Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Marshals, yellowstone

Marshals: Luke Grimes & Kevin Costner Haven't Spoken Since Yellowstone

Marshals' Luke Grimes on not speaking with Kevin Costner since Yellowstone, and wanting a flashback with Kelsey Asbille's Monica Long Dutton.

Article Summary Marshals star Luke Grimes says he and Kevin Costner haven’t spoken since Yellowstone ended, citing busy lives.

Asked about a John Dutton flashback on Marshals, Grimes says it would be cool but doubts Kevin Costner returns.

Grimes says a Marshals flashback with Kelsey Asbille’s Monica would hit harder for Kayce and feels more poignant.

Marshals Season 2 expands Yellowstone ties with Jimmy’s return, while Episodes 2 and 3 raise the stakes for Kayce.

Based on the ratings, viewers are very happy to see Luke Grimes' Kayce Dutton carve out a new life for himself over on CBS's hit series, Marshals. But that doesn't mean Grimes doesn't get asked about the possibility of "Yellowstone" characters making an appearance. The show already includes Tate (Brecken Merrill), Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham), and Mo (Mo Brings Plenty). This season, Jefferson White's Jimmy Hurdstrom will take a break from the 6666 Ranch for a recurring run. And with Dutton Ranch also a success, don't expect the rumblings of a crossover involving Kelly Reilly's Beth Dutton and Cole Hauser's Rip Wheeler to quiet anytime soon. But what about flashbacks involving characters who've passed? During a recent interview with USA Today, Grimes touched on the chances of Kevin Costner's John Dutton or Kelsey Asbille's Monica Long Dutton appearing.

As fans of the original series know, Costner and series co-creator Taylor Sheridan had a falling out that led to a very public battle of wills – and accusations – that would eventually lead to Costner not returning for filming and his character being killed off. Though they were father-son on the hit series, Grimes and Costner haven't kept in contact since Costner's run on the series ended. "I've never spoken to Kevin since we stopped working together. Not for any other reason other than just, you know, we're both busy guys and life moves on," Grimes shared.

Though he believes it "would be cool" to have Costner's John Dutton return, Grimes isn't holding his breath – or even sure that it's a good idea. "I doubt that will happen at this point. I just don't know… I think, if there was a flashback, I'd probably rather it be with Monica than John. I think that'd be more poignant to the character, but we'll see," Grimes added, alluding to Asbille's Monica, Kayce's wife who died of cancer prior to the premiere of Marshals. "I think that'd be more poignant to the character. There's been no conversation, but I sure would love it. I love working with her."

Marshals Season 2: S02E02 & S02E03 Previews

Marshals Season 2 Episode 2: "End of Watch" – When a former cop launches a killing spree against those he blames for sabotaging his career, the Marshals close in and one of their own finds themselves in the crosshairs of the vengeful killer. Also, Rainwater faces mounting political pressure and backlash over his leadership on the reservation, and Belle struggles to keep her family life stable. Morgan Lindholm returns as Maddie. Written by Dana Greenblatt & Bryan Garcia and directed by Ruben Garcia.

Marshals Season 2 Episode 3: "Falling Sky" – When Kayce realizes Tate has been taken hostage, he goes rogue in a desperate race to save his son as the Marshals uncover a powerful criminal operation tied to the East Camp land grab. A violent showdown ensues, putting everything Kayce cares about at risk. Written by Tom Mularz & Kseniya Melnik and directed by Gonzalo Amat.

With the Yellowstone Ranch behind him, Dutton joins an elite unit of U.S. Marshals, combining his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring range justice to Montana. Kayce and his teammates – Pete Calvin (Logan Marshall-Green), Belle Skinner (Arielle Kebbel), Andrea Cruz (Ash Santos) and Miles Kittle (Tatanka Means) – must balance the high psychological cost of serving as the last line of defense in the region's war on violence with their duty to their families, which for Kayce includes his son Tate (Brecken Merrill) and his confidantes Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham) and Mo (Mo Brings Plenty) from the Broken Rock reservation.

Marque Richardson (Unprisoned, Dear White People) had joined the cast in the recurring role of Assistant U.S. Attorney Patrick Burns. In addition, Morgan Lindholm's Maddie, the Bullet 'N Barrel bartender and Cal's (Logan Marshall-Green) estranged daughter, is set to have an expanded role during the upcoming season. Jefferson White's Jimmy Hurdstrom will be taking a break from the 6666 Ranch, with the popular "Yellowstone" actors set for a recurring role during the second season

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, Taylor Sheridan and David Glasser for 101 Studios, Grimes, John Linson, Art Linson, Showrunner Spencer Hudnut, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, and Bob Yari will serve as executive producers.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!