Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: manifest

Manifest Spinoff "Arrivals" Leaves Room for OG Series Cast Cameos

WBTV Group's Channing Dungey discussed how Arrivals: A New Manifest Mystery came to be and how it connects to Jeff Rake's original series.

Article Summary Manifest spinoff Arrivals: A New Manifest Mystery was developed after Netflix saw strong demand to expand the hit universe.

WBTV chief Channing Dungey said Jeff Rake and team took time to find the right long-running story engine for Arrivals.

Arrivals is designed to welcome new viewers while rewarding longtime Manifest fans with mythology, links, and Easter eggs.

Dungey says Manifest original cast cameos are possible in Arrivals, though there are currently no major plans in place.

Netflix and series creator, executive producer, and showrunner Jeff Rake had a huge surprise for fans late last month – a "Manifest Day" present that they didn't see coming. After securing the original series for a final season, Netflix announced that it had given the green light to Arrivals: A New Manifest Mystery, a sci-fi drama set in the show's universe, but with a new cast and storylines. During a wide-ranging interview with Variety, Channing Dungey, Warner Bros. TV Group chairman, offered some additional insights into how the spinoff became a reality, it's connections with the original series, and if there will be any cameos from the original cast.

Dungey on How "Arrivals: A New Manifest Mystery" Became a Reality: "'Manifest' original recipe did very well on Netflix, and there was a desire to continue to explore stories and ideas within that universe. It took a little bit for [creator] Jeff [Rake] and team to nail the right way to approach the concept. Even though it's taken a little bit of time, I think we've now built something else that has a really great long-running engine at its core.

Dungey: "Arrivals: A New Manifest Mystery" Will Be Accessible to New & Returning Viewers: "It was very important to Netflix that people who never watched the original could dive in and appreciate it on its own. But if you were a hardcore fan of the original, there's enough connective tissue and mythology and Easter eggs that reward you for having been a part of this universe for such a long time. That's part of why it was a little tricky to figure out exactly how we wanted to build it."

Dungey: "Arrivals: A New Manifest Mystery" Leaves Open Possibility for OG Cast Cameos: "Possibly. There's definitely room for some of that if we choose to. But at this point, there aren't any big plans to do that."

In Arrivals: A New Manifest Mystery, a mysterious plane crash-lands in Denver, with the passengers emerging with no memory of who they are, where they came from, or why they're here. A young social worker and a novice Homeland Security agent team up with the new arrivals in an attempt to stop a humanity-ending catastrophe, discovering along the way that they are all part of the very puzzle they're trying to solve. Stemming from Warner Bros. TV, Rake, Margaret Easley, and Laura Putney serve as co-creators, executive producers, and showrunners for the spinoff.

"When the idea for Manifest first crash-landed in my head, I never imagined where it would lead. What started as a wild concept became something much bigger – a story that connected with millions of people around the globe," shared about the original series. "And thanks to Netflix, we were able to finish the journey and give those fans the ending they deserved." From there, Rake segued into what the future holds for the show's universe.

Rake continued, "But the world of Manifest has more stories to tell. To now bring fans a brand-new mystery from that world is quite simply beyond my wildest dreams. Arrivals co-creators and co-showrunners Laura Putney and Margaret Easley have been my trusted colleagues for over a decade. Their contribution to the Manifest mothership cannot be overstated. It was a no-brainer to make them my partners on this spinoff. Together we've set out to create something bold, surprising, deeply human, and full of the kind of big ideas that spark conversations long after the credits roll. We can't wait for a whole new audience – and longtime Manifest fans – to discover Arrivals."

"We are thrilled to expand the Manifest universe with Arrivals, led by the original creative team of Jeff Rake, Margaret Easley, and Laura Putney. Their return ensures the creative continuity essential to this franchise, allowing us to honor what made the original a phenomenon while introducing a fresh perspective for fans worldwide," added Jinny Howe, head of scripted series, US and Canada.

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