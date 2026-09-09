Posted in: Sports, TV | Tagged: Eli Manning, espn, ManningCast, Manningcast: Heist, Peyton Manning

ManningCast Schedule Release Is As Over-the-Top As You Would Expect

The schedule for Peyton & Eli Manning's ManningCast was officially released, with the brothers taking a very unique approach to it this year.

Article Summary ManningCast unveiled its 2026 schedule with ManningCast: Heist, a star-packed Ocean’s 11 parody from Omaha Productions.

Anne Hathaway, Jon Hamm, Paul Rudd, Larry David, the Kelce brothers, and Roger Goodell all appear in the video.

Omaha says the ManningCast project began in 2024, with cameo footage filmed during the 2025 Pro Bowl.

The ManningCast season opens in Week 1 with Broncos vs. Chiefs on Monday Night Football, launching next week.

Peyton Manning and Eli Manning's ManningCast has become the preferred way for many viewers to watch NFL games, and this year's schedule release may be their best yet. Omaha Productions produced a star-studded send-up of Ocean's 11, featuring guest stars such as Anne Hathaway, Jon Hamm, Paul Rudd, Larry David, and Jason and Travis Kelce, not to mention NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. ManningCast: Heist is their most ambitious project yet and has raised the bar for these schedule-release videos, which have become popular over the last few years.

ManningCast Planned This Well In Advance

"The tone of the heist is sort of a larger metaphor for the show itself," said Omaha Productions president Jamie Horowitz, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. "The ManningCast is meant to be a safe space, a show where everybody can just come on and talk about a love of football. And you may have heard this before, but Omaha has very pure brand values — we try to uplift and unify — and we hope you see that in everything we do. And we also hope that people feel those values in that piece. This video is trying to be just a joyride of fun."

According to Omaha, they started work on this project in 2024 and filmed at the 2025 Pro Bowl to get the cameo footage they wanted to use. With ESPN doing this year's Super Bowl, you have to assume most people will tune in to the ManningCast version of whatever they decide to do for the game. As long as they don't try to shove Pat McAfee into this, they should be looking at another successful year of what has become appointment viewing for football fans. This year, the schedule kicks off with the Monday Night Football game in Week 1 between the Denver Broncos and the Kansas City Chiefs, which will be hitting screens next week.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!