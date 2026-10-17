Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Marshals

Marshals Season 2 Preview: S02E03 – S02E05 Overviews & Images Released

Keep up with CBS's Marshals Season 2 with overviews/images for S02E03: "Falling Sky," S02E04: "Blast Radius," and S02E05: "Secret Weapon."

Article Summary Marshals Season 2 returns Sunday, with a trailer and official preview for S02E03, “Falling Sky.”

In “Falling Sky,” a downed military drone sparks a deadly case and deepens tensions with Broken Rock.

Marshals S02E04, “Blast Radius,” sends Kayce and the team after a notorious bomber tied to Cal’s past.

S02E05, “Secret Weapon,” raises the stakes as the Marshals race to stop a larger explosive attack.

With CBS's Luke Grimes-starring Marshals returning to our screens on Sunday night, we have an early look at not just what S02E03: "Falling Sky" has to offer, but also at the season's next two episodes: S02E04: "Blast Radius" and S02E05: "Secret Weapon." We've got a trailer for "Falling Sky," along with an official overview and image gallery. For the other two episodes, we have official overviews and a single image for each (with full image galleries in play closer to each episode) – with our updated preview hitting on Sunday night:

Marshals Season 2: S02E03 – S02E05 Previews

Marshals Season 2 Episode 3: "Falling Sky" – The Marshals are sent to track three Broken Rock residents accused of shooting down a military test drone, and tensions rise between federal authorities and tribal leadership after the drone crash takes the life of a Broken Rock member. Meanwhile, Kayce worries for Tate's mental state and finds new methods to connect with his son. Written by Tom Mularz & Kseniya Melnik and directed by Gonzalo Amat.

Marshals Season 2 Episode 4: "Blast Radius" – When Kayce and Andrea's off-hours fugitive hunt unexpectedly reveals the whereabouts of a notorious bomber who previously slipped through Cal's fingers, the team is pulled into a dangerous pursuit that threatens to open old wounds. Meanwhile, threats against Belle move frighteningly close to home, and Miles finds himself hiding crucial information from Maddie about Cal's cancer. Written by Jim Adler & Maggie Schroeder and directed by Guy Ferland.

Marshals Season 2 Episode 5: "Secret Weapon" – After a close call with a suicide bomber, the Marshals hunt for a co-conspirator armed with an even larger explosive. The trail leads them to a suspect's family whose deep distrust of the government makes getting answers nearly impossible. Written by Mark Semos & Anthony Florez and directed by Loren Yaconelli.

Luke Grimes on Kevin Costner & Kelsey Asbille Possibly Returning

Based on the ratings, viewers are very happy to see Kayce Dutton carve out a new life for himself. But that doesn't mean Grimes doesn't get asked about the possibility of "Yellowstone" characters making an appearance. The show already includes Tate (Brecken Merrill), Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham), and Mo (Mo Brings Plenty). This season, Jefferson White's Jimmy Hurdstrom will take a break from the 6666 Ranch for a recurring run. And with Dutton Ranch also a success, don't expect the rumblings of a crossover involving Kelly Reilly's Beth Dutton and Cole Hauser's Rip Wheeler to quiet anytime soon. But what about flashbacks involving characters who've passed? During a recent interview with USA Today, Grimes touched on the chances of Kevin Costner's John Dutton or Kelsey Asbille's Monica Long Dutton appearing.

As fans of the original series know, Costner and series co-creator Taylor Sheridan had a falling out that led to a very public battle of wills – and accusations – that would eventually lead to Costner not returning for filming and his character being killed off. Though they were father-son on the hit series, Grimes and Costner haven't kept in contact since Costner's run on the series ended. "I've never spoken to Kevin since we stopped working together. Not for any other reason other than just, you know, we're both busy guys and life moves on," Grimes shared.

Though he believes it "would be cool" to have Costner's John Dutton return, Grimes isn't holding his breath – or even sure that it's a good idea. "I doubt that will happen at this point. I just don't know… I think, if there was a flashback, I'd probably rather it be with Monica than John. I think that'd be more poignant to the character, but we'll see," Grimes added, alluding to Asbille's Monica, Kayce's wife who died of cancer prior to the premiere of Marshals. "I think that'd be more poignant to the character. There's been no conversation, but I sure would love it. I love working with her."

With the Yellowstone Ranch behind him, Dutton joins an elite unit of U.S. Marshals, combining his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring range justice to Montana. Kayce and his teammates – Pete Calvin (Logan Marshall-Green), Belle Skinner (Arielle Kebbel), Andrea Cruz (Ash Santos) and Miles Kittle (Tatanka Means) – must balance the high psychological cost of serving as the last line of defense in the region's war on violence with their duty to their families, which for Kayce includes his son Tate (Brecken Merrill) and his confidantes Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham) and Mo (Mo Brings Plenty) from the Broken Rock reservation.

Marque Richardson (Unprisoned, Dear White People) had joined the cast in the recurring role of Assistant U.S. Attorney Patrick Burns. In addition, Morgan Lindholm's Maddie, the Bullet 'N Barrel bartender and Cal's (Logan Marshall-Green) estranged daughter, is set to have an expanded role during the upcoming season. Jefferson White's Jimmy Hurdstrom will be taking a break from the 6666 Ranch, with the popular "Yellowstone" actors set for a recurring role during the second season

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, Taylor Sheridan and David Glasser for 101 Studios, Grimes, John Linson, Art Linson, Showrunner Spencer Hudnut, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, and Bob Yari will serve as executive producers.

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