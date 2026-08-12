Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Marshals

Marshals Season 2: Richardson Joins Cast; Lindholm Gets Expanded Role

CBS's Luke Grimes-starring Marshals has reportedly cast Marque Richardson and is expanding Morgan Lindholm's (Maddie) role this season.

Article Summary Marshals Season 2 adds Marque Richardson as recurring Assistant U.S. Attorney Patrick Burns on CBS.

Morgan Lindholm’s Maddie gets an expanded Marshals Season 2 role, deepening ties to Cal and the team.

Ash Santos says Andrea faces major doubt in Marshals Season 2, with cracks showing after Season 1 trauma.

Logan Marshall-Green warns Cal-Belle fans should worry, as Marshals Season 2 picks up after the violent finale.

With less than two months to go until CBS's hit Luke Grimes-starring series Marshals returns for its second season, we've got some casting updates to pass along. First up, Deadline Hollywood is reporting that Marque Richardson (Unprisoned, Dear White People) has joined the cast in the recurring role of Assistant U.S. Attorney Patrick Burns. In addition, Morgan Lindholm's Maddie, the Bullet 'N Barrel bartender and Cal's (Logan Marshall-Green) estranged daughter, will have an expanded role during the upcoming season.

Here's a look at the latest teaser for CBS's Marshals, set to return to our screens as part of "CBS Premiere Week" on October 4th. Following that, we have a look back at some early insights from the cast regarding what's ahead with Season 2:

Marshals Star Ash Santos on Andrea's Doubt, Season 2 Future

Recently, Ash Santos offered insights into what the future holds for Andrea when the series returns. Though accepting the Washington D.C. job she was hoping for, Santos teases that Andrea's decision isn't as easy as she thought it would be. "It's that thing of, when you finally get what you've been wanting, do you still want it? There's a lot she's going through. As much as she tries to make it seem like she's not really fazed," Santos shared, and she makes an excellent point. Between being kidnapped and Garrett's (Riley Green) death, things haven't been easy for Andrea. "There's a lot of doubt for her, because there's a lot that she didn't realize she fell in love with here in Montana that she doesn't know if she's really ready to walk away from," Santos added, noting that "we'll really start to see the cracks" in Andrea with the second season.

And how much of Andrea can we expect to see during Season 2? Santos keeps things vague, offering, "She definitely cares about her team. She's there in spirit. But Season 2, I think we'll start to see a side of Andrea that's almost opposite to how we met her in Season 1. That's what's been really interesting to me." Could that also mean Andrea and Kayce (Grimes) ending up together? "Oh, I don't know. I think there's so much happening," Santos responded. "From what I know so far in season 2, so much is being cooked up that we'll just have to see. There's so much that I just did not expect at all. I was like, 'Holy s**t, that's good.'"

Cal-Belle Fans "Should Be Worried": Marshall-Green

As far as season finales go, Marshals really wanted to make sure fans didn't have too good a break between seasons. We've got Tom Weaver (Chris Mulkey) as the surprise big bad, not only the one behind the assassination attempts against Broken Rock chairman Rainwater (Gil Birmingham) but also the second season's main villain. Since this is "Yellowstone," you know it's going to come down to some seriously shady land dealings – the Dutton shadow looms large. But that's not the worst part. That "honor" would be saved for Cal (Logan Marshall-Green) and Belle (Arielle Kebbel), who were ambushed and taking serious gunfire from killers working for the Weavers when the season wrapped up its run. With work underway on the next season, we're kicking off our weekly look at what's ahead for Season 2 with Marshall-Green and Kebbel offering some insights into what the future holds for their characters.

During a post-finale interview, Marshall-Green confirmed that he would be returning – though not exactly as you remember him. "I can confirm he is alive, but not necessarily unscathed. I think I can confirm that for everybody in the damn show, because everybody's going through it by the end of this thing. I'm hours away of shooting [season two, episode one]. I can tell you that we're all going through things – without giving anything away," he shared. Kebbel added, "I am a part of season two, yes. We start filming [season two] with a pick up of that [finale] moment. My head is so deep into season two already." If you're finding their words a bit concerning, you should. "You should be worried," Marshall-Green teased. "They are not going to come out unscathed."

With the Yellowstone Ranch behind him, Dutton joins an elite unit of U.S. Marshals, combining his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring range justice to Montana. Kayce and his teammates – Pete Calvin (Logan Marshall-Green), Belle Skinner (Arielle Kebbel), Andrea Cruz (Ash Santos) and Miles Kittle (Tatanka Means) – must balance the high psychological cost of serving as the last line of defense in the region's war on violence with their duty to their families, which for Kayce includes his son Tate (Brecken Merrill) and his confidantes Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham) and Mo (Mo Brings Plenty) from the Broken Rock reservation.

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, Taylor Sheridan and David Glasser for 101 Studios, Grimes, John Linson, Art Linson, Showrunner Spencer Hudnut, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, and Bob Yari will serve as executive producers.

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