Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Marshals

Marshals: Nov. 22nd's S02E07: "Under the Influence" Images Released

After an early preview image, we now have the image gallery for the November 22nd episode of CBS's Marshals, S02E07: "Under the Influence."

Article Summary Marshals Season 2 Episode 7, "Under the Influence," sends Kayce and Belle undercover inside a dangerous cult.

The CBS drama reveals the full S02E07 preview, as Kayce and Belle race to find a federal agent gone dark.

Marshals also previews Episode 6, "Roughstock," and Episode 8, "Bad Medicine," as team tensions keep building.

Luke Grimes addresses whether Yellowstone stars Kevin Costner or Kelsey Asbille could return in Marshals.

We've got to give CBS's Luke Grimes-starring Marshals a whole ton of credit for keeping us on our toes. But it's worth it considering how much the series has been sharing about what's still to come this season. This Sunday, we have S02E06: "Roughstock" hitting our screens, and on November 29th, we have S02E08: "Bad Medicine." In between, we have S02E07: "Under the Influence," which finds Kayce (Grimes) and Belle (Arielle Kebbel) going undercover to infiltrate a dangerous cult. Previously, we had the official overview and a single first-look image, but now we have the full official image gallery waiting for you below in our updated Season 2 preview rundown:

Marshals Season 2: S02E06 – S02E08 Previews

Marshals Season 2 Episode 6: "Roughstock" – With Cal away in Utah seeing a cancer specialist, Andrea steps up as team leader and is instantly tested when Kayce ventures outside Marshals jurisdiction to help Mo track down his missing nephew. Meanwhile, unbeknownst to the rest of the team, Belle accompanies Cal on his trip to Salt Lake City as the two grow closer. Written by Dana Greenblatt & Kseniya Melnik and directed by Gonzalo Amat.

Marshals Season 2 Episode 7: "Under the Influence" – Kayce and Belle go undercover inside a dangerous cult, led by the manipulative Eric Savard (Beau Knapp), to find a missing federal agent who has gone dark after infiltrating the group. As they gain the cult's trust, they discover that both the agent and their own lives might be at risk. Also, Miles travels to Helena to demonstrate that the Marshals are prepared to secure an unprecedented trial. Judd Lormand guest stars as Homeland Security Investigations Officer Eddie Wilson, and Marque Richardson guest stars as Assistant U.S. Attorney Patrick Burns. Written by Tom Mularz and directed by Guy Ferland.

Marshals Season 2 Episode 8: "Bad Medicine" – Tasked with wrangling an international fugitive, the Marshals find themselves in the middle of a diamond heist shootout. Kayce and Cal, both reeling from recent fallout with their children, take different approaches to coping. Meanwhile, Belle moves forward with ending her marriage, only to discover that the process may be harder than it seems. Also, Kayce welcomes horse trainer Shelby Gaines (Scarlett Burke) to East Camp to help launch a new equine therapy program. Scarlett Burke guest stars as Shelby Gaines. Judd Lormand returns as Eddie Wilson. Marque Richardson returns as Patrick Burns. Written by Jim Adler & Anthony Florez and directed by Chris Chulack.

Luke Grimes on Kevin Costner & Kelsey Asbille Possibly Returning

Based on the ratings, viewers are very happy to see Kayce Dutton carve out a new life for himself. But that doesn't mean Grimes doesn't get asked about the possibility of "Yellowstone" characters making an appearance. The show already includes Tate (Brecken Merrill), Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham), and Mo (Mo Brings Plenty). This season, Jefferson White's Jimmy Hurdstrom will take a break from the 6666 Ranch for a recurring run. And with Dutton Ranch also a success, don't expect the rumblings of a crossover involving Kelly Reilly's Beth Dutton and Cole Hauser's Rip Wheeler to quiet anytime soon. But what about flashbacks involving characters who've passed? During a recent interview with USA Today, Grimes touched on the chances of Kevin Costner's John Dutton or Kelsey Asbille's Monica Long Dutton appearing.

As fans of the original series know, Costner and series co-creator Taylor Sheridan had a falling out that led to a very public battle of wills – and accusations – that would eventually lead to Costner not returning for filming and his character being killed off. Though they were father-son on the hit series, Grimes and Costner haven't kept in contact since Costner's run on the series ended. "I've never spoken to Kevin since we stopped working together. Not for any other reason other than just, you know, we're both busy guys and life moves on," Grimes shared.

Though he believes it "would be cool" to have Costner's John Dutton return, Grimes isn't holding his breath – or even sure that it's a good idea. "I doubt that will happen at this point. I just don't know… I think, if there was a flashback, I'd probably rather it be with Monica than John. I think that'd be more poignant to the character, but we'll see," Grimes added, alluding to Asbille's Monica, Kayce's wife who died of cancer prior to the premiere of Marshals. "I think that'd be more poignant to the character. There's been no conversation, but I sure would love it. I love working with her."

With the Yellowstone Ranch behind him, Dutton joins an elite unit of U.S. Marshals, combining his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring range justice to Montana. Kayce and his teammates – Pete Calvin (Logan Marshall-Green), Belle Skinner (Arielle Kebbel), Andrea Cruz (Ash Santos) and Miles Kittle (Tatanka Means) – must balance the high psychological cost of serving as the last line of defense in the region's war on violence with their duty to their families, which for Kayce includes his son Tate (Brecken Merrill) and his confidantes Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham) and Mo (Mo Brings Plenty) from the Broken Rock reservation.

Marque Richardson (Unprisoned, Dear White People) had joined the cast in the recurring role of Assistant U.S. Attorney Patrick Burns. In addition, Morgan Lindholm's Maddie, the Bullet 'N Barrel bartender and Cal's (Logan Marshall-Green) estranged daughter, is set to have an expanded role during the upcoming season. Jefferson White's Jimmy Hurdstrom will be taking a break from the 6666 Ranch, with the popular "Yellowstone" actors set for a recurring role during the second season

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, Taylor Sheridan and David Glasser for 101 Studios, Grimes, John Linson, Art Linson, Showrunner Spencer Hudnut, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, and Bob Yari will serve as executive producers.

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