Posted in: TV, YouTube | Tagged: masters of the universe, motu

Masters of the Universe: Tales from Eternia E03: Big "He-Men" Problem

It's twice the He-Man in this week's episode of Mattel's Masters of the Universe: Tales from Eternia, S01E03: "Trojan Faker." Here's a look!

Article Summary Masters of the Universe: Tales from Eternia E03 "Trojan Faker" doubles the danger with Skeletor’s He-Man copy.

The new Masters of the Universe episode asks whether Faker can fool Eternia’s heroes and seize Castle Grayskull.

Watch "Trojan Faker" now, along with a quick look back at the first two Tales from Eternia episodes on YouTube.

Mattel’s Masters of the Universe reboot is part of a multiyear content roadmap, with 20 YouTube episodes planned.

Another week brings a new chapter of Mattel Studios' Masters of the Universe: Tales from Eternia, the new 2D animated series currently running on the Mattel Adventures YouTube channel. In S01E03: "Trojan Faker," Skeletor has created what could be his ultimate weapon: a robot that is a (near) perfect copy of He-Man. Will our heroes be able to figure out Skeletor's latest move, or is the big bad finally destined for Castle Grayskull?

Produced by Mattel Studios in partnership with animation studio Snipple Animation, the series introduces a new generation of young fans to the iconic world of Masters of the Universe through fast-paced, action-packed mini-adventures. "Tales from Eternia" is set to deliver high-stakes clashes between He-Man, Skeletor, and Eternia's iconic heroes and villains, bringing the timeless conflict between good and evil to life for today's audiences.

The voice cast for the series includes Aidan Reimer as He-Man, Jonah Hundert as Skeletor, Olivia Sgambelluri as Teela, and Tiffany Smith as Evil-Lyn. Now, here's a look at the third chapter, S01E03: "Trojan Faker" (followed by a look back at the previous two episodes):

In the toy industry publication The Toy Book, "Licensing & Entertainment" was the theme, with the current MOTU feature film and its global marketing getting a spotlight. During the conversation with Mattel's Nick Karamanos, Senior Vice President, Action Figures, Preschool & In-Licensing, it was noted that, "Mattel is investing in content designed to keep kids' attention. New Masters of the Universe animation debuts on YouTube this summer, part of a multiyear MOTU roadmap." That brings us to writer/director Matthew Brown, who took to Instagram to offer a little more insight on the project. "At last I can can speak about what I've been working on for the last 6 months: a new animated re-boot of The Masters of the Universe for Mattel. Launches June 10th exclusively on YouTube," Brown wrote as the caption to their Instagram post, which also included the "Masters of the Universe" logo. Over on Brown's LinkedIn, there is a listing for "Masters of the Universe: Tales from Eternia (Mattel)," with Brown listing it as a 20-episode "re-boot of the classic 80's animated show for Mattel."

Masters of the Universe: Tales from Eternia is executive produced and showrun by Mike Roberts (Hot Wheels Let's Race, Final Space, TripTank, BoJack Horseman).

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