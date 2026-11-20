Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Marshals

Marshals: Here's an Early Look at Dec. 6th's S02E09: "Off the Rails"

We've got an early look at what's ahead with the December 6th episode of CBS's Luke Grimes-starring Marshals, S02E09: "Off the Rails."

Article Summary CBS's Marshals sets December 6 for S02E09 "Off the Rails," with Kayce facing a cartel-linked witness protection nightmare.

Marshals S02E09 sends the team into a manhunt after a hitman targets a key witness in a high-profile federal trial.

Scarlett Burke guest stars in Marshals S02E09, with Judd Lormand and Marque Richardson also returning on December 6.

Luke Grimes told USA Today he'd welcome Kelsey Asbille back on Marshals, but doubts Kevin Costner returns as John Dutton.

With a new episode hitting this Sunday, we've got a look ahead at what's in store with CBS's Luke Grimes-starring Marshals once December hits. After checking out our previews for S02E07: "Under the Influence" and S02E08: "Bad Medicine," check out the official overview and first-look image that was released for December 6th's S02E09: "Off the Rails" – featuring Scarlett Burke guest-starring as Shelby Gaines, with Judd Lormand returning as Eddie Wilson and Marque Richardson returning as Patrick Burns.

Marshals Season 2: S02E07 – S02E09 Previews

Marshals Season 2 Episode 7: "Under the Influence" – Kayce and Belle go undercover inside a dangerous cult, led by the manipulative Eric Savard (Beau Knapp), to find a missing federal agent who has gone dark after infiltrating the group. As they gain the cult's trust, they discover that both the agent and their own lives might be at risk. Also, Miles travels to Helena to demonstrate that the Marshals are prepared to secure an unprecedented trial. Judd Lormand guest stars as Homeland Security Investigations Officer Eddie Wilson, and Marque Richardson guest stars as Assistant U.S. Attorney Patrick Burns. Written by Tom Mularz and directed by Guy Ferland.

Marshals Season 2 Episode 8: "Bad Medicine" – Tasked with wrangling an international fugitive, the Marshals find themselves in the middle of a diamond heist shootout. Kayce and Cal, both reeling from recent fallout with their children, take different approaches to coping. Meanwhile, Belle moves forward with ending her marriage, only to discover that the process may be harder than it seems. Also, Kayce welcomes horse trainer Shelby Gaines (Scarlett Burke) to East Camp to help launch a new equine therapy program. Scarlett Burke guest stars as Shelby Gaines. Judd Lormand returns as Eddie Wilson. Marque Richardson returns as Patrick Burns. Written by Jim Adler & Anthony Florez and directed by Chris Chulack.

Marshals Season 2 Episode 9: "Off the Rails" – Charged with protecting an extradited foreign president accused of working with a powerful drug cartel, the Marshals are thrown into a desperate manhunt when a hitman is sent to silence the key witness in the high-profile federal trial. As Kayce and the team race to keep the witness alive, they find themselves caught between a foreign political conspiracy, a deadly cartel, and an enemy who always seems one step ahead. Scarlett Burke guest stars as Shelby Gaines. Judd Lormand returns as Eddie Wilson. Marque Richardson returns as Patrick Burns. Written by Bryan Gracia & Maggie Schroeder and directed by Darren Grant.

Luke Grimes on Kevin Costner & Kelsey Asbille Possibly Returning

Based on the ratings, viewers are very happy to see Kayce Dutton carve out a new life for himself. But that doesn't mean Grimes doesn't get asked about the possibility of "Yellowstone" characters making an appearance. The show already includes Tate (Brecken Merrill), Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham), and Mo (Mo Brings Plenty). This season, Jefferson White's Jimmy Hurdstrom will take a break from the 6666 Ranch for a recurring run. And with Dutton Ranch also a success, don't expect the rumblings of a crossover involving Kelly Reilly's Beth Dutton and Cole Hauser's Rip Wheeler to quiet anytime soon. But what about flashbacks involving characters who've passed? During a recent interview with USA Today, Grimes touched on the chances of Kevin Costner's John Dutton or Kelsey Asbille's Monica Long Dutton appearing.

As fans of the original series know, Costner and series co-creator Taylor Sheridan had a falling out that led to a very public battle of wills – and accusations – that would eventually lead to Costner not returning for filming and his character being killed off. Though they were father-son on the hit series, Grimes and Costner haven't kept in contact since Costner's run on the series ended. "I've never spoken to Kevin since we stopped working together. Not for any other reason other than just, you know, we're both busy guys and life moves on," Grimes shared.

Though he believes it "would be cool" to have Costner's John Dutton return, Grimes isn't holding his breath – or even sure that it's a good idea. "I doubt that will happen at this point. I just don't know… I think, if there was a flashback, I'd probably rather it be with Monica than John. I think that'd be more poignant to the character, but we'll see," Grimes added, alluding to Asbille's Monica, Kayce's wife who died of cancer prior to the premiere of Marshals. "I think that'd be more poignant to the character. There's been no conversation, but I sure would love it. I love working with her."

With the Yellowstone Ranch behind him, Dutton joins an elite unit of U.S. Marshals, combining his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring range justice to Montana. Kayce and his teammates – Pete Calvin (Logan Marshall-Green), Belle Skinner (Arielle Kebbel), Andrea Cruz (Ash Santos) and Miles Kittle (Tatanka Means) – must balance the high psychological cost of serving as the last line of defense in the region's war on violence with their duty to their families, which for Kayce includes his son Tate (Brecken Merrill) and his confidantes Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham) and Mo (Mo Brings Plenty) from the Broken Rock reservation.

Marque Richardson (Unprisoned, Dear White People) had joined the cast in the recurring role of Assistant U.S. Attorney Patrick Burns. In addition, Morgan Lindholm's Maddie, the Bullet 'N Barrel bartender and Cal's (Logan Marshall-Green) estranged daughter, is set to have an expanded role during the upcoming season. Jefferson White's Jimmy Hurdstrom will be taking a break from the 6666 Ranch, with the popular "Yellowstone" actors set for a recurring role during the second season

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, Taylor Sheridan and David Glasser for 101 Studios, Grimes, John Linson, Art Linson, Showrunner Spencer Hudnut, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, and Bob Yari will serve as executive producers.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!