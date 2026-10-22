Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: mass effect

Mass Effect Series Still In Development, Despite BioWare Demise

Showrunner Doug Jung and writer Daniel Casey's Mass Effect series reportedly remains in development at Prime Video, despite BioWare's demise.

Article Summary Mass Effect TV series remains in development at Prime Video despite EA canceling Mass Effect 5 and closing BioWare.

Amazon’s Mass Effect adaptation still has Doug Jung as showrunner and Daniel Casey attached as writer.

Executive producer Michael Gamble says the Mass Effect show tells a new post-trilogy story within canon.

Daniel Casey pushed back on rewrite rumors and confirmed Mass Effect writers are still actively working.

As the gaming community continues to process the news that Electronic Arts canceled Mass Effect 5 and shut down studio BioWare in a major cost-cutting move, reports indicate that the Prime Video series adaptation remains in development (with the announced creative team still attached). Amazon MGM Studios announced the project in November 2024, revealing the following summer that Doug Jung (The Chief of War, Mindhunter, Star Trek Beyond) had been tapped as showrunner, with Daniel Casey (Fast & Furious 9) writing. In addition, it was reported that Michael Gamble of Electronic Arts, Karim Zreik of Cedar Tree Productions, and Ari Arad and Emmy Yu of Arad Productions would serve as executive producers.

In his November 2025 blog post "N7 DAY 2025," Gamble offered some insights into the upcoming series adaptation and where the story it aims to tell fits in the Mass Effect timeline. "I haven't talked about it much, but you might have heard a little something about a TV series? We've been partnering closely with Amazon on it, and we're really excited with what the talented team over there is coming up with," Gamble shared.

"The writers room is going strong, and we've got a lot figured out about how it fits within the Mass Effect canon, and where it sits in respect to the new game," he continued. "The show will explore a brand-new story within the universe's timeline, and will be set after the original trilogy. It won't be a retread of Commander Shepard's story – because after all … that's YOUR story, isn't it?"

That brings us to Casey, who shut down rumblings in April 2026 that Prime Video was asking for rewrites to the series to appeal more to non-gamers. Over the summer, Casey was asked for a status update on BlueSky. While there wasn't much he could offer regarding how things were looking on the Prime Video side, Casey confirmed that "work continues" and "the writers are writing."

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