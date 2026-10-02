Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Marshals

Marshals Season 2 Ep. 1: "All Hat No Cattle" Sneak Peek; S02E03 Images

Check out a sneak peek at the Season 2 premiere of CBS's Marshals, along with an overview and images for October 18th's S02E03: "Falling Sky."

Article Summary Watch the Marshals Season 2 premiere sneak peek as Cal and Belle realize the mission against Rainwater is far from over.

Marshals S02E01 “All Hat No Cattle” finds Kayce going rogue when Tate is taken hostage in a desperate rescue.

Get story details for Marshals S02E02 “End of Watch,” as a vengeful ex-cop targets the team and sparks chaos.

Marshals S02E03 “Falling Sky” joins the lineup, while Ash Santos teases Andrea’s doubts and Season 2 surprises.

With only days to go until CBS's hit Luke Grimes-starring series Marshals joins Tracker to help kick off "CBS Premiere Week" on October 4th, we've got two big updates to pass along. Along with overviews and images for S02E01: "All Hat No Cattle" and October 11th's S02E02: "End of Watch," we've also added the same for October 18th's S02E03: "Falling Sky." In addition, we've added a sneak peek for the season opener below, with Cal (Logan Marshall-Green) and Belle (Arielle Kebbel) realizing that the mission against Rainwater (Gil Birmingham) is far from over.

Marshals Season 2: S02E01 – S02E03 Previews

Marshals Season 2 Episode 1: "All Hat No Cattle" – When Kayce realizes Tate has been taken hostage, he goes rogue in a desperate race to save his son as the Marshals uncover a powerful criminal operation tied to the East Camp land grab. A violent showdown ensues, putting everything Kayce cares about at risk. Written by Spencer Hudnut and directed by Christopher Chulack.

Marshals Season 2 Episode 2: "End of Watch" – When a former cop launches a killing spree against those he blames for sabotaging his career, the Marshals close in and one of their own finds themselves in the crosshairs of the vengeful killer. Also, Rainwater faces mounting political pressure and backlash over his leadership on the reservation, and Belle struggles to keep her family life stable. Morgan Lindholm returns as Maddie. Written by Dana Greenblatt & Bryan Garcia and directed by Ruben Garcia.

Marshals Season 2 Episode 3: "Falling Sky" – When Kayce realizes Tate has been taken hostage, he goes rogue in a desperate race to save his son as the Marshals uncover a powerful criminal operation tied to the East Camp land grab. A violent showdown ensues, putting everything Kayce cares about at risk. Written by Tom Mularz & Kseniya Melnik and directed by Gonzalo Amat.

Ash Santos on Andrea's Doubt, Season 2 Future

Recently, Ash Santos offered insights into what the future holds for Andrea when the series returns. Though accepting the Washington D.C. job she was hoping for, Santos teases that Andrea's decision isn't as easy as she thought it would be. "It's that thing of, when you finally get what you've been wanting, do you still want it? There's a lot she's going through. As much as she tries to make it seem like she's not really fazed," Santos shared, and she makes an excellent point. Between being kidnapped and Garrett's (Riley Green) death, things haven't been easy for Andrea. "There's a lot of doubt for her, because there's a lot that she didn't realize she fell in love with here in Montana that she doesn't know if she's really ready to walk away from," Santos added, noting that "we'll really start to see the cracks" in Andrea with the second season.

And how much of Andrea can we expect to see during Season 2? Santos keeps things vague, offering, "She definitely cares about her team. She's there in spirit. But Season 2, I think we'll start to see a side of Andrea that's almost opposite to how we met her in Season 1. That's what's been really interesting to me." Could that also mean Andrea and Kayce (Grimes) ending up together? "Oh, I don't know. I think there's so much happening," Santos responded. "From what I know so far in season 2, so much is being cooked up that we'll just have to see. There's so much that I just did not expect at all. I was like, 'Holy s**t, that's good.'"

Cal-Belle Fans "Should Be Worried": Marshall-Green

As far as season finales go, Marshals really wanted to make sure fans didn't have too good a break between seasons. We've got Tom Weaver (Chris Mulkey) as the surprise big bad, not only the one behind the assassination attempts against Broken Rock chairman Rainwater (Gil Birmingham) but also the second season's main villain. Since this is "Yellowstone," you know it's going to come down to some seriously shady land dealings – the Dutton shadow looms large. But that's not the worst part. That "honor" would be saved for Cal (Logan Marshall-Green) and Belle (Arielle Kebbel), who were ambushed and taking serious gunfire from killers working for the Weavers when the season wrapped up its run. With work underway on the next season, we're kicking off our weekly look at what's ahead for Season 2 with Marshall-Green and Kebbel offering some insights into what the future holds for their characters.

During a post-finale interview, Marshall-Green confirmed that he would be returning – though not exactly as you remember him. "I can confirm he is alive, but not necessarily unscathed. I think I can confirm that for everybody in the damn show, because everybody's going through it by the end of this thing. I'm hours away of shooting [season two, episode one]. I can tell you that we're all going through things – without giving anything away," he shared. Kebbel added, "I am a part of season two, yes. We start filming [season two] with a pick up of that [finale] moment. My head is so deep into season two already." If you're finding their words a bit concerning, you should. "You should be worried," Marshall-Green teased. "They are not going to come out unscathed."

With the Yellowstone Ranch behind him, Dutton joins an elite unit of U.S. Marshals, combining his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring range justice to Montana. Kayce and his teammates – Pete Calvin (Logan Marshall-Green), Belle Skinner (Arielle Kebbel), Andrea Cruz (Ash Santos) and Miles Kittle (Tatanka Means) – must balance the high psychological cost of serving as the last line of defense in the region's war on violence with their duty to their families, which for Kayce includes his son Tate (Brecken Merrill) and his confidantes Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham) and Mo (Mo Brings Plenty) from the Broken Rock reservation.

Marque Richardson (Unprisoned, Dear White People) had joined the cast in the recurring role of Assistant U.S. Attorney Patrick Burns. In addition, Morgan Lindholm's Maddie, the Bullet 'N Barrel bartender and Cal's (Logan Marshall-Green) estranged daughter, is set to have an expanded role during the upcoming season. Jefferson White's Jimmy Hurdstrom will be taking a break from the 6666 Ranch, with the popular "Yellowstone" actors set for a recurring role during the second season

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, Taylor Sheridan and David Glasser for 101 Studios, Grimes, John Linson, Art Linson, Showrunner Spencer Hudnut, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, and Bob Yari will serve as executive producers.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!