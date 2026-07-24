Posted in: streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: masters of the universe, motu

Masters of the Universe: Tales from Eternia E06: Beast Man vs Trap Jaw

In Mattel Studios' Masters of the Universe: Tales from Eternia S01E06, Beast Man and Trap Jaw battle it out to be Skeletor's #1 henchman.

Article Summary Masters of the Universe: Tales from Eternia S01E06 pits Beast Man against Trap Jaw in a fight for Skeletor's top henchman spot.

Skeletor turns the rivalry into a challenge, forcing Beast Man and Trap Jaw to prove who deserves to be his #1 right hand.

The new Masters of the Universe YouTube series keeps Eternia action moving with fast, kid-friendly animated mini-adventures.

Mattel's multiyear Masters of the Universe roadmap includes Tales from Eternia, a 20-episode reboot launched on YouTube.

Even with San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2026 in full swing, we wouldn't dare miss this week's chapter of Mattel Studios' Masters of the Universe: Tales from Eternia, the new 2D animated series currently running on the Mattel Adventures YouTube channel. In S01E06: "Who Will Be Skeletor's #1 Henchman?!," Beast Man and Trap Jaw are at odds over who Skeletor's #1 henchman is, so Skeletor hits them with a challenge to see which of them is able to step up and prove their worth. Who will claim the title?

Produced by Mattel Studios in partnership with animation studio Snipple Animation, the series introduces a new generation of young fans to the iconic world of Masters of the Universe through fast-paced, action-packed mini-adventures. "Tales from Eternia" is set to deliver high-stakes clashes between He-Man, Skeletor, and Eternia's iconic heroes and villains, bringing the timeless conflict between good and evil to life for today's audiences. The voice cast for the series includes Aidan Reimer as He-Man, Jonah Hundert as Skeletor, Olivia Sgambelluri as Teela, and Tiffany Smith as Evil-Lyn. Now, here's a look at the fifth chapter, S01E06: "Who Will Be Skeletor's #1 Henchman?!" (followed by a look back at the previous five episodes):

In the toy industry publication The Toy Book, "Licensing & Entertainment" was the theme, with the current MOTU feature film and its global marketing getting a spotlight. During the conversation with Mattel's Nick Karamanos, Senior Vice President, Action Figures, Preschool & In-Licensing, it was noted that, "Mattel is investing in content designed to keep kids' attention. New Masters of the Universe animation debuts on YouTube this summer, part of a multiyear MOTU roadmap." That brings us to writer/director Matthew Brown, who took to Instagram to offer a little more insight on the project. "At last I can can speak about what I've been working on for the last 6 months: a new animated re-boot of The Masters of the Universe for Mattel. Launches June 10th exclusively on YouTube," Brown wrote as the caption to their Instagram post, which also included the "Masters of the Universe" logo. Over on Brown's LinkedIn, there is a listing for "Masters of the Universe: Tales from Eternia (Mattel)," with Brown listing it as a 20-episode "re-boot of the classic 80's animated show for Mattel."

Masters of the Universe: Tales from Eternia is executive produced and showrun by Mike Roberts (Hot Wheels Let's Race, Final Space, TripTank, BoJack Horseman).

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