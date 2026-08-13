Posted in: Disney+, Movies, TV | Tagged: marvel zombies

Marvel Zombies Taps Writer/Director Seth Kearsley for Season 2 Team

Writer, director, and producer Seth Kearsley (Family Guy, The Goode Family) announced that he's joined the Marvel Zombies Season 2 team.

We will readily admit that it's been a few months since we passed along what Marvel Studios' Brad Winderbaum had to share about the upcoming second season of the hit animated series Marvel Zombies. But with tonight being a preview night before Disney's D23 kicks off, we can't help but hope that we get a look at Season 2 of some kind over the next three days. But when it comes to behind-the-scenes, we don't have to wait that long. Writer, director, and producer Seth Kearsley (Family Guy, The Goode Family) announced on social media that he has joined the creative team for the second season. "Just confirmed, I can say what I'm working on and nothing more. Marvel fucking Zombies!!! Couldn't be more excited," Kearsley shared. "Career full circle moment with The Maxx and Mummies Alive. No holds barred martial arts and gore."

Here's a look at what Kearsley had to share about his big career news, followed by a look back at Winderbaum's April comments, which teased what he's seen so far.

Just confirmed, I can say what I'm working on and nothing more. Marvel fucking Zombies!!! Couldn't be more excited. Career full circle moment with The Maxx and Mummies Alive. No holds barred martial arts and gore. #marvel #adultanimation pic.twitter.com/7rJ0WotgCT — Seth Kearsley (@SethKearsley) August 13, 2026

"I don't think it's a spoiler, but I saw the first animatic of the first episode of 'Marvel Zombies' season 2 this morning," Winderbaum shared with The Escape Pod, teasing that "it was crazy." While there wasn't much he could share specifically, he teased that it "delivers not just on [the] zombies" but also on something they were able to pull off that hasn't been done in the MCU before. Hmmm… here's a look at Winderbaum's interview:

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