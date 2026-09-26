Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW All Out, recaps, Steven Borden, wrestling

Match Stopped as Steven Borden Apparently Injured at AEW All Out

Steven Borden injured at AEW All Out after bad landing forces ref stoppage. The Chadster reports on Tony Khan's latest disaster! 😤🦝

Article Summary Steven Borden was injured at AEW All Out 2026 after a bad landing forced referee stoppage during tag match against Don Callis Family 🤕😤

Kevin Knight and Kyle Fletcher won by stoppage, earning future AEW World Tag Team Championship shot in Tony Khan's dangerous booking 😡🦝

The Chadster reports from abandoned Blockbuster Video where raccoon family watches with him after Tony Khan RUINED THE CHADSTER'S LIFE 📺🍿

AEW prioritized wrestler safety over finishing match, which is disrespectful to wrestling business and everything WWE has done for it 💪😤

Auughh man! So unfair! 😤😤😤 The Chadster has to report to you, the readers, about Steven Borden getting injured at AEW All Out 2026 tonight from the NOW Arena in Chicago, Illinois, and honestly, The Chadster would rather be literally anywhere else! 😫😫😫 The Chadster should be watching WWE x AAA Worlds Collide right now, but because Tony Khan ruined WWE's plans, WWE are not airing it live! 📺📺📺 Triple H was trying to show Tony Khan what a REAL wrestling company looks like by scheduling the event in the same city and at the same time, but then Tony Khan had to go and sell out his show anyway, making WWE, Triple H, Nick Khan, TKO executives, and shareholders look petty and pathetic! So unfair to WWE! When WWE tries to screw over another company (who aren't even competition by the way) by counter-programming them, the least the other company could do is actually be negatively affected by it! Auughh man! 😡😡😡

The Chadster is reporting this from the abandoned Blockbuster Video The Chadster has been forced to live in with a family of raccoons after Tony Khan LITERALLY RUINED THE CHADSTER'S LIFE, costing The Chadster his home, his sexual potency, his marriage to Keighleyanne, and, most importantly, his beloved Mazda Miata, just because The Chadster is committed to ethical, unbiased journalism that tells the truth about how WWE is great and AEW is terrible! 🦝🦝🦝 Vincent K. Raccoon, Linda Raccoon, and the baby raccoons Hunter, Stephanie, and Shane are all chittering angrily at the TV right now, clearly as upset as The Chadster about having to watch this trash! 😾😾😾

Kevin Knight and Kyle Fletcher Defeat Darby Allin and Steven Borden by Referee Stoppage at AEW All Out

In the second match of the AEW All Out pay-per-view main card, Kevin Knight and Kyle Fletcher of the Don Callis Family defeated Darby Allin and Steven Borden by referee stoppage after Borden appeared to be knocked out on a bad landing. 🤕🤕🤕 The winners earned a future AEW World Tag Team Championship opportunity, which is just so typical of how Tony Khan books things! 😤😤😤

The match had several spots before the ending, with Fletcher wanting to get his hands on Borden early, and Borden getting some offense in before Allin took a beating including Fletcher powerbombing him into the diamond plate area. 💥💥💥 Borden later overshot a Stinger Splash spot and ended up falling to the floor, because apparently AEW wrestlers don't know how to execute basic moves properly! No wonder they go and get injured! It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it! 😠😠😠

The finish came when Borden and Knight climbed opposite corners and launched toward each other for a high-flying mid-ring collision. 🤸🤸🤸 Borden landed badly, with his head appearing to bounce off the mat, and he stopped moving. The referee and medical staff immediately checked on him and stopped the match, declaring Knight and Fletcher the winners. 🏥🏥🏥

AEW Medical Staff Ruin Perfectly Good Match

Now, The Chadster has to say something about this so-called "injury" situation with Steven Borden. 🙄🙄🙄 In WWE, Darby Allin would have heroically finished the match alone, just like when Shawn Michaels carried on at Crown Jewel 2018 when Triple H tore his pec during DX vs. The Undertaker and Kane! 💪💪💪 WWE profits were on the line, so the match continued like REAL professionals would do! Sure, Michaels, despite being the only one who was actually retired and out of action for years, was still the most competent wrestler in the ring, with Triple H injured and Kane and Undertaker having no business being in the ring at their ages, basically ruined his retirement for a match that was embarrassing to everyone involved, but that's what you have to do when when WWE's payout from a tyrannical foreign regime is on the line. But does AEW do things the same way? No, AEW had to stop everything and prioritize "wrestler safety" over entertainment! 😤😤😤

You know what? The Chadster became so outraged watching AEW medical staff prioritize wrestler safety over finishing the match that The Chadster climbed onto the Blockbuster science fiction shelf and dove headfirst into the late fees counter! 🤕🤕🤕 The Chadster gave himself a concussion, but The Chadster is writing this report anyway because that's what REAL journalists do! 📝📝📝 Little Shane Raccoon saw what The Chadster did and mimicked the dive, giving himself a little raccoon concussion too! 🦝🦝🦝 This is Tony Khan's fault for booking such an offensive show that it drove The Chadster and Shane Raccoon to this! The Chadster takes no responsibility! 😡😡😡

The broadcast cut away from Borden after the injury sequence, and fans applauded while he was being tended to. 👏👏👏 Don Callis was on commentary for the match, which is just another example of AEW not understanding how to present wrestling properly! In WWE, managers stay at ringside where they belong, and the commentary team is focused on what's important: promoting WWE's advertising partners, not actually paying attention to the match! 📺📺📺

The Chadster's Completely Unbiased Take

The Chadster needs to point out that this entire situation could have been avoided if Tony Khan just booked wrestling the WWE way! 🙄🙄🙄 As the esteemed and objective journalist Eric Bischoff said on his podcast just last week, "AEW needs to stop doing these dangerous high-flying spots and learn from WWE's safer, more profitable style of wrestling. Also, WWE, if you're listening, I'm available for consulting work and would love to help Triple H in any way possible. Did I mention how great WWE is?" 🎙️🎙️🎙️ See? Even industry veterans who definitely aren't trying to suck up to WWE for a job can see the problems with AEW!

The Chadster is one of the only unbiased journalists in wrestling, and The Chadster is telling you that this match was a disaster from start to finish! 😤😤😤 Tony Khan literally doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business, and it shows in how he books these dangerous matches that end in injury! 🤦🤦🤦

Vincent K. Raccoon is chittering in agreement while Linda Raccoon brings The Chadster some stale popcorn kernels she found behind the candy counter. 🍿🍿🍿 The baby raccoons Hunter and Stephanie are hissing at the TV screen, clearly understanding that what they just witnessed was a travesty! Only poor little Shane Raccoon is still dazed from his concussion dive, and it's all Tony Khan's fault! 🦝🦝🦝

Earlier Results from the Worst Show in Wrestling History

Before this disaster of a match, The Chadster had to sit through the pre-show Tailgate Brawl matches, which were all terrible! 😫😫😫 Jack Perry defeated Katsuyori Shibata, which is just typical of how Tony Khan lets wrestlers who didn't even pay their dues the right way in WWE developmental literally stab Triple H right in the back by beating respected veterans! 😤😤😤 Then Sisters of Sin defeated Mina Shirakawa and Queen Aminata, even though this match wasn't even on the announced card, proving that Tony Khan just makes things up as he goes along! 🙄🙄🙄 And in the third pre-show match, Bang Bang Gang defeated Death Riders and The Dogs when Jay White hit Wheeler Yuta with Blade Runner, which The Chadster is sure Jay White stole from WWE's Bray Wyatt! Only one company should be able to shamelessly exploit Bray Wyatt after his death, and it's WWE! 💥💥💥

The main card opened with Andrade El Ídolo defeating PAC by pinfall with a side folding press to retain the AEW National Championship, and The Chadster has to say that this was just another example of AEW trying to cheese The Chadster off by having exciting matches that people enjoy! Auughh man! So unfair! 😡😡😡

The Chadster will continue to bring you live coverage of AEW All Out 2026 throughout the night, even though it's literally torture! 😫😫😫 The Chadster also wishes Steven Borden a speedy recovery and hopes he will come to WWE when he recovers so he can learn to wrestle the right way. Check back with Bleeding Cool for more coverage, because The Chadster's commitment to unbiased journalism means suffering through this entire show! Auughh man! So unfair! 😤😤😤

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