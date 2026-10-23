Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Marshals

Marshals Season 2: Check Out Overviews & Images for S02E04-S02E06

We've got overviews/images for CBS's Luke Grimes-starring Marshals S02E04: "Blast Radius," S02E05: "Secret Weapon," and S02E06: "Roughstock."

Though we're going to have our regularly scheduled preview of CBS's Luke Grimes-starring Marshals this weekend, ahead of the next new episode, we've actually got some new looks at not just S02E04: "Blast Radius," but also S02E05: "Secret Weapon" and S02E06: "Roughstock." For Sunday night's episode, we have an official overview, image gallery, and trailer; while for the following two episodes, we have overviews and images – here's a look:

Marshals Season 2: S02E04 – S02E06 Previews

Marshals Season 2 Episode 4: "Blast Radius" – When Kayce and Andrea's off-hours fugitive hunt unexpectedly reveals the whereabouts of a notorious bomber who previously slipped through Cal's fingers, the team is pulled into a dangerous pursuit that threatens to open old wounds. Meanwhile, threats against Belle move frighteningly close to home, and Miles finds himself hiding crucial information from Maddie about Cal's cancer. Written by Jim Adler & Maggie Schroeder and directed by Guy Ferland.

Marshals Season 2 Episode 5: "Secret Weapon" – After a close call with a suicide bomber, the Marshals hunt for a co-conspirator armed with an even larger explosive. The trail leads them to a suspect's family whose deep distrust of the government makes getting answers nearly impossible. Written by Mark Semos & Anthony Florez and directed by Loren Yaconelli.

Marshals Season 2 Episode 6: "Roughstock" – With Cal away in Utah seeing a cancer specialist, Andrea steps up as team leader and is instantly tested when Kayce ventures outside Marshals jurisdiction to help Mo track down his missing nephew. Meanwhile, unbeknownst to the rest of the team, Belle accompanies Cal on his trip to Salt Lake City as the two grow closer. Written by Dana Greenblatt & Kseniya Melnik and directed by Gonzalo Amat.

Luke Grimes on Kevin Costner & Kelsey Asbille Possibly Returning

Based on the ratings, viewers are very happy to see Kayce Dutton carve out a new life for himself. But that doesn't mean Grimes doesn't get asked about the possibility of "Yellowstone" characters making an appearance. The show already includes Tate (Brecken Merrill), Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham), and Mo (Mo Brings Plenty). This season, Jefferson White's Jimmy Hurdstrom will take a break from the 6666 Ranch for a recurring run. And with Dutton Ranch also a success, don't expect the rumblings of a crossover involving Kelly Reilly's Beth Dutton and Cole Hauser's Rip Wheeler to quiet anytime soon. But what about flashbacks involving characters who've passed? During a recent interview with USA Today, Grimes touched on the chances of Kevin Costner's John Dutton or Kelsey Asbille's Monica Long Dutton appearing.

As fans of the original series know, Costner and series co-creator Taylor Sheridan had a falling out that led to a very public battle of wills – and accusations – that would eventually lead to Costner not returning for filming and his character being killed off. Though they were father-son on the hit series, Grimes and Costner haven't kept in contact since Costner's run on the series ended. "I've never spoken to Kevin since we stopped working together. Not for any other reason other than just, you know, we're both busy guys and life moves on," Grimes shared.

Though he believes it "would be cool" to have Costner's John Dutton return, Grimes isn't holding his breath – or even sure that it's a good idea. "I doubt that will happen at this point. I just don't know… I think, if there was a flashback, I'd probably rather it be with Monica than John. I think that'd be more poignant to the character, but we'll see," Grimes added, alluding to Asbille's Monica, Kayce's wife who died of cancer prior to the premiere of Marshals. "I think that'd be more poignant to the character. There's been no conversation, but I sure would love it. I love working with her."

With the Yellowstone Ranch behind him, Dutton joins an elite unit of U.S. Marshals, combining his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring range justice to Montana. Kayce and his teammates – Pete Calvin (Logan Marshall-Green), Belle Skinner (Arielle Kebbel), Andrea Cruz (Ash Santos) and Miles Kittle (Tatanka Means) – must balance the high psychological cost of serving as the last line of defense in the region's war on violence with their duty to their families, which for Kayce includes his son Tate (Brecken Merrill) and his confidantes Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham) and Mo (Mo Brings Plenty) from the Broken Rock reservation.

Marque Richardson (Unprisoned, Dear White People) had joined the cast in the recurring role of Assistant U.S. Attorney Patrick Burns. In addition, Morgan Lindholm's Maddie, the Bullet 'N Barrel bartender and Cal's (Logan Marshall-Green) estranged daughter, is set to have an expanded role during the upcoming season. Jefferson White's Jimmy Hurdstrom will be taking a break from the 6666 Ranch, with the popular "Yellowstone" actors set for a recurring role during the second season

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, Taylor Sheridan and David Glasser for 101 Studios, Grimes, John Linson, Art Linson, Showrunner Spencer Hudnut, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, and Bob Yari will serve as executive producers.

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