Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Marshals

Marshals S02E08: "Bad Medicine" Trailer, S02E09 Image Gallery Released

Check out the trailer for CBS's Marshals S02E08: "Bad Medicine," and the overview and images for December 6th's S02E09: "Off the Rails."

Article Summary CBS’s Marshals dropped the trailer for S02E08 “Bad Medicine,” with Kayce’s team caught in a diamond heist shootout.

Marshals S02E09 “Off the Rails” hits December 6, sending the team into a manhunt tied to cartel and political chaos.

Luke Grimes told USA Today he doubts Kevin Costner returns as John Dutton, but says a Monica flashback would hit harder.

Marshals Season 2 also keeps expanding its Yellowstone orbit, with Jefferson White returning and key guest stars back.

Before the Thanksgiving break gets a little too wacky, we wanted to pass along two big updates on what's still to come during this season of CBS's Luke Grimes-starring Marshals. We've added an episode trailer to the official overview and image gallery for this Sunday's episode, S02E08: "Bad Medicine." Following that, we've added the official overview and image gallery for December 6th's S02E09: "Off the Rails."

Marshals Season 2: S02E08 & S02E09 Previews

Marshals Season 2 Episode 8: "Bad Medicine" – Tasked with wrangling an international fugitive, the Marshals find themselves in the middle of a diamond heist shootout. Kayce and Cal, both reeling from recent fallout with their children, take different approaches to coping. Meanwhile, Belle moves forward with ending her marriage, only to discover that the process may be harder than it seems. Also, Kayce welcomes horse trainer Shelby Gaines (Scarlett Burke) to East Camp to help launch a new equine therapy program. Scarlett Burke guest stars as Shelby Gaines. Judd Lormand returns as Eddie Wilson. Marque Richardson returns as Patrick Burns. Written by Jim Adler & Anthony Florez and directed by Chris Chulack.

Marshals Season 2 Episode 9: "Off the Rails" – Charged with protecting an extradited foreign president accused of working with a powerful drug cartel, the Marshals are thrown into a desperate manhunt when a hitman is sent to silence the key witness in the high-profile federal trial. As Kayce and the team race to keep the witness alive, they find themselves caught between a foreign political conspiracy, a deadly cartel, and an enemy who always seems one step ahead. Scarlett Burke guest stars as Shelby Gaines. Judd Lormand returns as Eddie Wilson. Marque Richardson returns as Patrick Burns. Written by Bryan Gracia & Maggie Schroeder and directed by Darren Grant.

Luke Grimes on Kevin Costner & Kelsey Asbille Possibly Returning

Based on the ratings, viewers are very happy to see Kayce Dutton carve out a new life for himself. But that doesn't mean Grimes doesn't get asked about the possibility of "Yellowstone" characters making an appearance. The show already includes Tate (Brecken Merrill), Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham), and Mo (Mo Brings Plenty). This season, Jefferson White's Jimmy Hurdstrom will take a break from the 6666 Ranch for a recurring run. And with Dutton Ranch also a success, don't expect the rumblings of a crossover involving Kelly Reilly's Beth Dutton and Cole Hauser's Rip Wheeler to quiet anytime soon. But what about flashbacks involving characters who've passed? During a recent interview with USA Today, Grimes touched on the chances of Kevin Costner's John Dutton or Kelsey Asbille's Monica Long Dutton appearing.

As fans of the original series know, Costner and series co-creator Taylor Sheridan had a falling out that led to a very public battle of wills – and accusations – that would eventually lead to Costner not returning for filming and his character being killed off. Though they were father-son on the hit series, Grimes and Costner haven't kept in contact since Costner's run on the series ended. "I've never spoken to Kevin since we stopped working together. Not for any other reason other than just, you know, we're both busy guys and life moves on," Grimes shared.

Though he believes it "would be cool" to have Costner's John Dutton return, Grimes isn't holding his breath – or even sure that it's a good idea. "I doubt that will happen at this point. I just don't know… I think, if there was a flashback, I'd probably rather it be with Monica than John. I think that'd be more poignant to the character, but we'll see," Grimes added, alluding to Asbille's Monica, Kayce's wife who died of cancer prior to the premiere of Marshals. "I think that'd be more poignant to the character. There's been no conversation, but I sure would love it. I love working with her."

With the Yellowstone Ranch behind him, Dutton joins an elite unit of U.S. Marshals, combining his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring range justice to Montana. Kayce and his teammates – Pete Calvin (Logan Marshall-Green), Belle Skinner (Arielle Kebbel), Andrea Cruz (Ash Santos) and Miles Kittle (Tatanka Means) – must balance the high psychological cost of serving as the last line of defense in the region's war on violence with their duty to their families, which for Kayce includes his son Tate (Brecken Merrill) and his confidantes Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham) and Mo (Mo Brings Plenty) from the Broken Rock reservation.

Marque Richardson (Unprisoned, Dear White People) had joined the cast in the recurring role of Assistant U.S. Attorney Patrick Burns. In addition, Morgan Lindholm's Maddie, the Bullet 'N Barrel bartender and Cal's (Logan Marshall-Green) estranged daughter, is set to have an expanded role during the upcoming season. Jefferson White's Jimmy Hurdstrom will be taking a break from the 6666 Ranch, with the popular "Yellowstone" actors set for a recurring role during the second season

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, Taylor Sheridan and David Glasser for 101 Studios, Grimes, John Linson, Art Linson, Showrunner Spencer Hudnut, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, and Bob Yari will serve as executive producers.

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