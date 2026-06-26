Posted in: streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: masters of the universe, motu

Masters of the Universe: Tales from Eternia Episode 2: Orko's Trapped

Check out the latest episode of Mattel Studios' Masters of the Universe: Tales from Eternia, S01E02: "Orko and Teela Set Traps for Skeletor!"

Article Summary Masters of the Universe: Tales from Eternia S01E02 is now streaming on YouTube, delivering another fast-paced Friday mini-adventure.

Episode 2, “Orko and Teela Set Traps for Skeletor!,” follows the duo as Orko bungles the plan and Teela steps in.

Mattel Studios and Snipple Animation reintroduce Masters of the Universe with action-packed shorts for a new generation.

New Masters of the Universe animation is part of Mattel’s multiyear MOTU roadmap, with a 20-episode YouTube reboot underway.

If it's Friday, then that means it's time to check out the latest episode of Mattel Studios' Masters of the Universe: Tales from Eternia, a new 2D animated series currently running on the Mattel Adventures YouTube channel. S01E02: "Orko and Teela Set Traps for Skeletor!" spotlights Orko and Teela as they set surprises for Skeletor's henchmen. The only problem? Orko traps himself in one of them instead, meaning that it's Teela to the rescue!

Produced by Mattel Studios in partnership with animation studio Snipple Animation, the series introduces a new generation of young fans to the iconic world of Masters of the Universe through fast-paced, action-packed mini-adventures. "Tales from Eternia" is set to deliver high-stakes clashes between He-Man, Skeletor, and Eternia's iconic heroes and villains, bringing the timeless conflict between good and evil to life for today's audiences.

The voice cast for the series includes Aidan Reimer as He-Man, Jonah Hundert as Skeletor, Olivia Sgambelluri as Teela, and Tiffany Smith as Evil-Lyn. Now, here's a look at the second chapter, S01E02: "Orko and Teela Set Traps for Skeletor!" (followed by a look back at the debut episode):

In the toy industry publication The Toy Book, "Licensing & Entertainment" was the theme, with the current MOTU feature film and its global marketing getting a spotlight. During the conversation with Mattel's Nick Karamanos, Senior Vice President, Action Figures, Preschool & In-Licensing, it was noted that, "Mattel is investing in content designed to keep kids' attention. New Masters of the Universe animation debuts on YouTube this summer, part of a multiyear MOTU roadmap." That brings us to writer/director Matthew Brown, who took to Instagram to offer a little more insight on the project. "At last I can can speak about what I've been working on for the last 6 months: a new animated re-boot of The Masters of the Universe for Mattel. Launches June 10th exclusively on YouTube," Brown wrote as the caption to their Instagram post, which also included the "Masters of the Universe" logo. Over on Brown's LinkedIn, there is a listing for "Masters of the Universe: Tales from Eternia (Mattel)," with Brown listing it as a 20-episode "re-boot of the classic 80's animated show for Mattel."

Masters of the Universe: Tales from Eternia is executive produced and showrun by Mike Roberts (Hot Wheels Let's Race, Final Space, TripTank, BoJack Horseman).

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