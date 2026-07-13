Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: mass effect

Mass Effect Series Writer: "Work Continues, The Writers Are Writing"

Mass Effect writer and producer Daniel Casey shared that "work continues" on the series adaptation, and that "the writers are writing."

Article Summary Amazon MGM’s Mass Effect live-action series is still moving forward, with Daniel Casey confirming work continues.

Casey’s latest update says the Mass Effect writers room is active, with “the writers are writing” on the show.

Doug Jung is attached to write, executive-produce, and serve as showrunner on Amazon’s Mass Effect adaptation.

BioWare’s Michael Gamble previously said the Mass Effect series tells a new post-trilogy story, not Shepard’s.

This November will mark two years since the news dropped that Amazon MGM Studios had officially begun developing a live-action series adaptation of the Mass Effect video game franchise. In Summer 2025, we learned that Doug Jung (The Chief Of War, Mindhunter, Star Trek Beyond) had been tapped to write, executive-produce, and serve as showrunner. In addition, Michael Gamble of Electronic Arts, Karim Zreik of Cedar Tree Productions, and Ari Arad and Emmy Yu of Arad Productions would serve as executive producers.

In his November 2025 blog post "N7 DAY 2025," Gamble offered some insights into the upcoming series adaptation and where the story it aims to tell fits in the Mass Effect timeline. "I haven't talked about it much, but you might have heard a little something about a TV series? We've been partnering closely with Amazon on it, and we're really excited with what the talented team over there is coming up with," Gamble shared.

"The writers room is going strong, and we've got a lot figured out about how it fits within the Mass Effect canon, and where it sits in respect to the new game," he continued. "The show will explore a brand-new story within the universe's timeline, and will be set after the original trilogy. It won't be a retread of Commander Shepard's story – because after all … that's YOUR story, isn't it?"

That brings us to writer and producer Daniel Casey, who was recently asked for a status update on BlueSky. While there wasn't much he could offer regarding things on the Prime Video side, Casey confirmed that "work continues" and "the writers are writing." Here's a look at Casey's update:

Making a major impact on the video game landscape in 2007, Mass Effect would go on to include additional games in the main franchise – with Mass Effect: Andromeda arriving in 2017. Developed by BioWare and now published by EA, the initial storyline shone a spotlight on Commander Shepard, a 22nd-century human soldier fighting to save humanity from an alien race known as the Reapers. Beginning with "Andromeda," there was a time jump along with a new protagonist getting the spotlight, with a fifth game reportedly in the works. On the marketing side, Mass Effect has enjoyed considerable success in other media, including several mobile games, an animated film, novels, comic books, and more. Although it appears that a streaming series will finally be the answer, there have been several efforts in the past to bring the video game to the big screen as a feature film.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!