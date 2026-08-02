Posted in: streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: masters of the universe, masters of the universe: tales from eternia

Masters of the Universe: Tales from Eternia E07: Orko's Magic Upgrade

Orko wants a serious upgrade to his magic in Mattel Studios' Masters of the Universe: Tales from Eternia S01E07: "A More Perfect Orko."

Article Summary Masters of the Universe: Tales from Eternia S01E07 spotlights Orko chasing a major magic upgrade on YouTube.

In "A More Perfect Orko," the Amulet of Perfect Power backfires badly, leaving Orko in serious danger.

The new Mattel Studios 2D series delivers fast-paced Masters of the Universe mini-adventures for young fans.

Episode 7 arrives alongside a full look back at the first six Tales from Eternia chapters now streaming online.

We wouldn't let the weekend pass you by without checking out this week's chapter of Mattel Studios' Masters of the Universe: Tales from Eternia, the new 2D animated series currently running on the Mattel Adventures YouTube channel. In S01E07: "A More Perfect Orko," someone's looking to upgrade their magic skills. But when the Amulet of Perfect Power proves to be far from perfect, Orko ends up in some serious trouble.

Produced by Mattel Studios in partnership with animation studio Snipple Animation, the series introduces a new generation of young fans to the iconic world of Masters of the Universe through fast-paced, action-packed mini-adventures. "Tales from Eternia" is set to deliver high-stakes clashes between He-Man, Skeletor, and Eternia's iconic heroes and villains, bringing the timeless conflict between good and evil to life for today's audiences. The voice cast for the series includes Aidan Reimer as He-Man, Jonah Hundert as Skeletor, Olivia Sgambelluri as Teela, and Tiffany Smith as Evil-Lyn. Now, here's a look at the seventh chapter, S01E07: "A More Perfect Orko" (followed by a look back at the previous six episodes):

In the toy industry publication The Toy Book, "Licensing & Entertainment" was the theme, with the current MOTU feature film and its global marketing getting a spotlight. During the conversation with Mattel's Nick Karamanos, Senior Vice President, Action Figures, Preschool & In-Licensing, it was noted that, "Mattel is investing in content designed to keep kids' attention. New Masters of the Universe animation debuts on YouTube this summer, part of a multiyear MOTU roadmap." That brings us to writer/director Matthew Brown, who took to Instagram to offer a little more insight on the project. "At last I can can speak about what I've been working on for the last 6 months: a new animated re-boot of The Masters of the Universe for Mattel. Launches June 10th exclusively on YouTube," Brown wrote as the caption to their Instagram post, which also included the "Masters of the Universe" logo. Over on Brown's LinkedIn, there is a listing for "Masters of the Universe: Tales from Eternia (Mattel)," with Brown listing it as a 20-episode "re-boot of the classic 80's animated show for Mattel."

Masters of the Universe: Tales from Eternia is executive produced and showrun by Mike Roberts (Hot Wheels Let's Race, Final Space, TripTank, BoJack Horseman).

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!