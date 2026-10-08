Posted in: Disney+, Movies, TV | Tagged: Marvel Telelvision, NYCC

Marvel Announces Zodiac Live-Action Series, Marvel Zombies Specials

Marvel Television announced the series Zodiac and Marvel Zombies specials: "The Winter Soldier," "The Fist of Konshu" & "The Last Guardian."

Article Summary Marvel unveils Zodiac, a new live-action MCU spy thriller series set to debut in 2028 after production starts this spring.

Brad Winderbaum says Zodiac casting begins within the next couple of weeks, signaling momentum for Marvel Television.

Marvel Zombies expands with three annual Disney+ specials: The Winter Soldier, The Fist of Konshu, and The Last Guardian.

NYCC panel updates also included Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2 and X-Men '97 Season 3 previews.

We were hoping to hear some big live-action MCU series news during today's NYCC panel. What we got was some interesting live-action MCU series news during today's NYCC panel. Along with updates and previews for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2 and X-Men '97 Season 3, the logo for the new live-action series Zodiac was shown. Set to debut in 2028, the spy thriller is set to begin production this spring, with Marvel Television head Brad Winderbaum adding that casting for the series will begin in the "next couple of weeks." On the animation front, Winderbaum announced that Bryan Andrews will be back for three annual Marvel Zombies specials set for the Halloween season. We've got "The Winter Soldier" hitting this month, "The Fist of Konshu" set for 2028, and "The Last Guardian" on tap for 2029.

Here's a look at the logo key art that was released for the projects that were announced, followed by clips from today's NYCC panel and Winderbaum's previous comments about Marvel Zombies:

Here's a look at the moments when Winderbaum rolled out the details on Zodiac and the three "Marvel Zombies" specials:

Revealing the newest show from Marvel Television… #NYCC https://t.co/J1K1YF08GT — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) October 8, 2026

The Zombies are back from the dead 🧟🪦 Marvel Animation's #MarvelZombies returns starting Halloween 2027 with all-new specials on Disney+. https://t.co/0i6uL7RBcY — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) October 8, 2026

"I don't think it's a spoiler, but I saw the first animatic of the first episode of 'Marvel Zombies' season 2 this morning," Winderbaum shared with The Escape Pod earlier this summer, teasing that "it was crazy." While there wasn't much he could share specifically, he teased that it "delivers not just on [the] zombies" but also on something they were able to pull off that hasn't been done in the MCU before. Hmmm… here's a look at Winderbaum's interview:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!