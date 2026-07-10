Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Marshals, yellowstone

Marshals Season 2 Teaser: Kayce Still Has Some "Yellowstone" In Him

In the latest teaser for CBS's Marshals Season 2, Kayce makes it clear that those stories about the Duttons aren't just "stories."

Article Summary CBS’s Marshals Season 2 teaser hints Kayce still carries his Yellowstone roots, proving Dutton stories are more than myth.

Ash Santos says Marshals Season 2 will test Andrea as doubt grows over her D.C. move and what she leaves behind.

Marshals may also shake up Andrea and Kayce, with Santos teasing surprising Season 2 twists she never saw coming.

Logan Marshall-Green warns Cal-Belle fans should be worried, as Marshals Season 2 begins right after the finale attack.

With filming on Luke Grimes-starring Marshals – as well as a whole lot of other CBS shows – currently underway, this should be the month when viewers learn when their favorite shows are returning this fall. Could we also get a bit more clarity on the shows that won't return until 2027? Maybe, but it might be a bit too soon. With that in mind, CBS released a Season 2 teaser that makes it clear that you can take Kayce out of Yellowstone, but you can't take the "Yellowstone" out of Kayce. I mean, he is a Dutton…

Here's a look at the latest teaser for CBS's Marshals, set to return to our screens this fall. Following that, we have a look back at some early insights from the cast regarding what's ahead with Season 2:

Marshals Star Ash Santos on Andrea's Doubt, Season 2 Future

Recently, Ash Santos offered insights into what the future holds for Andrea when the series returns. Though accepting the Washington D.C. job she was hoping for, Santos teases that Andrea's decision isn't as easy as she thought it would be. "It's that thing of, when you finally get what you've been wanting, do you still want it? There's a lot she's going through. As much as she tries to make it seem like she's not really fazed," Santos shared, and she makes an excellent point. Between being kidnapped and Garrett's (Riley Green) death, things haven't been easy for Andrea. "There's a lot of doubt for her, because there's a lot that she didn't realize she fell in love with here in Montana that she doesn't know if she's really ready to walk away from," Santos added, noting that "we'll really start to see the cracks" in Andrea with the second season.

And how much of Andrea can we expect to see during Season 2? Santos keeps things vague, offering, "She definitely cares about her team. She's there in spirit. But Season 2, I think we'll start to see a side of Andrea that's almost opposite to how we met her in Season 1. That's what's been really interesting to me." Could that also mean Andrea and Kayce (Grimes) ending up together? "Oh, I don't know. I think there's so much happening," Santos responded. "From what I know so far in season 2, so much is being cooked up that we'll just have to see. There's so much that I just did not expect at all. I was like, 'Holy s**t, that's good.'"

Cal-Belle Fans "Should Be Worried": Marshall-Green

As far as season finales go, Marshals really wanted to make sure fans didn't have too good a break between seasons. We've got Tom Weaver (Chris Mulkey) as the surprise big bad, not only the one behind the assassination attempts against Broken Rock chairman Rainwater (Gil Birmingham) but also the second season's main villain. Since this is "Yellowstone," you know it's going to come down to some seriously shady land dealings – the Dutton shadow looms large. But that's not the worst part. That "honor" would be saved for Cal (Logan Marshall-Green) and Belle (Arielle Kebbel), who were ambushed and taking serious gunfire from killers working for the Weavers when the season wrapped up its run. With work underway on the next season, we're kicking off our weekly look at what's ahead for Season 2 with Marshall-Green and Kebbel offering some insights into what the future holds for their characters.

During a post-finale interview, Marshall-Green confirmed that he would be returning – though not exactly as you remember him. "I can confirm he is alive, but not necessarily unscathed. I think I can confirm that for everybody in the damn show, because everybody's going through it by the end of this thing. I'm hours away of shooting [season two, episode one]. I can tell you that we're all going through things – without giving anything away," he shared. Kebbel added, "I am a part of season two, yes. We start filming [season two] with a pick up of that [finale] moment. My head is so deep into season two already." If you're finding their words a bit concerning, you should. "You should be worried," Marshall-Green teased. "They are not going to come out unscathed."

With the Yellowstone Ranch behind him, Dutton joins an elite unit of U.S. Marshals, combining his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring range justice to Montana. Kayce and his teammates – Pete Calvin (Logan Marshall-Green), Belle Skinner (Arielle Kebbel), Andrea Cruz (Ash Santos) and Miles Kittle (Tatanka Means) – must balance the high psychological cost of serving as the last line of defense in the region's war on violence with their duty to their families, which for Kayce includes his son Tate (Brecken Merrill) and his confidantes Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham) and Mo (Mo Brings Plenty) from the Broken Rock reservation.

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, Taylor Sheridan and David Glasser for 101 Studios, Grimes, John Linson, Art Linson, Showrunner Spencer Hudnut, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, and Bob Yari will serve as executive producers.

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