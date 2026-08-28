Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: manifest

Manifest Spinoff Series "Arrivals" Gets Netflix Series Green Light

Netflix has given a green light for Arrivals: A New Manifest Mystery, with Jeff Rake, Margaret Easley, and Laura Putney as showrunners.

Article Summary Netflix has greenlit Arrivals: A New Manifest Mystery, a new sci-fi spinoff expanding the Manifest universe.

Jeff Rake, Margaret Easley, and Laura Putney will co-create, executive produce, and serve as showrunners.

Arrivals follows a mysterious plane that crash-lands in Denver, with passengers who remember nothing about who they are.

A social worker and Homeland Security rookie join the arrivals to stop a catastrophe tied to the new Manifest mystery.

If we have to explain to you why August 28th would be the perfect date to announce this news, then we would be legitimately surprised by why you would be reading this. Of course, it's "Manifest Day," with the date matching the number of the flight that disappeared, kicking off the mystery that is series creator, executive producer, and showrunner Jeff Rake's Manifest. After securing the original series for a final season, Netflix announced that it has given the green light to Arrivals: A New Manifest Mystery, a sci-fi drama set in the show's universe, but with a new cast and storylines.

In Arrivals: A New Manifest Mystery, a mysterious plane crash-lands in Denver, with the passengers emerging with no memory of who they are, where they came from, or why they're here. A young social worker and a novice Homeland Security agent team up with the new arrivals in an attempt to stop a humanity-ending catastrophe, discovering along the way that they are all part of the very puzzle they're trying to solve. Stemming from Warner Bros. TV, Rake, Margaret Easley, and Laura Putney serve as co-creators, executive producers, and showrunners for the spinoff.

"When the idea for Manifest first crash-landed in my head, I never imagined where it would lead. What started as a wild concept became something much bigger – a story that connected with millions of people around the globe," shared about the original series. "And thanks to Netflix, we were able to finish the journey and give those fans the ending they deserved." From there, Rake segued into what the future holds for the show's universe.

Rake continued, "But the world of Manifest has more stories to tell. To now bring fans a brand-new mystery from that world is quite simply beyond my wildest dreams. Arrivals co-creators and co-showrunners Laura Putney and Margaret Easley have been my trusted colleagues for over a decade. Their contribution to the Manifest mothership cannot be overstated. It was a no-brainer to make them my partners on this spinoff. Together we've set out to create something bold, surprising, deeply human, and full of the kind of big ideas that spark conversations long after the credits roll. We can't wait for a whole new audience – and longtime Manifest fans – to discover Arrivals."

"We are thrilled to expand the Manifest universe with Arrivals, led by the original creative team of Jeff Rake, Margaret Easley, and Laura Putney. Their return ensures the creative continuity essential to this franchise, allowing us to honor what made the original a phenomenon while introducing a fresh perspective for fans worldwide," added Jinny Howe, head of scripted series, US and Canada.

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