from Warner Bros. TV, Rake, Margaret Easley, and Laura Putney serve as co-creators, executive producers, and showrunners for the spinoff.

"When the idea for Manifest first crash-landed in my head, I never imagined where it would lead. What started as a wild concept became something much bigger – a story that connected with millions of people around the globe," shared about the original series. "And thanks to Netflix, we were able to finish the journey and give those fans the ending they deserved." From there, Rake segued into what the future holds for the show's universe.

Rake continued, "But the world of Manifest has more stories to tell. To now bring fans a brand-new mystery from that world is quite simply beyond my wildest dreams. Arrivals co-creators and co-showrunners Laura Putney and Margaret Easley have been my trusted colleagues for over a decade. Their contribution to the Manifest mothership cannot be overstated. It was a no-brainer to make them my partners on this spinoff. Together we've set out to create something bold, surprising, deeply human, and full of the kind of big ideas that spark conversations long after the credits roll. We can't wait for a whole new audience – and longtime Manifest fans – to discover Arrivals."

"We are thrilled to expand the Manifest universe with Arrivals, led by the original creative team of Jeff Rake, Margaret Easley, and Laura Putney. Their return ensures the creative continuity essential to this franchise, allowing us to honor what made the original a phenomenon while introducing a fresh perspective for fans worldwide," added Jinny Howe, head of scripted series, US and Canada.

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